TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s U8 District All Star team got off to a great start with this weekend’s play in the Conway Classic tournament, as they dominated a pair of opponents on their way to a 2-0 record on the weekend.
The best part of this tournament for coach Evan Greene was the fact that this tournament has been played on their home turf.
“We have a lot of good support from the other Tewksbury teams, I think it’s really exciting for these kids at a young age, to bounce back after districts and show everybody that we have a good team and that we can win some games.”
That ability was on display in game one, as Tewksbury beat Salem, NH’s All Star team soundly, by a score of 11-1. This game ended in a mercy rule in the fourth inning.
Logan Augustyniak pitched all four innings in the first game, with a total of 50 pitches.
Everybody on the team collected a base hit in game one. Augustyniak, DiFranco, Oliver Greene all put the ball in play to drive in runs.
More of the same in game two, as Tewksbury destroyed Swansea 11-1. This game was also complete by the fourth inning, once again ending with the mercy rule.
Logan Augustyniak pitched all four innings in this game as well, throwing one more pitch in this game than he did in the first, bringing the total to 51 pitches.
Both catchers had really strong games behind the plate. Jack Ryan and Lucas DiFranco split the duties and did really well.
Defense was a calling card in both games. DiFranco started both games at first base, and made some great plays. Justin Plamondon made some game saving plays at second base as well.
Going into playoffs, which begin next Sunday, Tewksbury has obtained the number one seed. Their opponent has not yet been determined.
The Tewksbury 8U District All Star team includes Logan Augustyniak, Ethan Chase, Tyler Dick, Lucas DiFranco, Giancito Graziano, Oliver Greene, Jason Khourie, Luca Martinez, Stephen McGillicuddy, Justin Plamondon, Patrick Quinlan, and Jack Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.