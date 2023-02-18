The Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team finished second at Saturday’s Division 1 North Sectional Tournament. Celebrating with the trophy includes back row Ben Gooltz; middle row from left, Ryan Murphy, Paul Kilfoyle, Austin Malandain, Brayton Carbone, Logan Holmes, Dante Guisti, Dante Graziano and AJ Canadas; front row from left, Jake Metcalf, Joe Menkello, Sid Tildsley and Tommy Cormier. (courtesy photo).