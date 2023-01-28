METHUEN – Back on December 20th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team watched a double-digit lead against Methuen turn into a double-digit loss.
On Tuesday night, in round-two, the Redmen made sure that didn't happen.
Tewksbury played fantastic all night, and defeated the athletic, sharp shooting Methuen squad, 62-51, to run the team's winning streak to three games, which includes last Tuesday's one-point win over Billerica, and then a 63-50 road victory at Shawsheen Tech the next night.
After starting out 1-7, which included giving up 102 points in one game to arguably the best team in the entire state in Lawrence, Tewksbury did not quit, did not have Rocky's corner throw in the white towel and did not take their ball and go home.
“That speaks to the character of our players and to the belief of our players. It's incredible as a coach to see a team that plays with such resilience and plays with such belief, and plays for each other,” said head coach Steve Boudreau.
Throughout the first few weeks of this month, Tewksbury had been struggling offensively, scoring in the 30's four different times. On Tuesday, the Redmen basically doubled that output as Ryan Cuvier finished with 20-plus points and Brian Carleton drained three from downtown, all in the second half to lead the offense.
“We talked before the game about pushing the ball in transition and attacking an unorganized defense. We were able to do that, secure a defensive rebound, push the ball down the floor and have an advantage whether it be 3-on-3, 4-on-3 or 5-on-4 and to our guys credit, they made the right play and we knocked down some shots,” said Boudreau. “We did a better job on rebounds and it was a team effort. We still I think can get a lot better on the glass, but when we needed them, we got them tonight.”
In the first battle, the Redmen couldn't hold down that early lead and really struggled both offensively and defensively in the second half. This time, that didn't happen as it appears as if this team has continues to learn how to win.
“We came out and played a really good first quarter. Methuen is a real physical team and a real talented team, but we just withstood some runs and had some players make some really big plays and we ended up with a win that this entire group can be really proud of,” said the coach. “Our group has been improving every day. One of our areas of focus has been finishing games. We have struggled at times in the third quarter, we have struggled at times in the fourth quarter and this was our most complete game of the season, playing all four quarters and finishing.”
While the offense scored 62 in this win, and 63 against Shawsheen, the turn around from 1-8 to 4-8 is all about the defense. In the last six games (3-3), the team has given up 47, 48, 53, 41, 50 and 51 points, which is tan average of 48 points (12 per quarter), which is really impressive numbers.
“Our players have taken a lot of pride in team defending. We went into tonight's game with a little bit of a different game plan from the one we had the first time we played this team. Our players just executed it and it was so fun as a coach to watch them fly around, compete and finish possessions. It was just … I'm just really proud of them.
“Our defensive effort tonight was a complete team effort. It was all five guys and that's what it needs to be. We talk about being connected as a group, as a unit on the defensive end, and the great thing is it wasn't one guy, it was all five of them.”
In the win over Shawsheen, Boudreau said again it was the defensive effort, which led to some baskets in transition.
“Our defensive pressure really benefited our offense. We were able to run them over and it sounds really simple, but we made shots (in that game to win). We preach to our players to continue to take high quality shots and focusing on the process and the result. Our players have worked really hard in the off-season and during the season to make shots and it's fun to watch it happen,” he said.
Tewksbury has a busy and tough road ahead with three games in five days. On Friday, they host Division 1 power Central Catholic, and then on Sunday they face a winless Dracut team at 1 in a make-up game and then Tuesday they travel to face another Division-1 power in Andover.
