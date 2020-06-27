TEWKSBURY – Overall, this was an absolutely fantastic decade for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Cross-Country team. The Redmen came away with the Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship title in 2012, and that kick started six straight years of qualifying for the All-State Meet.
Throughout the decade, Tewksbury won three Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 titles, 2011, 2013 and 2016. The 2011 team's title was the first since 2006 and that also marked the program's first winning since 1994. The 2016 team finished 9-1, including a second place finish at the MVC Championship Meet.
Peter Molloy was the coach in 2010 and '11, finishing 1-9 and 5-4. In 2012, he was the co-coach with Peter Fortunato and that season the team finished 6-4, were the D3 EMass Champs, before finishing 14th in the entire state at the D1 All-State Meet — an absolutely incredible accomplishment!
In 2013, Fortunato took over as the head coach as Molloy shifted just to the girls. From there his teams reeled off records of 7-3, 5-5, 6-4, 9-1, 7-3, 5-4 and 4-6. In those seven years, his teams finished second twice at the MVC Championship Meet and third as well, and at the Class C Meets, finished third three times and fifth in 2014 and 2015.
Besides the 14th place finish at the D1 All-States in 2012, the Redmen were 15th in 2017. Tewksbury then competed in D2 the other four years and finished 5th, 11th, 16th and 6th overall.
As for the All-Decade team, three runners went on to run at a D1 college and three others ran at a D3 college.
The program had a record of 55-43.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
BRIAN AMARAL – Making his third trip to the TC's All-Decade teams, Amaral's best sport was cross-country. In 2012, he capped off a career where he was a three-time team MVP, was named the MVC Runner of the Year, while leading the team to its first ever Division 3 Eastern Mass title.
That same season he was second at the Kelley Invitational, third at the Manhattan Invitational, third at MVC, 10th at Eastern Mass Meet and 17th at the All-States.
He went on to have a great career at Fitchburg State College.
ANTHONY & JOEY DARRIGO – In back-to-back years, the twin brothers were immense in the team's success. In 2012, Joey was 19th and Anthony was 24th in helping the Redmen capture the Eastern Mass Championship title.
The following year, they helped lead the team to a MVC D2 title, a second place finish at the MVC Championship Meet, a third place finish at the Eastern Mass Meet and a fifth place finish at the All-States.
That season, Joey was 7th at MVC's and named All-Conference, was 15th at Emass and 25th at All-States. Anthony was 8th at MVC to also be named All-Conference, 13th at D4 and 56th at All-States.
MIKE FAMIGLIETTI – If he didn't gut it out, sick and all, the team would not have celebrated with the Eastern Mass Championship title in 2012. He was the team's seventh runner and the meet came down to a tiebreaker, with his finish as the difference. Immediately after he crossed the finish line while the team was celebrating, he was off to the hospital.
Two years later, he finished off an incredible career as a two-time All-Conference selection, finishing 11th as a junior and third as a senior. At the Eastern Mass Meets he was 12th and second, and at the All-States he was 35th and then 7th.
He went on to a great career at UMass-Amherst.
JOEY FOREST – In 2016, he enjoyed a real solid season including taking 15th at the Eastern Mass Meet and then 34th at All-States but then he followed up that with a tremendous senior year.
That 2017 season, he led the team to a 7-3 record, including third place finishes at the MVC and EMass Meets, and then fifth at All-States. He was 10th at the MVC Meet to earn All-Conference honors and went on to take fifth at D3 and 66th in the entire state.
MARIO FUCHU – Much like the selection below him, Fuchu was also pretty consistent over his three year-span. In 2013, he finished 21st at the Eastern Mass Meet helping the Redmen finish third and he went on to take 41st at the All-State Meet. The next year he was 10th at the Emass Meet, then as a senior, he was 27th at the Emass Meet and 90th at the All-States.
He went on to run at UMass-Lowell.
ALEC HIRTLE – He had three very strong and consistent seasons for the Redmen. In 2015, he was 11th at EMass and 47th at All-States, in 2016, he was 9th and 37th, respectively and in 2017, he was 10th and 51st, respectively.
In those three seasons, the team also had a combined dual meet record of 22-8 with a league title.
CORY THOMAS – In 2012, he was the top performer as the Redmen captured their first ever Eastern Mass Championship title. He finished sixth and went on to take 42nd at the All-State Meet. The two years before, he finished 39th and 68th at the Class Meets.
He went on to have a great career at UMass-Amherst.
RESERVES:
Anthony Barinelli, Patrick Carleton, Keegan Flynn, Kip Horahan and Casey Ryan.
*Next week will conclude the All-Decade series with Girls Cross-Country and Girls Swimming. We will also have a complete list of all of the selections, as well as a decade overview of all of the sports teams.
