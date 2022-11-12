TEWKSBURY - The first match of the Tewksbury High volleyball team's quest for a state championship went smoothly, with the second-seeded Redmen sweeping 31st seed Swampscott in straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15, in the Round of 32, Thursday evening at Tony Romano Court.
Tewksbury was not at its sharpest, most of the Big Blue's points in the first game were on Redmen mistakes, but the favorites were always in control, throughout the match.
"That was a good game for us to wake up," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "We still have things to work on, so we are ready to attack practice and get ready to take on our next game with a little more confidence and smoothness."
This is the start of the homestretch for the fabulous four-year career of Carrina Barron. The senior co-captain showed she is ready for the run with an all-around effort that included 15 kills, 18 digs and three service aces.
In the opening game, the Redmen moved out to a 5-1 lead, traded some points with Swampscott for a bit, and then expanded the margin to seven with leads of 12-5 and 13-6.
The Big Blue was able to whittle it down to four, at one point, 15-11, but the frontline play of Tori Rowe, Olivia Cueva and McKayla Conley (1 block) helped Tewksbury pull away to a 25-14 win.
In the second game, the Redmen again moved out to an early, 5-1 lead, and this was about the time Tewksbury began going with the 6-2, instead of its usual 5-1 approach. This brought a second setter into the action with Julia Moura, and another hitter with Chloe Burns.
The Redmen continued to maintain control, with the lead growing to nine at 12-3. Barron and birthday girl Kiley Kennedy made their presence felt here, along with libero Ava Fernandes.
Tewksbury's lead grew to 20-9 before Swampscott went on a mini run to get the lead down to eight, 21-13. The Redmen kept it going and won the second game, 25-15.
"It was nice to get everyone into the game, too. It feels good when you get everyone in and you win. That made me happy."
The third set started with the Big Blue moving out to a 3-1 lead, the only time in the match Swampscott was on top. The Redmen rallied to take leads of 12-5 and 13-6 before Swampscott put together another run, this one closing the gap to one, 13-12.
"We have to clean up a little bit of communication with our defensive work," said Luppi.
Tewksbury was working all of its players in during that third game, and with a six-point service run from Kennedy, and senior Jennie Lester, the Redmen regained complete control and closed out the match with another 25-15 win.
Kennedy paced the offense with 24 assists, while Moura also reached double-digits with 10 assists. Fernandes had some nice hits and sets, and also did well on defense with eight digs. Rowe had five kills and a block. Vanessa Green and Burns also played well with four kills each.
"We definitely had to stay focused that game, and we had to work for it," said Luppi, on competing against a Swampscott that was not that bad for a 30-something seed. "It was really nice to see some strong connections with my setters and my hitters, which is really, really great."
The Redmen hosted 15th seed Wayland at Romano Court in the Round of 16, on Tuesday evening.
