BILLERICA – When Chuck Baker took over as head coach of the Shawsheen Tech Hockey team for the 2006-07 season, he had some very big shoes to fill, taking over for the legendary Bill Gordon, who had won 373 games, numerous league titles and the 1984 state championship during his career as the Rams head coach. Gordon had also and had been elected to the Massachusetts High School Hockey Hall of Fame.
It was quite a standard to live up to, a nearly impossible one in fact. But nearly 16 years later, that is exactly what Baker has done, carving out a brilliant career of his own behind the Rams bench, leading Shawsheen to ten Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles and six state vocational titles, as well as a trip to the Division 3 state finals back in 2009.
And back on December 27, in a 5-4 overtime victory by the Rams over Westboro at North Star Arena, Baker added another chapter to his list of accomplishments when he captured his 200th career win at Shawsheen. Not that Baker actually knew it at the time. The veteran coach, far more focused on his team’s success than his individual success, did not know until several days later that he had reached the 200-win mark.
“It is a great honor to have reached this milestone. I have to say it caught me a bit off guard as well though.” Baker said. “I can remember looking back some years ago, hearing about other coaches reaching milestones like 200 wins and thinking “man they have been at this for a long time. Now I’m there, so I guess I have been at it a while as well.
“Since I took over after Bill retired, I have been extremely lucky to have great assistant coaches and players. It is not only myself with the 200 wins, they have all been a huge part of it. It has been a full team effort and I am honored to not only reach the milestone of 200 but honored to have been able to coach so many great student athletes and to coach with some great assistants. They all deserve some credit as well.”
Baker also credits Gordon with getting him started in the right direction in his coaching career, having spent six years on his coaching staff before taking over as head coach.
“Coaching with Bill was great, he was still coaching the old school way so I bought in right away. I learned that you can, and must depend on your assistants,” Baker said. "One day, early in my career, he gave me responsibility of running the power play. He would allow me to run the defensemen during a game and coach them up at practice. With this I learned, you are the head coach, but you can’t do it all. Have faith in your assistants and give them responsibility and I do that today. Another huge lesson learned is if your passion for the game is dwindling, it is time to step away. The kids need to be directed by people with passion for the sport.”
Baker still has that great passion for the sport, which comes as no surprise to Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile, who hired Baker for his first coaching job at Shawsheen, as an assistant coach for Costabile's football team back in 1998, which was also Costabile's first year with the Rams. Costabile has great respect for Baker's coaching style.
"Chuck is a great coach. He coaches with passion, and I am not surprised at the success he has had," Costabile said. "He followed a Hall of Fame coach and that is not an easy thing to do, but Chuck was familiar with the culture of the program after being an assistant.
"He has a great knowledge base of coaching and of the game of hockey. He sometimes puts some tough love into his coaching and that is a really big thing in a physical sport like hockey. You need that."
Baker came to Shawsheen in the fall of 1998 after graduating from Salem State in earlier that year. The 1993 Haverhill High graduate had originally attended Merrimack College from 1993 to 1995, before transferring to Salem State. Baker had played both football and hockey and high school before focusing solely on hockey at Merrimack and Salem State. He actually had an injury waiver where he could have played one more year of college hockey, but he instead chose to start his career in education, becoming a physical education teacher at Shawsheen that fall, and he has never looked back.
And that goes for not only hockey, but for lacrosse as well, where he has also served as head coach since 2006, taking over for Costabile at the time. He had been Costabile's assistant since the beginning of the program 2003. Baker has been equally as successful with the lacrosse program, going 157-54 from 2011-2020 alone and winning eight league titles during that span.
All of that winning makes him a very successful coach, and also a very busy man. It can definitely be a challenge to balance teaching, coaching and family, and Baker is grateful for the support he gets at home.
"It is a struggle sometimes. I spend a lot of time out of the house and on the road, my wife has to hold the fort down for a few months," Baker said. "Having a son away at Prep School playing hockey and lacrosse, another son playing hockey and a daughter who is trying out everything, we as a family stay busy. I try to make everything and sometimes it just can’t happen.
"Those times hit home, but my kids know how passionate I am about coaching and I hope that my passion for it will wear off on them as one of many qualities to have."
There have been many great memories over the course of his coaching career for Baker, but it would be hard to top the Rams run to the Division 3 state championship game in 2009. While the Rams fell just short of their ultimate goal, losing 3-2 to Shrewsbury in a great game at what was then TD Banknorth Garden, it was a season that Baker will always remember fondly.
"That season was amazing. The kids worked harder than any team I have coached," Baker said. "We had a great mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. They showed up every day to work and were amazing student athletes to coach. To go through the Division 3 North and surprise teams like Marblehead, Concord Carlisle in the North final, beat Norwell in the Eastern Mass final at Harvard and play in the Garden was amazing. It was surreal, and all in my third season as head coach."
As much as Baker loves hockey and loves coaching, even he couldn't have envisioned having such a long and successful career for the Rams. But he also has no plans on giving up that career any time soon.
"Absolutely not, I did not envision this," Baker said. "I knew I was passionate about coaching and enjoy going to the rink each day, but I never was thinking about the success level. I have experienced so much coaching these student athletes at Shawsheen. They, or we might not always be the most talented but we will out work you and play with heart and pride. I look forward to continuing here for as long as I still have the fire to do so."
