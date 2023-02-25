ROXBURY – Last Wednesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' indoor track-and-field coach Fran Cusick brought four members of his team to compete in the Division 4 state meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center, and the four all had tremendous performances, accounting for Tewksbury's eighth place finish.
The four of them compiled 24 points and outscored 23 other teams that scored at least one point.
Senior Jayani Santos led the way as she was first in the 300 and second in the 55-meter dash, and then she also joined Emma Jensen, Kimsan Nguyen and Cassidy Paige to finish third in the 4x200 relay.
“As a team we had a great showing. We brought four girls with us and all four had excellent days. As a team, our crew finished in eighth place out of 31 scoring teams. Great day,” said Cusick.
Three of the members also competed in individual events. Santos won the 300 and was second in the 55-meter dash. Nguyen was 23rd in the 55-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.84 and then she was 11th in the 300 with another personal record time of 43.85 seconds.
Paige competed in the 55-meter dash and also had a near personal record of 7.81 (off by one-hundredth of a second) seconds to finish 21st.
The four of them saved their best efforts for the final event of the day, the 4x200. Already the group had at one point of the season posted the best time in the league, then finished second at the league championship meet and now third at states with a combined time of 1:48.43.
“To finish off her day, Jayani teamed up with Emma, Kimsan, and Cassidy to grab third place in the incredibly competitive 4x200,” said Cusick. “We beat Pentucket, who had taken us down at state relays, but finished behind North Reading and Pembroke. Our time was a little slower than what we ran at the MVC meet, which was understandable considering that Jayani was on her fourth race and Kimsan was on her third.”
