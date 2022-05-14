HAVERHILL – It had been just shy of a month, but the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Lacrosse team snapped a tough six-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over Haverhill played on Friday.
The win puts Tewksbury at 3-7 overall, with two wins coming over Haverhill and the other against Lowell, who they will face for the second time this Friday.
Head Coach Anthony Pontes knows that the Redmen have a difficult schedule the rest of the way, but is hoping that his win can be a springboard for things to come.
“The most recent (MIAA) playoff rankings that were released today had us ranked at No. 38. This win will hopefully bump us up, but we still have plenty of work to do if we want to be in the top 32 and make it to the playoffs,” he said.
Over the last handful of games, the Redmen's defense has been playing much better, and in this win that was evident, giving up just five goals all game.
“Our entire defense was playing aggressive and pushing out on the other team's hands. We were sliding early and hard, and really did a good job of playing the body tonight – hit them hard and put them on the ground a lot. We played outstanding on-ball defense throughout the game. Every pole played incredible tonight - Jaden Mercer, Justin Darrigo, Aidan Hartman and Ryan Fleming.
“We also had good play from our defensive midfielders who remained aggressive and were fighting for every ground ball, (including) Tyler Barnes and Robby Beggan. Our standout on defense tonight was Ryan Fleming. He played long stick midfield for us tonight and was just swarming the ball all night. He was always after every groundball and did a great job defending anytime the other team tried to dodge on him. He finished with ten groundballs and five caused turnovers, which is an incredible feat for one game in lacrosse. He was our anchor.”
Haverhill actually took a 2-0 lead, before Tewksbury turned things around and dominated the rest of the way.
“We battled back to make it 2-1 by the end of the first quarter. The goal was a nice dodge and finish from Dan Fleming. We were down 4-3 at halftime but remained upbeat and ready to play in the second half. We had a very strong second half where we only let in one goal and put in four of our own. We possessed the ball for most of the second half and won a lot of loose ball battles. It was an entire team effort tonight to earn the win,” said Pontes.
Offensively, Tewksbury worked the ball around, worked well in transition and saw a handful of different players contribute. Jason Cooke had three goals, Braydon Aylward had two and Sean Lane had one. Caden Connors dished our four assists and Lane had one.
“Caden was switched to attack after halftime and immediately got to work. We was carrying the ball all over the field for us and was able to find the open man multiple times for a great shot,” said Pontes. “They were keying in on Caden when he had the ball, but he continuously was able to get open and find the right look. Jason Cooke had several great shots and dodges to the net to earn his hat trick. Braydon did a nice job of cutting to get open for his two goals. Everyone on offense did a good job of staying within the game and not trying to do too much when we we're down. We kept the ball moving, got some good dodges off, and found the open man on multiple occasions for good looks.”
The coach added that the team's overall hustle and determination during key points of the game proved to be turning factors of a win or a loss.
“A few things we could take from this game to work on are groundballs and clearing. There were multiple scraps for groundballs tonight that came up for Tewksbury, but there were also multiple times we missed an easy groundball and the other team was able to scoop it up. We can use some work on finding the open man quicker during clears and just moving the ball faster. It will come along with more practice,” he said.
On Tuesday night, the Redmen were defeated by perennial league and state power North Andover, coached by Wilmington resident Steve Zella, 15-7. The loss puts Tewksbury at 3-8 on the season.
"We couldn't maintain possession early in the game, and they controlled the ball for almost the entire first quarter. They had possession for most of the first half," said Pontes. "They had a lot of great scorers who could really shoot the ball.
“We struggled with groundballs and faceoffs again. There were several easy groundballs that we missed and North Andover came up with. We did better on faceoffs tonight that previous nights. Our defensive slides could use some work as well. There were times we left a guy wide open right in front of the net for an easy goal opportunity. Fixable things that we'll work on in practice.”
Sean Hirtle had a strong game in the losing effort. He had two nice goals, according to Pontes, as well as taking the faceoffs, while playing both sides of the ball. Other scorers included Aylward with two along with an assist, Cody Mercuri had a goal and an assist, Jason Cooke and Danny Fleming had a goal each and Connor Cremin had an assist.
“We didn't quit and won the fourth quarter. The goal differential actually helps us, as we've lost to most of the big teams by double digits. Keeping this game in single digits should help us in the power seeding for playoffs,” said Pontes.
Tewksbury will travel to Lowell on Friday and then host Chelmsford on Tuesday night at 6:30 pm.
