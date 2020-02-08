TEWKSBURY – For many years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team would be a three-point team. The Redmen lacked height so they would chuck up countless number of shots from beyond the arc, and some nights were better than the others.
Over the last two weeks, the offensive philosophy has dramatically changed with the program. Sure, they still fire up their threes, but this team relies on playing totally unselfish basketball, with incredible high tempo energy, all the while tremendous intensity on the defensive end.
And all of that has equaled a complete turnaround of their season.
After starting out 1-9, the second half surge continued on Friday night as the Redmen knocked off Chelmsford for the second time in six days with a 65-54 home victory played before a large crowd as it was Tewksbury Youth Basketball Night.
The Redmen have now won three of four games, beating Central Catholic and Chelmsford twice, while falling to Haverhill last Tuesday night in overtime. This latest win puts the team at 4-10 overall and the Redmen still have several outside shots of qualifying for the state tournament by either winning their last six games, or by finishing in second place in a crowded Merrimack Valley Conference Small School Division.
"We are just playing very unselfish basketball," said head coach Tom Bradley. "It's paying off. The thing we always talk about is the difference between taking a good shot and a great shot. Once we take the great shots, we're a good basketball team. But when we settle for the good shots, we're not that good."
Tewksbury stormed out to a strong first quarter putting in 19 points before adding another 18 in the second quarter to take a 37-26 halftime lead. The Redmen led by as many as 21 with 2:30 left in the third, before some shots didn't connect, but in the fourth when things tightened up a bit, Richie Markwarth and Mike Kelly converted on back-to-back important buckets to pretty much slam the door shut against a very talented, quick and athletic one-win Chelmsford team.
"Beating Chelmsford twice in a season, nevermind a week, is pretty awesome," said Bradley."(Former Tewksbury High head coach) Charlie Micol is one of the best coaches in the league. They have some players over there, but the whole league has some really good players. Chelmsford has their share of them. They have been averaging about 65 to 70 points a game, even with their one win, and they are impressive."
At times, Tewksbury had a hard time stopping Suubi Kasozi-Nkugwa and Kimonte Donkor, who seemed to be a two-way show, but on the flip side, both Kelly and Markwarth had monster nights, combining for 39 of the team's points, but the Redmen had three players finish in double figures, while also finishing 8-for-9 from the free throw line, which comes three days after going 50 percent from there.
"Three weeks ago if we had panicked, I think it would have been more difficult for the kids," said Bradley. "We have been handling pressure a lot better now and the great thing about these guys is they love playing with each other.
"Winning in January is very tough in this league especially when you are in the MVC Small and you are facing a lot of those large school teams. We have three MVC wins right now, but we're looking for more."
Kelly led the way with 25 points, while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Markwarth finished with a double-double, pumping in 14 points and adding 13 boards.
Kalu Olu was the third player in double figures as he ended with ten points and five rebounds. Brady Eagan, Ryne Rametta, Tommy Bradley and Adam Trudeau, the last two off the bench, combined for the team's other 16 points.
After Friday night's games, Billerica had a one game lead over Haverhill in the standings with a 7-4 and 6-5 league record, respectively. Methuen is next at 5-7 with Dracut at 4-7 and Tewksbury at 3-8. All five teams will be facing one another for the most part in these final few weeks so Tewksbury is a longshot but it's still a possibility they could make things interesting with some additional league victories.
"We still have ways to get into the tournament. We have a couple of big league games coming up. We are competing and the kids have been playing great. We are looking forward to this challenge and I'm sure the kids are too," said Bradley.
REDMEN FALL TO RANGERS
On Tuesday night, the Redmen (4-11) lost yet another heartbreaker to Methuen, 71-62, in overtime.
The teams played a sloppy first half with a lot of fouls called. The second half went back-and-forth, still a lot of whistles blown. For the game, the Redmen were called for 28 fouls compared to 14 for Methuen.
Tewksbury led by one with three minutes to go and Methuen had a two-point lead with five seconds left before Olu drained a bucket to send the game into overtime.
“Methuen made of a couple of threes and we didn’t close down (defensively),” said Bradley. “The baskets were back-to-back and it was just too tough to climb back from that. Overall the kids played great and really battled.”
Olu had a sensational night ending with 34 points, with 28 coming in the second half. Rametta chipped in with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.