TEWKSBURY – Five years ago, Maria Da Silva moved to the United States from Brazil and she didn't speak a single word of English.
Today, she's in the Honors English class at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Three years ago when she moved to Tewksbury after spending her first two years in Westboro, she never heard of 'track-and-field'.
Today, Da Silva is one of the captains of the indoor track team which will get its season underway a week from Saturday in the newly 'Fall-2 season', in which the Redmen will be competing outdoors.
“I was pretty excited to come here. I had to learn English from scratch. I didn't even know (the word) 'hi'. I went to Westboro first and spent two years there and then I came here my sophomore year and I didn't have any friends. I had one class with Makayla Paige in it and she was my first friend here in Tewksbury. She asked me if I wanted to join the track team and I said 'what is track? She said 'well we run' and I said 'running? Is that even fun'? I started it and really like it. I keep telling everyone that you have to try it because if you don't try, you'll never know.”
Da Silva grew up outside of the Iguaza Falls in Brazil. She's one of four children. Her parents were separated when she was two and later divorced. Her mom then met Maria's eventual step-father, who is from the United States and decided to move here. Maria and one of her brothers, the oldest, Gabriel joined their mother. The two other two brothers Felipe and Luiz stayed in Brazil to live with their father.
“I will go visit them in a year and they already told me that they want to compete with me,” she said with a laugh. “It's pretty tough (not being with them). Even though we're not close (distance wise) I still miss them being in another country. I call or text them and tell them things that happen here and they tell me that they are proud of me.”
Rightfully so, they should be. She's an excellent student and has already been accepted to UMass-Lowell. She has hopes of becoming a doctor, perhaps a pediatrician. In addition to excelling in the classroom, she also helps the Guidance Department welcoming new students and those who haven't mastered the English Language, which she has done.
“I'm so glad I'm here. I have met new people, I have learned a new language so now I can speak Spanish, Portuguese and English,” she said, before being asked about the differences between the two countries. “Education wise there's a lot of difference. We don't have track in high school. In Brazil, the middle school and the high school is the same. It's the same building, just different classes. With sports, of course there's soccer, but also ping-pong and volleyball.”
When she was in Brazil, Maria said she had no qualms at all competing against her brothers, even if she knew the outcome.
“Oh, it's pretty hard for me to compete with them,” she said with a laugh. “They are all boys so I have to try to keep up with them. My oldest brother (Gabriel) is here so we run together sometimes. He always beats me even though he doesn't even work out. I get really annoyed with that. He always says 'well you train, so you should be faster than me' and I would say 'no, because you are a boy'. He's always really proud of me. He comes to my races when he can. I was the (Tewksbury High) student of the month in December so he got the (Town Crier) and put it in his house and everything.”
Soon, Gabriel will be posting her track accomplishments on the refrigerator as well. Although still pretty inexperienced in the sport, Maria is a fierce competitor. In fact assistant coach Jill Paige said that she wanted to take Maria to the Nationals had they not been canceled.
“What's impressive about Maria is she is still relatively new to the sport,” said Tewksbury girls indoor and outdoor track coach Fran Cusick. “It's not like she's being doing this since she was ten years old. She started winter track during her sophomore year, and then she had one whole season cut off because of COVID-19, so she doesn't have a ton of experience. For a kid to come in and be that good of a leader is impressive.”
Immediately after befriending Makayla Paige, Maria was introduced to the rest of the track and cross-country team members, and quickly had more friends than she could count.
“Maria's just a phenomenal kid. She's a great leader, she's a great presence here, she's friends with everybody and she's just an awesome, awesome kid,” said Cusick. “It's been really nice to have her out for the team. At first she really had no idea what she was doing and now she's pretty much teaching everyone what to do.”
Last year during the indoor track season, Da Silva was a sprinter, mostly doing the 55-meter dash, the 300 and was also a part of the 4x400 relay team which during the regular season came through with a huge win in the team,'s meet against Billerica, before finishing 15th at the Class C Eastern Mass Championship Meet. She also had a time of 48.19 in the 300-meters.
“I feel like that I improved a lot last year. It's sad though that we can't run indoors anymore, but I'm keeping positive about it. I had a (personal record) last year indoors and I want to get another (personal record) this year, but outdoors,” she said.
She was with Isabelle Carleton, Olivia Millspaugh and Emma Jensen when the group competed at the state meet, and it was then that Da Silva realized she made significant progress in her early track career.
“I was having a lot of anxiety because it was like 'oh I'm running with the big girls now'. We didn't come in last place so that was good, but we all had fun. Before every race, we all just get together and say 'don't kill yourself, but do your best. If you don't pass a girl, it's OK. We are able to run together and that's all that matters,” she said.
It's been about 13 months since Da Silva has competed in a track meet. She was part of the cross-country team during the fall, but that's really not her cup of tea as she's more of a sprinter than a distance runner.
After that season was over, she made sure that she remained in shape. She joined a handful of other track athletes down at the high school for some informal workouts. She said having members of the boys team there to compete against, as well as some guidance from Coach Paige on her posture, has helped drastically.
“Knees up for sure,” she responded about what changes she needed to make with her posture. “I pulled my quad muscle last year so actually my posture was pretty bad. I feel like with Coach Paige, she is helping a lot of people and has helped me with my standing position. The workouts we do have been great, just for our posture and speed.”
While this “indoor” season is abbreviated with just a handful of meets, Da Silva said that she has set out some goals for herself which she thinks are attainable despite not running competitively for 13 months.
“I'm hoping for a (personal record). I think I can do it and I think my form in a lot better this year,” she said. “I also have a lot of great people running with me and training with me everyday so they all push me. I'm looking to finish around 46 (seconds) in the 300 and (then in outdoor track) in the 200 around 29 (seconds).”
That certainly would be something, considering when she arrived at Tewksbury High, she never heard of “track”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.