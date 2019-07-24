On Tuesday afternoon, the Adirondack Thunder, the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced that they have signed forward Derek Petti for the 2019-20 season.
Petti, 24, of Tewksbury, made his professional debut last season with the Thunder, playing four games in March after completing his college career at Merrimack College. Petti notched 49 points in 127 games while in school (20 goals, 29 assists) and recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 28 games in his senior campaign.
“We are excited to see what Derek can do now that he has some pro experience under his belt from last season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. “Going through the motions of training camp will lead to more confidence and we’re looking forward to watching him reach his potential.”
Petti was asked about his decision to go back to the Thunder.
“It was a no-brainer when finding out that they would have me back in Adirondack,” he said. “It's a great place for development as a player and as a person with opportunities on and off the ice. It's a great organization to be a part of with great coaches, trainers and teammates.”
Petti didn't register any goals or assists in those four games and finished with a -1 plus-minus ratio, as well as six minutes in penalties. He is hoping to see more action when this season gets underway.
“After seeing some time with them last year, I'm excited to go back and show what I can do and see how my game forms at the professional level,” he said. “It's always been a dream to play at the highest level, so I look forward to seeing my potential in a very competitive league. I definitely want to keep improving every year to see what my career can uphold.”
Before playing at Merrimack, Petti played USHS-Prep for the Middlesex Black Bears and was named captain for the 2014-15 season. The 6’2 forward finished with 186 points, including 97 goals, 89 assists in 90 games played. Before the Black Bears, Petti played four years at TMHS, helped lead the team to a state title, while, he was a Lowell Sun Player of the Year and also the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year.
