BILLERICA – In their recent game against Arlington Catholic, the Shawsheen Tech Basketball team found themselves in a rather unenviable position, trailing the Cougars 60-59 after an AC basket with 5.5 seconds left and needing to go the length of the court in their attempt to win the game.
Not an ideal situation by any means, but for Shawsheen Tech coach Joe Gore and his staff, not a position to panic either, as they knew exactly what to do: put the ball in the hands of your best player and let him try to win the game for you. That player was senior point guard and captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury.
Perez set the play in motion, bringing the ball up court and towards the AC basket, drawing a pair of defenders towards him, before dishing off to a wide open Franck Moron on the wing. The freshman then calmly sank the 15-footer just as the buzzer sounded, giving the Rams a huge win over their non-league rivals.
“Jeremy made a heck of a play,” Gore said at the time. “The play was designed to have our shooters on the wing, and to have Jeremy take it to the basket. It really just came down to Jeremy and how athletic he is and how quick he is. He made a great pass to Franck, who stepped up and made a clutch shot.”
Putting the ball in Perez’ hands in a clutch situation should come as no surprise, as he has become the unquestioned leader of the team, a player the Rams know they can count on in clutch situations.
“Jeremy is the definition of making everyone around him better, and I think that is what is so special abut Jeremy,” Gore said. “I have always said that he is not a score first point guard. He is the old school, traditional, make everyone around him better type of player. He puts his teammates in the best opportunity to succeed and that is why he such a great team player, and that is what he did there.
“He doesn’t light up the scoreboard, and I think that undervalues him a bit to people who aren’t in the program, but I have said it for a while that he is one of the most talented point guards to come through Shawsheen and he is going to be missed big time when he is gone.”
No doubt, Perez will be missed when he is gone. A three-year starter at point guard and a two-time CAC All-Star, with a third selection likely on the way, Perez has been a huge part of the Rams success this season and throughout his career. Last season he helped lead the Rams to a 10-3 overall record and a 9-2 mark in the CAC, as they came up short in the league title game against Lowell Catholic.
This season he and the Rams are 12-4 on the season and 9-1 in the CAC, on the cusp clinching the program’s first outright CAC title since 2008, needing a win on Friday night against Greater Lawrence to claim the crown. Perez knew going into the season that his team had the talent to make another run at the title, and hopes they can take the final step this time around.
“Coming into the season we knew we had a lot of seniors and we knew had a chance to win the league,” Perez said. “We just wanted to come together as a team, and get that chemistry going. We had some extra motivation after coming so close last season.”
Motivation is one thing, but you also need to go out and execute and with Perez leading the way, the Rams most certainly are doing just that. While he likes to score the basketball as much as anybody, Perez knows his biggest role with the team his to make sure his teammates are putting up big points.
“I try to just get the ball moving, and get ball in their hands, cut through and make the good pass,” Perez said.
Which isn’t to say that he doesn’t sometimes wish he could score a little more, with the Arlington Catholic game being a prime example.
“There were only a couple of seconds left in the game, so initially, I felt like I was going to take it down and score,” Perez said. “But everybody collapsed on me, and Franck was just wide open for the shot. It was great seeing him making that shot.”
As talented as he is, the play against Arlington Catholic is not one that he would have likely made as a sophomore, or perhaps even last season as a junior, but his experience has helped him become a much better and smarter player. He has been playing since he was just five years old, but his game went to another level once he got to high school, particularly” when he joined the varsity program as a sophomore.
“That first year really gave me some great experience to come in and play with the varsity and kind of see the speed of the game, and I have just gotten used to it over time,” Perez said.
Perez, who is a two-year captain with the team, was also a captain with the Rams Soccer team this past season. His improvement has not come by accident. He has worked hard to make himself the player that he is, and Gore is very appreciative of what he has done to improve his game.
“It is a testament to how hard he works in the off season,” Gore said. “His dedication to the gym and his dedication to basketball year round is what has made him such a special player. He has always played up. He practiced with the varsity as a freshman and played as a sophomore, so that has really helped take his game to another level. His knowledge and his IQ are just off the charts.”
And speaking to taking his game to another level, Perez is hoping to do just that next season when he heads off to college, where he hopes to continue not just his academic, but also his athletic career.
“I have been talking to a couple of schools, like Dean and Fitchburg, so hopefully I will get to play in college as well,” Perez said.
Gore, for one, certainly believes that Perez has what it takes to play at the next level. While he may not be your typical college point guard, Gore knows he can play at the next level.
“He is absolutely capable of playing at the next level,” Gore said. “We have been speaking to some local schools and while nothing is set in stone yet, he is absolutely a college player. The coaches who have seen him play are excited about him, because he is ultimate team player and competitor. He can be a great asset to any local school and make that team better right away.”
While he is looking forward to college, Perez isn’t quite ready for his high school career to be over yet. After all, there have been some great memories during his time at Shawsheen.
“Mostly I will just remember all of the tough games we have had together, and were able to come out on top,” Perez said. “When everyone is able to come together in the final moments it is really great. It has been great playing with my teammates. We have been playing together for a long time now and have great chemistry together. Everybody knows their role on the team, so it has been a lot easier to play together this year.”
With that being said, Perez is confident that his team can overcome any obstacles in front of them this post season.
“We are a pretty experienced team now, with a lot of seniors and a lot of juniors, so I feel like we can do well,” Perez said. “If we get down, I feel like we have that mindset that we can come back and still win, whereas before we might have doubted ourselves a little or felt like we had to rush to try and come back.”
If the Rams are going to be successful this post season, Gore knows that having an experienced point guard like Perez will be a big part of the reason why.
“We are very confident with Jeremy at our point position,” Gore said. “We will go as far as he takes us. Like I said, that doesn’t mean he has to light up the scoreboard, but just the experience he brings and putting guys in the right position, he is an extension of the coaching staff on the court, and that makes our job a lot easier.
“Having that coach on the floor is great for us, because we are worried about game planning and strategy and thing like that, and we know he is getting our guys all set up. We are confident that we can out him up against point guard in the area with all due respect. We are excited to see where he can take u over the next few weeks.”
