ROXBURY – All season long, first-year head coach Lauren Polimeno has stressed personal records, and if those were to come, then results will come. Certainly that happened last Friday.
A week after many personal records but not as many place finishes as they would have liked, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Indoor Track-and-Field team scored 18 points, finishing in a tie for 11th place during the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Redmen were led by junior Alex Arbogast, who won the 55-meter dash with a new school record and high school national qualifying time of 6.49 seconds, while he also added a fifth place finish in the 300 coming in at 36.52 seconds. His time in both events are good enough to qualify him for the All-State Meet, where he will be seeded fifth in the dash and 14th in the 300. The meet will take place on Saturday back at the RLC starting at 10:00 am. He will be the only Tewksbury representative from either the boys or girls teams.
Besides Arbogast, the team had a handful of terrific performances at the Divisional Meet. In the same 300-meter race, senior Nick Polimeno came through with a sixth place finish with a time of 36.86.
“I am very proud of him since he has been injured for most of the season and fought hard for the time he ran,” said Coach Polimeno.
Nick Polimeno also joined Will Humphrey, Mario Ruiz and Alek Cranston to finish 15th overall at 3:50.77.
“They came in seven places higher than they were ranked originally,” said the coach. “All four of them are such awesome athletes and people. Watching them race together was a wonderful way to end an already great meet.”
Cranston also finished 25th overall in the 600 at 1:36.80.
“Alek ran close to a personal best,” said Polimeno. “He had to take some time off this season and for him to come back and run the time that he did while also running a leg of the 4x400 is just amazing. He is such a good leader on the team. I look forward to seeing what he can do in the spring season.”
The other athlete to place in the top eight was junior Nick Alvarado, who was real gutsy in the mile coming in eighth overall at 4:41.83.
“Nick also ran a personal best. This was really an amazing way to end his season. He is one of the hardest working athletes on the team and I am so glad that he got to end his indoor season this way,” said Polimeno.
Three other individuals competed, including Kyle Adams and Kodie LeGrand finishing 12th and 17th in the shot put, throwing 39-03.25 and 38-06.50, respectively and then Will Eskenas ran a personal best in the 1,000 meters at 2:48.43, good for 14th place.
Two other relay teams participated and did well, including the 4x800 team of Alvarado, Eskenas, Tristan Leslie and Austin Mannetta, who finished ninth at 9:06.02.
“The whole group did great but I especially want to point out Austin Mannetta, who has consistently gotten better the whole season and is very early on in his high school career,” said Polimeno. “I am very proud of him and all the hard work he has put in. He ran a 2:19.5 for his 800 leg, whereas his previous one was 2:25. I am very excited to see how he progresses throughout his high school career.”
Finally, the 4x200 team of Kyle Adams, Shea Moynihan, Eric Impink and Drew Rennell finished 21st at 1:42.70.
“Eric Impink had a good day running 25.25 for his leg. Eric has not trained for sprinting all season and only for shot put, so to have him be so willing to run the 4x200 when I told him we wanted him to makes me so happy and grateful to have kids like him on the team,” said Polimeno.
