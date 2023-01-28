TEWKSBURY– After a 2-5 start to the season, the Tewksbury High School girls basketball team has won three straight, including a win against MVC opponent Methuen on Tuesday night to reclaim a .500 record of 5-5.
For head coach Joel Mignault, the streak was needed in order for his team to get back on track.
“We’ve been able to string a couple in a row, which is good,” said Mignault. “Our confidence is getting up there.”
The Redmen dominated Methuen, coming out on top by a score of 49-28. Out of the gate, it was the Tewksbury defense that showed it was going to be the difference maker after allowing just five Methuen points in the opening quarter of play.
“It was the defensive effort tonight,” admitted Mignault. “They had a couple girls who were really talented and we gave them some good looks and they got cold but we did a really good job on the boards and just continued to dig in on defense.”
The Redmen came up big on the boards, including strong efforts from Samantha Ryan (7 rebounds), Riley Veits (7 rebounds), and Emily Picher (five rebounds).
The Redmen were swarming on defense, not allowing Methuen to get in any offensive flow all night. The second quarter was another defensive display, as the Rangers scored only seven more points.
Not to say the Redmen offense wasn’t clicking, but Mignault attributes the success on the offensive end to their ability to force turnovers and cause havoc on the opposite end of the floor. Tewksbury saw continued success on the fast break due to steals and defensive rebounding.
“We hit some big shots, which was nice to see,” said Mignault. “But a lot of that was off the defensive stops, so that was a great defensive effort by everybody. It wasn’t just a couple of them.”
Just as it wasn’t a few of them on defense, the offensive contributions were spread just as wide. The Redmen had eight different point scorers, including leader Ryan (12), Picher (8), Veits (7), and Katrina Macdonald (7).
“They know and learn that they got to play together,” said Mignault. “I tell all of them when you come off the bench, you’re not necessarily a third or a fourth option, you got to be aggressive. It was nice to see them be aggressive and knock down some shots.”
In the third quarter, Methuen cut the lead to as close as seven, but the Redmen simply never let them climb back into the game. Veits and Macdonald each had five point quarters respectively.
The fourth quarter is where the Redmen ultimately sealed the deal, scoring 14 quarter points including three uncontested baskets from Ryan off forced turnovers to top off her eight point quarter.
From tip-off, the Redmen were seen diving for loose balls, battling for rebounds, and hustling back on defense. Mignault knows that regardless of the outcome, his team will always bring the grit.
“That’s what this school and this town is all about,” said Mignault. “Those hustle plays, we talk a lot about that. We always talk about them having another gear. They won the hustle plays tonight which was the difference.”
Now that the team is back to .500, the Redmen look to expand on their three game winning streak with contests against Central Catholic (Friday) and Andover (Tuesday).
