METHUEN – No matter the sport, no matter the level of plays, teams always have “bad games”. It's part of competitive sports and it certainly happens.
On Monday night, the Division 1 state No. 13 ranked Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team played host to the Division 2 No. 23 ranked Matignon Warriors in the first round of the four-team tournament, named in honor of Brianna McCarthy, the former assistant coach of the program, who passed away after last year's season.
The Red Rangers just didn't have it on this night, losing 1-0, to Matignon, despite outshooting them 28-9.
The loss puts Tewksbury/Methuen at 7-8-4 overall and ends the team's mark of 4-0-1 in the month of February, while Matignon improves to 5-8-2 overall.
“We didn't play well. I don't know, we just didn't look like the team we have been in February,” said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Doucette. “We have been playing very well and we just didn't tonight. I don't know if there were just too many nerves, or anxiety or a lot of emotions that came into play (with the pre-game tribute). There's going to be those emotions come state tournament time, so we've got to figure that out.”
The first period, the RR outshot Matignon 10-3 and in the second period they held an 8-6 shot advantage and still couldn't get much going. It seemed like in the first two periods anyway, the RR forwards were in too deep and too bunched up.
“I think we have to find that balance of supporting the puck, but also playing good positioning. It just wasn't our game tonight. It's not the team that we are,” said Doucette.
Early in the third period, the Red Rangers went on a power play and put four solid shots on net. A few seconds after the penalty ended, the Red Rangers were caught up in a line change and Matignon took advantage of that with a long pass and a goal on the short side of the net.
The Red Rangers had six more shots on net the rest of the way, with Jessica Driscoll getting two solid bids, while Breena Lawrence had her tip off an outside shot, bank off the top far crossbar.
With about 65 seconds left in the game, the Red Rangers pulled goalie Michelle Kusmaul for the extra skater, but the Warriors held on for the win.
The Red Rangers will now play Masconomet in the consolation final on Wednesday to conclude the regular season. The state tournament pairings are scheduled to come out on Saturday.
“We need a big win on Wednesday as this could really impact us seeding wise, so we'll see,” said Doucette.
Doucette also wanted to thank the wonderful crowd that came to honor McCarthy as part of the successful fundraising event for scholarships in her honor. Brianna's family was on hand and took part in the pre-game puck drop along with each team's captains, including Jess Driscoll. Many of the parents put together gift baskets, while different raffles took place, all part of the fundraising portion of the night.
“Obviously this was a great showing and there's just so many people that Brianna impacted and touch. It means a lot to us to see everyone here, to support her and we're glad that we can do this to remember her as a great teacher, a great person and a great coach,” said Doucette.
On Saturday, Tewksbury defeated Beverly/Danvers 4-1. Riley Sheehan, Driscoll, Lawrence and Kat Schille each had one goal, while, Driscoll, Sheehan and Hannah Forget had one assist each.
On Tuesday, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its league all-stars and Jessica Driscoll was named the MVC/DCL Player of the Year (All-Conference for the third straight year), while goalie Michelle Kusmaul was named to the All-Conference team for the second year in a row.
