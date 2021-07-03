NORWELL – While Makayla Paige may have grabbed the storylines from the All-State Meet with her first and second place finishes in the 800 and 400-meter races, certainly the team's other representative, Amanda Ogden was also nothing short of sensational on the Big Stage as well.
The ninth grader, who barely trained this season due to obligations with gymnastics, including competing in the Club Nationals two weeks ago, ran in the 100-meters and finished 16th in the entire state with a time or 12.92 seconds. She was 16th out of 28 competitors, and was also the third best freshmen in her event in the entire state, finishing behind Mansfield's Abigail Scott and Concord-Carlisle's Charlotte DiRocco.
“The day before the first practice of the season I got an email from Amanda basically saying she wasn’t going to be able to do track because she didn’t think she would have time with her gymnastics schedule,” explained head coach Fran Cusick. “I emailed her back and told her to come for the first week of practice and if she wasn’t liking it, she could quit the following Monday, no questions asked.
“Thankfully, she stuck around. She’s been a revelation, especially over the last couple weeks. What’s more, she’s really embraced the sport and the team and has been just a wonderful part of our group.”
At TMHS, Ogden has been one of the league and state's best gymnasts, starting out as a seventh grader where she was the MVC Vault champion, and she followed that up with two All-Conference selections, finishing among the best all-around competitors at the league meet, as well as performing well at the state meet, taking ninth in the floor exercise.
Here with track, it's different – her event only goes 12 to 13 seconds.
“This meet was a bit different than what Amanda is used to; it was a long drive to Norwell through horrendous stop and go traffic, and the only people from the Tewksbury team at the meet were her and Makayla,” said Cusick. “She also hasn’t competed in a lot of big track meets and this is literally the biggest stage Massachusetts has to offer. Granted, she’s done a hundred high pressure gymnastics meet, but that’s something that she is a lot more accustomed to doing, this is a sport she started doing seven weeks ago and here she is at the All-State meet. Nevertheless, she got out of the blocks well, hit her stride mid-way through the race, and sprinted home in a personal record of 12.92 seconds. It is one of the fastest times in recent Tewksbury history.”
Her 16th place finish comes after taking third at the Division 2 North Sectionals. Not bad got a gymnast.
“Overall I’m very happy with the way Amanda handled herself this season. She’s obviously a tremendous athlete, that’s obvious to any one with even a rudimentary knowledge of movement patterns – or if you’ve seen any of the many articles in the Town Crier about her in gymnastics. But it was her embrace of the sport of track and field that really stood out to me. Case in point: she came to the meet on Thursday just to watch and cheer on her teammates. Obviously gymnastics will remain her top priority, as it should, but she’s definitely impressed me and the rest of the coaching staff this season.”
