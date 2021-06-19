Here’s a look at the Girls Outdoor Track team after winning the Class C Eastern Mass Championship title back in 2005.
WESTON — For just the fourth time in school history, the Tewksbury High girls outdoor track and field team have taken home a state championship. And like the other ones, this one wasn’t so easy.
On Saturday, the Lady Redmen were in third place when 17 of the 18 events were completed at Mansfield High School. Tewksbury had 66 points trailing Mansfield and Wellesley, who had 69 and 68, respectively in a very competitive Class C Meet.
On Monday the final event, the pole vault was held but at Weston High School. That’s when the team came up with 18 points giving them 84 total points which was more than enough to celebrate comfortably with its first Class C State title since 2000.
“To me the best part of this entire (state championship) is the fact that (on Monday) we had three girls competing in the pole vault and if look up on that hill, there’s probably 40 to 50 of their teammates cheering them on and coming here (to Weston) on the holiday to support them,” said first year head coach Bill Piscione. “To be that means everything. I’ve said all along that this is a close knit team and this shows that. You have seniors hanging out with freshmen and sophomores and you truly can’t ask for anything better.”
Piscione certainly will remember this season for a long time. The team finished perfect at 7-0 on the season, improving its record to 168-36 since 1980, and won its 15th Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title in 16 years (the other season the team was in the large school division).
During this spring, the team also captured its sixth Class C Relay Meet championship, finished second place at the Tewksbury Invitational and won the MVC Conference Meet.
Then in a three day span, Tewksbury behind four first places and a handful of other strong performances which helped earned big points, bring home the state championship trophy.
This team now joins the 1991 and ‘92 (Class B titles) clubs and then the 2000 team, with tall three of those titles under the direction of former head coach Bob MacDougall.
Over the 18 events, Tewksbury only placed in 9 of them as they dominated the running events scoring 48 of the team’s 84 points. The team added the 18 points from the pole vault and the final 18 points came in the triple jump which accounted for the all of the team’s points.
The Lady Redmen didn’t have any participants in either the discus or the high jump, which really ends the arguments from teams like Mansfield and others who complained that it was unfair that Tewksbury had the pole vault, as their school or league doesn’t offer it.
“With these two days, the entire meet rested on the shoulders of these three girls and I don’t think that’s fair,” said Piscione. “But I think (Monday) shows that they didn’t crack under the pressure.”
Certainly Piscione knew all along that this team was very talented. But no way could he have expected several of the place finishers the team received, especially considering that three freshmen on the team accounted for 26 of the team’s points which is truly amazing.
“I truly believe that (Class C) is by far the most competitive of the four,” said Piscione. “We would have done extremely well in the other classes, and I think with our times we could have won Class B and I believe Class A too.”
Leading the way with first places included seniors Lauren Barbour and Stephanie Gaynor, as well as freshman Katalin Soni in the individual events. The girls 4x400 relay team (4:05.67) also were victorious behind Barbour, Stacey Ossinger, Soni and Colleen Fitzpatrick. Barbour won the 300-meter hurdles at 45.27 seconds, over a full second over runner-up Cassie Bowe of North Andover (46.35).
Barbour is now seeded second in the entire state for this Saturday’s All-State Meet which will be held at Worcester State College.
Gaynor continued her incredible indoor and outdoor seasons by taking the 200 meter dash title coming in at 25.33 seconds. Soni was the big surprise of the meet as she finished first in the triple jump at 36-00.75, which was followed up by Barbour who was second at 35-03.00 for 18 huge and very surprising points which got the team off to a great start.
Besides the first and second places, the team received several other very important points. In the 100 dash, freshman Kristina Zontini finished fifth with a very impressive 12.88 second time. In the 400, freshman Nikki Cunha was fourth at 58.58 followed by senior Stacey Ossinger, who was fifth at 58.86.
Rounding out the scoring on Saturday included the second place 4x100 relay team (50.72) and the fifth place 4x800 relay team (10:08.83).
Then trailing the front runner by two points, Tewksbury finished second, third and fourth in the pole vault on Monday behind Cunha (9 feet), senior Amanda Parsons (9 feet) and freshman Hadley Santos (8-6), respectively.
“Unequivocally the credit goes to assistant coaches John Byrnes, Jack O’Brien, Peter Molloy, Peter Saber and (boys head coach) Steve Levine,” said Piscione. “You couldn’t find a better staff than that. Then you had girls like Lauren Barbour, Stacey Ossinger, Katalin Soni, Stephanie Gaynor, the relay teams just had fantastic days. I have great admiration for their efforts and what they did together as a team.
“The four captains, Stacey Ossinger, Kerri Wilkins, Lauren Aherne and Lauren Barbour have been absolutely fantastic all season long. I’ve said all season long that I’ve been along for the ride. I surrounded myself with the best coaching staff anyone could possibly have. It’s been a dream season, it really has.”
