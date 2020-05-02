TEWKSBURY – Perhaps any other calendar year, Zach LaLonde probably would have been the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year, but an All-Scholastic football player got in his way.
Perhaps any other soccer season with a more experienced roster around him, LaLonde would have received much more attention as one of the top goal scorers the program has had in recent memory.
Perhaps any other indoor or outdoor track season, Zach LaLonde probably would have been a Merrimack Valley Conference or Division 3 Eastern Mass champion in the hurdles, but he couldn't catch much of a break going up against a loaded field every post-season meet.
And had this spring season not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, perhaps Zach LaLonde could have taken home an individual title, instead the senior will now have to bring his talent to UMass-Lowell, where he will continue to complete for one of the top Division 1 collegiate programs in New England.
"I have wanted to go to UMass-Lowell since my junior year,” said LaLonde. “Their track program is amazing, and I want to study criminal justice, and their program for that is also amazing. I had narrowed my choices down to UMass-Lowell, Merrimack College, and UMass Amherst.
“I wasn't sure which direction I was going to, until I got a call in April from one of the UMass-Lowell track coaches who explained to me that they had one spot left on the track team and wanted to use it on me. I accepted this without hesitation as UMass-Lowell had been my top school for a while now, so I’m extremely happy that this all worked out.”
While playing soccer at TMHS, LaLonde scored 15 combined goals the past two seasons. He scored ten goals and added four assists this past year and was selected as an All-Conference player for the Merrimack Valley Conference for a team that won just a handful of games.
While he had the knack for the net with the ball, LaLonde's true calling comes in track. He owns the school record for the indoor track team in the 55-meter and 60-meter hurdles with times of 7.58 and 8.53, respectively and he also broke the outdoor record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.68. Both of the previous records had stood for almost 15 years.
During indoor track, he finished third at the MVC Meet in each of the past two years in the 55-meter hurdles. He went on to take second at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet as a junior and then was third as a senior. He went on to place ninth at the All-States in both seasons.
On top of that, he was part of some successful relay teams, including the 4x200 and 4x400 teams which both took third at the Class C meet during his junior year — the same meet he finished second in the hurdles. The program's coach at the time, Peter Molloy, was completely in awe at the performance from LaLonde from that day — competing in two heats of the hurdles and running separate legs of two relay teams, and placing in the top three in each event.
“Zach broke Chris Deitsch's school record of 7.71. I'm so happy for Zach for that,” said Molloy after that meet. “I said at the beginning of the season that he was our stud, our rock (and he has been just that).”
LaLonde joined Ethan Exilhomme, Josh Kuffoh and Colby Wilson to finish second in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:33.03 and then joined Matt Cahill, Cam Grace and Kuffoh in the 4x400.
“We were relying on him today in the 4x400,” said Molloy. “He didn't feel great going into it and I told him that you can't always dictate your greatness. You are presented with opportunities and you need to seize them. If you watched his leg, you know that he seized it.
“We backloaded the relay team on purpose and Cahill and Cam Grace did exactly what we wanted them to do and Kuffoh was excellent on his leg. For Zach, like I told him, if you want to be great, it's only to require some things that you never thought were possible and that's where greatness comes in. He showed that with this performance.”
Placing in the three events certainly was a long and stressful day for LaLonde. The second place in the hurdles though was really the bread-and-butter performance, considering he finished sixth in the preliminary round and then came back to take second, losing to Stoughton's David Peters, who was one of the state's best for several years.
"With David Peters in the middle lane, I made it a focus to try and latch onto him as he was consistently one of the fastest hurdlers in the state," remembered LaLonde. "So the gun went off and I saw myself passing everyone. Peters and I were leading the group; he finished first and I finished second. Both of us were watching the board to show our times because we both knew that we had just run a great race. When the times eventually showed, we both instantly celebrated as he had just broken 7.6 for the first time, and I had just set a school record with a 7.64.
“I got congratulations from coaches, teammates and everyone that knew what just happened, it felt great because that was a long time goal of mine."
A week later LaLonde placed ninth at the All-State Meet, and several weeks after that, he joined teammates Colby Wilson, Thomas Barinelli and Ethan Exilhomme as they finished 15th out of 26 teams in the shuttle hurdle relay event at the National Meet held in New York.
That followed with a stellar outdoor season. In the 110-meter hurdles, he was fifth at both the MVC and Division 3 Meet before finishing eighth at the All-State Meet and then fifth at the New Englands. He was also second in the 400-meter hurdles at 57.16 at the D3 Meet.
At the conclusion of that season, he joined his same three teammates, Barinelli, Wilson and Exilhomme at the National Meet in North Carolina. This time the foursome finished fifth to earn All-American status.
"We were in the car driving back from the meet when we found out that we placed fifth," said LaLonde. "We broke out in celebration and couldn't hold back our joy because at the moment. Later that day when it became official that we had placed fifth and were All Americans, I think we ran a few laps around the yard and hugged each other as none of us could express how happy we were to hear this.
“The next day we went back to the stadium and got our medals, cardboard crowns, and best of all we got to order All-American rings with our names and event on it."
That race concluded his fantastic junior season. After the summer break, LaLonde was back this past fall as a member of the soccer team and then the indoor track team. He went on to finish third at the MVC Meet in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.75, finishing behind several outstanding competitors from the league, before taking third at the Division 3 Meet at 7.58.
"The indoor season went pretty well, but definitely not as good as I hoped for," admitted LaLonde. "Coming into the season, I had a personal best of 7.64 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, my goal of the first meet wasn’t to break that record, but to just break eight seconds so I could consistently stay within the seven second range, and thankfully I achieved that goal.
“My next goal was to then break my personal record. Now this I struggled with, and throughout the season I continued to get closer and closer to it until finally, at the Division 3 state meet, I finally ran a time of 7.58 that placed third in the meet and got me into All-States."
For the second straight time, LaLonde finished ninth at the All-State Meet with a time of 7.92 seconds, slower than his 7.58 from a week earlier. That 7.92 time came in the preliminary round as he didn't advance to the finals.
"I’ve never been great at running at the best of my ability in the preliminary rounds of hurdles," he said. "I’m not sure why but this has been a recurring problem throughout my career, and it showed during the all-state meet. This was very upsetting as one of my goals was to make it to New Englands. I soon came to accept that I was stronger in the 110-meter hurdles and would redeem myself in my upcoming outdoor season, however, I unfortunately don’t have the opportunity to do that."
While he and the rest of the seniors are devastated over the loss of their final season, he said looking back, it's the other seasons that helped get to the next level of Division 1 collegiate track.
“Without track, I don’t think I would have finished high school with as many amazing memories and friends as I did,” he said. “Nor do I believe that I would be the person I am today. The past four years have truly been a blessing, and I hope can continue this trend with the next four at UMass Lowell.”
In last week’s edition, a story ran about the cancellation of the spring sports high school season. In the girls’ track story, senior Kaitlyn Staskywicz was inadvertently left out of the roster which was given to the Town Crier.
