TEWKSBURY – It's a season that won't be forgotten anytime soon and really can't be forgotten. After all, the 2018-'19 Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team went further than any team in program history, finishing as the Division 2 North Sectional Finalists, falling two wins shy of reaching the state final and three wins shy of winning the title.
But like anything else in the past, memories will always be there, but it's time to move forward.
This year's Redmen team will be completely different. Gone are two prolific scorers in the Gallella Twins, Erin and Lizzie, who are now with their older sister Karalyn at Worcester State, as well as scrappy playmaker Haley Mignon, who is also at the same college, but excelled on the soccer field this past fall.
Without that capabilities of being explosive offensively, this year's team returns four-year center Alli Wild, who could be the best or among the best players in the entire conference, and then a handful of experienced players whose roles will dramatically increase.
"I think the kids are working hard and we are trying to figure things out," said coach Mark Bradley, who led his team to a 19-4 record last season. "Alli will be a big focus for other teams this year. We're sort of turning the page on a group that we had some really good success with and we're trying to continue that success with this group and find out what we are good at. I do like the group. I think they are a hard-working group and they seem to buy in at this point.
"We're trying to find out who our scorers are going to be. We lost two big scorers (in the Gallella) sisters and a playmaker in Haley Mignon, who created a lot of stuff for us and really jump started us. We're trying to find our own identity right now. The kids are working hard. I wish we had a little bit more time right now, but I don't make those rules."
When Bradley was interviewed, the team had 3.5 days between tryouts and practices, before another practice on Monday afternoon. Four days later, his team is hosting Haverhill for the season and home opener, and the Hillies finished 16-6 last season.
"The league overall is much better," he said. "Dracut will be much improved. North Andover is always good. Kevin (Branco at Chelmsford) will be very good. Methuen has a new coach and they have some good players. In the large, Billerica is very healthy and extremely good.
“We are coming off a very good season so teams are going to be looking for us and that's what I keep trying to preach to the kids that no one will have sympathy for us. We have been pretty successful through the years at being consistent and other teams are getting better so we have to continue to also get better.
"I think the kids are ready but it's just so short of a pre-season. We lost two days with the snow, and everything was just so quick and there's so many things you need to do. I don't think we're going to be fully where we need to be until maybe Christmas and the problem with that is we're already going to be six games in at that point with the way our schedule plays out."
This year's team returns six varsity players, but five who played as junior Alyssa Marchelletta was out all season injured. Wild, as well as fellow senior captains Julia Cafferty and Kiley Tibbetts will be the three captains, and the other two starters will be the Polimeno sisters, Lexi, a junior, and Kati, a sophomore.
Lexi will be the point guard, Kati as the shooting guard and then Cafferty, Tibbetts and Wild will play the three, four and five spots.
"We have a lot of equal kids so I'm thinking we'll be able to play more kids," said Bradley. "We're going to try to get up, run more and be more aggressive so that can jump start us offensively. We created a lot of stuff (last year) by changing our defense, so this year we want to set the tempo so we can get out there and run."
Wild has scored over 600 points in her three seasons and is a tremendous athlete, who is coming off a sensational volleyball season. Obviously the team's offense will run through her, but Bradley stressed that other players must step up and hit their shots in order for this team to get some victories.
"Teams may end up putting two of three people on Alli so that's going to be frustrating so we want to dictate the way that we want to play. We may even try to trap off of our misses as well, so we can get Alli out and running. Alli is a tough kid and a very athletic kid so most big players who are defending her, won't be able to keep up with her.
"A couple of the offensive sets that we have right now is a lot of motion, a lot of screens so it's a tough to put a fix right on Alli. We do have some half court sets just to have it, but a lot of that stuff has a lot of action and more movement.
"I'm excited to see which kids step up. We've had some girls who have played behind Erin and Lizzie a little bit. I'm excited to see what Lexi is going to do. I think she is very talented and she has worked hard on her game. I think Kiley Tibbetts' role on the team will drastically increase.
“Julia Cafferty has a tremendous amount of skill. Last year she was a girl who came off the bench for us and she was huge in that role, and I'm excited to see what she is going to do for her senior year. She works hard, she takes things to heart and she like everybody else is just a great kid. I'm blessed to work with these kids and they are all high character kids."
The remaining members of the team include juniors MaryKate Callahan (forward) and Erin McIntyre (guard), sophomore forward Madison Stovesand and guards Rachel Picher and Christina Wentworth, as well as freshman point guard Victoria Catanzano.
"I'm trying to see how everybody is going to fit into their roles," said Bradley. "We are going to need a lot of these kids to pick up and fill in those roles. I'm excited, but it could be a tough year or it could be a very good year."
Tewksbury begins the season with six of their first seven games at home including Haverhill on Friday and Chelmsford next Tuesday. Also in that stretch will be a game with Lincoln-Sudbury as part of the MVC/Dual County League Night, and then the annual Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament, however that has hit a snag as Melrose recently dropped out of it, leaving Bradley scrambling to find a fourth team in the final minute to join Chelmsford and Lowell.
Tewksbury will again be competing in the MVC D2 Conference with Haverhill, Chelmsford, Methuen, Lawrence and Dracut and face those teams twice each, as well as single games with Lowell, Central Catholic, Andover, North Andover and Billerica.
In addition will be the two tournament games, the contest with LS, another non-league game with North Andover, one game with Tyngsboro.
Finally, the Redmen will play a 21st game, an Endowment Game which will not count in the standings, against Pentucket Regional, the team that defeated the Redmen at the Tsongas Arena last year in the sectional finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.