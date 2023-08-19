Wrapping up another season of Tewksbury Summer Track Meets for Kids, Chris Stone and Kerry Quinn are extremely pleased with how the summer worked out. “We are so lucky to have volunteers who are committed and passionate for kids to build memories and have fun,” said Stone.
The sisters and Tewksbury natives have been organizing the free track/relay race program on Thursday nights in the summer for years.
“We ran in the program when we were little,” said Stone, inspired by legendary TMHS track coach Bob MacDougall.
Stone and Quinn wanted to make sure the youngsters of Tewksbury had the same positive experiences they did — running races and coming out to the high school on summer evenings.
When they heard that the program was ending due to MacDougall’s retirement, they decided to run the free program themselves. Twenty years later, they’re still at it, volunteering their time each summer, pausing only while the new Tewksbury High School was being built.
Children of all ages come to the track each week to run the 50, 100, and 200-yard races.
Stone uses her megaphone to lead the warmups, and shows the young runners good form. There’s lots of cheering and support from the volunteers and parents, many of whom ran in the program when they were kids.
Molly Ginsburg remembers the program from her childhood and now her kids are enjoying the relays.
“It’s so fun for them,” she said.
Even grandparents attend and watch from the bleachers. And Stone runs a tight ship, making sure the kids respect and encourage other runners, line up quickly, and stay in their lane.
“Some nights there’s over a hundred kids,” said Stone, so keeping order is important.
The young racers are grouped by gender and age.
Some runners are barely two years old, while the upper age brackets are eight to 10 year olds depending on who shows up each week.
The youngest racers are often accompanied by their parents, and every runner receives a ribbon at the finish line.
Once the heats are finished, the track is opened up for the kids to run as far as they wish.
“Some of these little ones would run all night,” laughed Stone.
The kids also look forward to freeze pops as a treat at the end of the races.
Stone is quick to give credit to others, noting the efforts of her sister Kerry and volunteers Taytum Pecci, Maureen Fisher, James Lawrenson, Ryan Quinn, Christie Frazier, and Allison Bradley.
Stone also thanks TMHS director of athletics Ron Drouin for supporting the program and making the track available for the kids. She also highlights Erin Westaway, who makes sure there are enough ribbons for the kids.
And former Tewksbury deputy police chief — now retired — John Voto has also been a strong supporter, supplying t-shirts for the program through PAL, the Police Athletic League.
“This is a total team effort, and it’s really a great thing for the kids,” said Stone.
The program is finished for the season and will pick up again in July of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.