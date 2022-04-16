WESTFORD – Saturday was the expected season opener – it was raw, off and on rain and many of the hitters on both sides, weren't up to speed yet.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Varsity Baseball team traveled to Westford Academy to take on a 13-win Grey Ghosts team from a year ago, a team that's also among the top ranked teams across the state in Division 1. WA put returning league all-star Carson Cormier on the hill and he proved just why he's their No. 1 guy. The tall, right-hander was clocked around 86-87 miles per hour with his fastball, while he had a real effective breaking ball, which kept the Redmen batters off balance through his five innings of work. He along with Jake Cullen combined to toss a two-hit shut out as Westford came away with a 2-0 non-league victory.
“We left (seven) guys on base (and couldn't get any timely hits),” said Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau. “In the pre-season, we tried to get as many live looks at pitching. We had several scrimmages, but the two guys we faced today throw a little harder than anyone we had seen so I think we had trouble making that adjustment.
“We also had a couple of blunders in the field. These are some things that we have gone over a lot but when you are in that game situation at times the stakes are a little higher, the nerves are up a little bit, so it's good to get the first game under our belts, but those are some things that we definitely need to clean up.”
Cormier retired the first five batters to face him, including striking out the side in the top of the first. With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the second, Tewksbury's Kodie LeGrand laced a double to the left field fence. He moved to third when Blake Ryder reached on an infield hit. Cormier then got out of the jam with his fifth strikeout of the game.
Well before Cormier threw a strike, he was already given the lead as the Ghosts' lead-off hitter Tyler Baker belted a solo home run in the home half of the first inning for what proved to be the game winning run.
Still behind 1-0 in the top of the third, Tewksbury's No. 9 hitter Zach Hayes walked but was thrown out trying to steal second. Matt Cooke followed with a walk, but he stole second but was stranded after a strikeout and a groundout.
Meanwhile Tewksbury junior Kodie LeGrand retired four batters in a row before getting out of jams in both the third and fourth innings, leaving two runners on each time. He struck out the final batter in the third, and then got a fly out and a strikeout to end the fourth.
In the fifth, he gave up a lead-off single, which was followed by two groundouts, sandwiched between a nice pop up catch in foul ground by first baseman Dylan Paulding.
LeGrand went five innings, giving up one run on five hits, while walking two and striking out six. He threw three pitches throughout the game, fastball, breaking ball and change-up, all were effective. Only one the 15 outs he recorded, went past the infield – he managed five groundball outs, two infield pop ups, one pick-off and his six strikeouts.
“Kodie threw very well and he's a guy who did a lot of work in the off-season and all of that is definitely showing,” said Monbleau. “He threw all three pitches for strikes, had command of each one, kept guys off-balance and he did well for us.
“Last year he was more of a relief guy for us, but he spent time in the weight room, was living at the cage and he's been trying to get to that spot where he can be one of our starters and he's earned it.”
After Cormier struck out the side again in the top of the fourth, Tewksbury had chances to score in the next two innings. In the fifth, Ryder got hit by the pitch to lead off the inning. Senior Andrew Della Piana came off the bench and delivered a beautiful sacrifice bunt down third base line, moving Ryder to second. He advanced to third on a groundout but was stranded there when Cooke sent a hard line drive to right field.
That ended the day for Cormier, who went five innings, allowing only hits, two walks, while hitting one and striking out nine.
“(Cormier) was very good. He was firm, he had a good breaking ball and we had trouble adjusting to that. We got a little better with it as the game went on, but just a little bit too late,” said Monbleau.
In the sixth, Tewksbury had runners at the corners with two outs as both runners reached on infield errors. The threat ended with a surprise bunt attempt with the ball fielded by Cullen, who applied the tag.
In the seventh, David Miller received a one-out walk, but was stranded as Cullen struck out the side as he recorded the save.
Westford did add a run in the bottom of the sixth on a double with two Tewksbury players colliding on the play, a dropped pop up and two walks.
The Redmen's second game was Wednesday against Lawrence with results not known as of presstime. After that will be four games in six days with stops at Central Catholic on Saturday, Winchester on Monday, home with Andover on Tuesday and at Dracut on Thursday.
“We need to get the bats going and then those things defensively, some of that miscommunication stuff (we need to fix). We need to understand game situations a bit better and understand what we're trying to do, offensively and defensively as well. If we can improve on those little things, we'll be alright,” said Monbleau.
