BILLERICA - Early in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game between the Shawsheen Tech football team and visiting Whittier Tech of Haverhill, the Wildcats had a first down inside the Ram 30-yard line while trailing by only five points.
Prior to the game, not many expected any dramatic fourth-quarter moments between the two teams as Shawsheen was pushing for an undefeated regular season and Whittier was struggling with a 3-5 record this fall.
But there it was.
And just as fast, there it went as Shawsheen erupted late in the game for a 41-16 win.
The Ram defense had a memorable stand to prevent Whittier from taking the lead.
On first down, Shawsheen junior Zachary Rogers stuffed Wildcat senior Thomas Galvin at the line of scrimmage. After a 5-yard penalty against Whittier, junior lineman Richard Elliott III sacked senior quarterback Camden West for a 4-yard loss. On third-and-20, West found junior Georgio Gioldasis for a 13-yard pass before, on fourth-and-seven from the Ram 26-yard line, Elliott stopped another completion to Gioldasis at the 20-yard line, one yard short of the first down.
“(Elliott) had a great series there,” said Ram coach Al Costabile. “He had a couple of great plays right in a row. A lot of people stepped up tonight, which is great.”
Two plays later, Shawsheen sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley broke loose down the right sideline for a 63-yard gain, setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by junior Evan Galanis.
“Galanis did a great job on that touchdown run,” said Costabile. “He worked really hard in the offseason and he spends a lot of time in the weight room. His strength showed there getting across that goal line.”
Although reliable sophomore kicker Jack Finn missed the extra point, Shawsheen had a 27-16 lead with 7:36 to go and the floodgates were about to open.
“In the second half, we got some pressure on (West),” Costabile said. “I thought the defense, when it had to rise up in the second half, certainly did, especially in the fourth quarter. From late in the third quarter and through the fourth, they really stepped it up.”
The next Whittier possession reached midfield before freshman James Tildsley hit West, forcing a fumble that Elliott recovered at the Wildcat 45-yard line.
A 22-yard run by sophomore Zach Timmons of Wilmington set up junior Caleb Caceres’ 38-yard touchdown run with 5:02 remaining.
Shawsheen’s defense wasn’t done.
On a third-down play with four minutes left, a pass rush by James Tildsley, junior Thomas Cormier and sophomore Cullen Walsh of Wilmington forced a hurried pass by West that Ram junior Anthony Canadas intercepted and brought back to Whittier’s 40-yard line.
Timmons took care of the rest with back-to-back 20-yard runs, the second one into the end zone with 2:30 remaining.
“I’m so happy for Zach Timmons,” Costabile said. “He’s going to be a great running back and he showed his ability right there.”
Finn’s fifth extra point completed the scoring.
Before the game ended, Ram sophomore Trent Wedge of Wilmington added a sack.
Early on, it didn’t look like Shawsheen would even break a sweat.
The Rams took their first drive 53 yards in five plays including an excellent fake punt that saw Rogers run for 16 yards to the Whittier 30. On the next snap, Caceres ran for a touchdown with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Later in the quarter, Shawsheen added to the lead after senior Mavrick Bourdeau intercepted West at the 26-yard line and returned it to the Wildcat 6. On second down, Caceres scored on a 4-yard run with 1:43 still to play in the opening frame.
Then, Whittier decided to make things interesting.
An 80-yard touchdown run by Whittier junior Nick Almozar and a conversion pass from senior quarterback Camden West to Galvin made it 14-8.
Shawsheen responded quickly with a 45-yard drive after a short kickoff by Whittier.
A 9-yard pass to Galanis set up Caceres’ third touchdown of the half, a 21-yard scoring reception on a pass from Sid Tildsley.
“Caleb had a monster game,” said Costabile. “Caleb has great speed and great balance and he doesn’t go down on the first hit. He’s very hard to bring down. He has tremendous balance and I think that’s his wrestling background.”
The Wildcats kept coming.
On Whittier’s final two drives of the first half, the visitors moved deep into Shawsheen territory both times, but the Rams ended each possession with interceptions. Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington ended the first drive with a pick at the Shawsheen 28 and Bourdeau ended the second one with an interception at the goal line with nine seconds to go before halftime.
Whittier took the second half kickoff and scored on its first possession, moving 80 yards in six plays including two passes to senior Daniel Knowlton and a 61-yard touchdown strike to Almozar. A conversion pass to Knowlton made it 21-16 with 8:42 left in the third quarter.
Two minutes later, Galvin intercepted Tildsley at the Wildcat 40-yard line.
Whittier converted two third-down plays and a 7-yard run by senior Ixavier Pabon put the ball inside Shawsheen’s 30 before Elliott, Rogers and the rest of Shawsheen’s defense had finally seen enough.
“We found a way,” said Caceres, who finished with four touchdowns.
Despite the slow start, Costabile said he was happy with Shawsheen’s ability to still get the job done.
“A little adversity isn’t the worst thing in the world,” Costabile said. “Adversity reveals character and that’s what I learned, this team has the character to come back from adversity.”
GAME NOTES
• Sophomore Nathan Mello sang the national anthem and earned a big ovation from the crowd.
• In the second quarter, the Rams successfully used a little razzle dazzle as Bourdeau took a pitch from Sid Tildsley and then connected with Tildsley for a 28-yard pass completion.
• Talk about tough, Ram assistant coach Frank DiMascio slipped and fell in Wakefield at the game against Northeast and was injured. Less than a week later, the veteran coach was back on the sidelines, showing off a big smile underneath two black eyes, as he helped guide the Rams to victory.
