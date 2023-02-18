The Shawsheen Tech wrestling team's tremendous season continued on Saturday.
With three champions, one runner-up and nine wrestlers placing in all, the Rams finished second overall at the Div. 1 North tournament in Methuen, coming in behind only St. John's Prep of Danvers.
Central Catholic was third, Chelmsford took fourth and Methuen ended up fifth.
“Not too bad,” said Doug Pratt, Shawsheen’s coach. “The boys really came through. We only brought thirteen guys and eleven placed. That’s not a bad day at the Div. 1 North tournament. Our section is just so tough.”
Of those eleven Shawsheen wrestlers, seven advanced to this weekend’s Div. 1 state tournament and two more will travel to Methuen as alternates.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley of Billerica won the championship at 138 pounds.
Tildsley won his first two matches by first-period falls, topping Ronald Nguyen of Lawrence and Ashley Dehney of Central Catholic before a technical fall win over Mason Hinshaw-Marble in the semifinals by a 21-6 score.
That advanced Tildsley to the finals where he edged out Jayden D'Ambrosio of St. John's Prep, 6-2.
“That kid (D’Ambrosio) is good and strong,” Pratt said. “Now, as kids know who Sid is, and everyone does now, kids sort of run from him so he has to pick his spots. He was very careful and he got the win.”
Freshman James Tildsley of Billerica took the top spot at 132 pounds with a dominating 4-0 performance.
After beating Lukas Fondulis of Saugus in 43 seconds in the first round and handling Casey Peugh of Haverhill in 28 seconds of the quarterfinals, James defeated Malakai Linton-Everett of Chelmsford in the semifinals after just 41 seconds.
In the finals, James was up 4-0 in the second period against Nick Spero of Central Catholic when Spero was disqualified, giving the title to Tildsley.
The DQ ended up costing Central all of the previous points earned by Spero, helping the Rams move past the Red Raiders in the team standings.
Shawsheen's other champion was sophomore Bray Carbone of Billerica at 120 pounds.
Carbone was overwhelming in his three victories.
In the quarterfinals, he beat Matt Lallos of Chelmsford by technical fall when he took an 18-3 lead.
The semifinals was similar as Carbone took a 26-10 lead over Braedon Goes of St. John's Prep, winning by technical fall once again.
Carbone topped Jason Ballou in the finals by a 16-4 decision.
“He’s wrestling really well right now,” Pratt said. “He had something like thirteen takedowns in the semifinals. He’s been on fire. He’s pretty tough and I think he’ll be the No. 1 seed at the Div. 1 state tournament.”
Junior Austin Malandain of Billerica made the finals at 220 pounds before losing to Matt Harrold of Haverhill in the championship match.
“Not bad for someone that didn’t even place last year and he went to the finals this year,” Pratt said of Malandain. “Austin weighs 197 pounds wrestling at 220 pounds. And (Harrold) was all of 220.”
Malandain won three matches to earn his spot in the title match, pinning Henry Babineau of Westford Academy in the first round, outscoring Nathaniel Ramos of Lawrence by a 9-2 score and then edging Chelmsford's Ian Mwangi, 5-4.
Shawsheen scored third-place points at 145 pounds behind junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica.
Caceres won his opening match against Michael Korch of Chelmsford in 53 seconds, but lost by fall in the third period of his quarterfinal match against Methuen's Vincent DeMaio.
In the consolation semifinals, Caceres needed only 37 seconds to pin Haverhill's Jayden Flanagan before defeating Ryan DeSouza of St. John's Prep in the battle for third place by a 3-0 decision.
“Caleb battled,” said Pratt. “He wrestled tough.”
Two Rams ended up finishing fourth, Logan Holmes of Tewksbury at 126 pounds and Ben Gooltz of Billerica at 152.
Gooltz went 4-2 in six matches, losing twice to Manny Marshall of Chelmsford, first in the quarterfinals and then in the battle for third and fourth place.
“Both times he was wrestling (Marshall) he was beating him,” said Pratt. “But he still ended up placing fourth, which was good.”
Gooltz started with a 4-2 decision over Lawrence's Jeancarlos Martinez.
After falling to Marshall, Gooltz won three consolation matches to earn a shot at third place.
In the consolation rounds, Gooltz had first-period wins by fall against Gavin Oliveira of Andover, Jack Ring of Westford Academy and Sam LoRusso of St. John's Prep.
Holmes was fourth for the Rams at 126 after finishing 2-2.
Holmes upset second-seeded Max LoRusso of St. John's Prep in the quarterfinals, 8-5, but lost to Andover's Nicholas Archam in the semifinals, 5-2.
In the consolation semis, Holmes defeated Central Catholic's James Crippen by a 7-2 score before falling in the consolation final against Anthony DeMaio of Methuen, 15-0.
“That was huge for our team,” Pratt said of the effort by Holmes.
At 106 pounds, Dante Graziano scored for Shawsheen, finishing fifth.
After falling by decision in the first round against Cole Glynn of Lawrence, Graziano started the consolation tourney by pinning Jayden Reynoso of Lawrence in the first round.
Graziano would lose by fall to Mike Morris of Haverhill in his next match before winning the battle for fifth place by third-period fall against Ben Schumacher of St. John's Prep.
Also taking fifth for Shawsheen was Jake Metcalf at 170 pounds.
Metcalf went 3-2 in five matches on Saturday, taking a 14-4 major decision against Lynn's Isaque Taveira in Round 1 before losing by fall to Methuen's Joseph Bolduc in the quarterfinals.
Bolduc would end up falling in the tournament final.
Metcalf rallied in the consolation bracket, pinning Amirhossan Zaman of Andover in the first round of his next match, but fell to Central Catholic's Caden Chase by an 8-4 score in the next contest.
Metcalf won the battle for fifth place, pinning Haverhill's Kevin McAninch in 49 seconds.
AJ Canadas took sixth at 160 pounds for the Rams, finishing 2-3 overall with a win by fall over Westford Academy's Ben Chen and a 10-4 decision victory against Methuen's Braeden Delaney.
At 113 pounds, Dante Giusti went 3-3 and took sixth.
Giusti won his first match by first-period fall over Ryan Van Buren of Andover and then won two decisions in the consolation rounds, edging Isaiah Burgos of Chelmsford by a 9-5 score and then defeating Liam O'Brien of Marblehead/Swampscott, 8-2.
Ryan Murphy and Thomas Cormier also represented the Rams at the tournament.
Murphy won one match at 182 pounds, a 6-2 decision over Jordanny Mateo of Lawrence, and Cormier won a match at 195, pinning Freddy Espinal of Saugus/Peabody in the third period of their match.
“We only took second by ten points,” said Pratt. “I tell the guys all of the time. Our studs do their thing, but without the guys down below scoring points and winning matches, we’re not doing what we did, we don’t take second place. Every match, every win, every pin counts for the team, and they did a heck of a job. It was a really good day for us.”
Pratt is hoping that the Rams have a few more really good days before the season officially comes to an end.
“They want to win the states for the first time, they want to win the all-states for the first time and they want to win New Englands for the first time,” Pratt said. “I don’t know if we can do it this year or maybe next year, but we’ll see. We’ve exceeded a lot of expectations so far. This group has high expectations.”
