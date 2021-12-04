The future certainly appears bright for the Girls Soccer program at Tewksbury High, with the junior varsity team having recently wrapped up a season that saw them post a 7-3-2 record, while many young players showed the potential to be stars of the future at the varsity level.
Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno, now in her sixth year coaching the JV team, was proud of not only her team’s won-loss record on the season, but more importantly, the work they put in to achieve that impressive record.
“This team worked extremely hard in practice which I believe is why they did well in games,” Bruno said. “I believe strongly in making practice just like the game will be. This is a group of people that want to be pushed hard and that’s why they were able to get themselves seven wins and only three losses this season”
One of the Redmen’s biggest wins on the season came in their season finale against traditional power Central Catholic, when they pulled out a dramatic 3-2 come from behind victory.
“Each game we played I saw lots of potential,” Bruno said. “Our last game we beat Central Catholic 3-2 on their field after they scored the first goal. I would say that game stands out to me because we never quit and everyone gave it their very best to get the victory. It was and extremely proud moment for me as their coach!”
The Redmen’s leading scorers this season were freshman Emily Picher with ten goals and sophomore Alana Price who had nine. But they were not alone in providing offense for the Redmen, who saw 12 different players score on the season, on the way to 34 total goals in their 12-game season.
The Redmen also got big contributions from the midfield as well as their defense this season, which most certainly did not go unnoticed by Bruno. Bruno pointed to the standout play of sophomore defenders Tia Smith, Skylar Auth, Delia Conte, along with sophomore goalie Mackenzie Hickey as being a big key to the Redmen’s success, while sophomores Rhiannon Anderson and Alyssa Adams did a great job controlling the midfield. Sophomore Stephanie Mercurio, meanwhile, proved capable of playing any position on the field, including goalie.
“I believe very strongly in the sophomore class that I had this season,” Bruno said. They have, in my opinion huge potential at the next level. I’ve had the sophomore group for two seasons now and they really are willing to work to get better and win games. The few freshman (Claudia Melo, Emily Picher and Miles Medina) I had this season also gave me their very best effort.”
Other members of the sophomore class that contributed to the Redmen’s success were Kimsan Nguyen, Gianna Ausiello, Emm Ryan, Kristina Smith, Lily Boucher and Katie Kennedy.
While Bruno expects big things in the future from many of these players, she will also always look back fondly on the season they had together.
“After last year it felt great to have a normal soccer season,” Bruno said. “It truly was a great season and one that I will always remember.”
JV VOLLEYBALL
At the varsity level, it was a historic season for the Tewksbury High Volleyball team, as the Redmen advanced to the state semifinals before finally being eliminated by Old Rochester in an epic five set thriller.
At the junior varsity level, the Redmen did not have the same type of success in terms of wins and losses, as they struggled to a 3-15 record on the season. But, while their efforts did not necessarily show up in the win column, many players did gain valuable experience which will help them contribute at the varsity level as they continue their careers at Tewksbury High.
“We had a mix of six returning players in our program, and six new players, which included five freshmen and one sophomore,” Tewksbury coach Kaitlyn Stokes said. “It is difficult when the season record does not reflect all of the hard work put in at practice, but we celebrated the individual triumphs like when the whole team got their serves over during a drill at practice. As our season went on, you could see the connections the setters had with their hitters and our defense was hustling after balls and making plays.”
The Redmen came up with plenty of big plays during two of their biggest matches of the season. First, on Senior Night at Tewksbury High on October 22, the Redmen came away with a big win over Dracut. One week later, the Redmen wrapped up their season with a big win over arch rival Wilmington in their season finale.
“Our win against Dracut was on Senior Night and was our last home game of the season so it was important to have the most fun in front of our home crowd for the last time,” Stokes said.
“Our Wilmington win was the last game of our season and the last time all these players would be on the same team, so I told them to leave it all on the court and they did. That night, sophomore Sheila Parma was able to return to her middle position and she served incredibly well in the first set.”
Along with Parma’s outstanding effort that night, the Redmen got several other outstanding performances during the course of the season, as several players stood out for their efforts, including team captains Darya Mehrabani, a junior, and sophomore Chelsea Keefe.
While Mehrabani and Keefe provided outstanding veteran leadership, the Redmen also got some big contributions from some of their younger players, including freshmen Olivia Cueva and Julia Moura.
“Olivia was continuing the Cueva volleyball legacy and carving out her own path. I needed strong middles this year and with her height, it was a no brainer,” Stokes said. “As our season went on, it was great to see her get her timing down for hitting and eventually blocking. She was my most consistent server and would stay behind the line for as long as our team could keep her there. She was voted MVP by her teammates and was pulled up to the varsity team for our state tournament roster.”
Stokes was equally impressed with the efforts of Moura this season.
“Julia stood out to us as a coaching staff during tryouts when we had the players overhand passing and we saw her raw natural ability for setting,” Stokes said. “When I introduced myself to her I said, "Hi, I'm coach Stokes and you're going to be my setter". Julia's setting only improved as our season went on and she found chemistry with her hitters. She is a rare left-handed player, and as a setter, we can incorporate different offensive attacks when she is in the front row that would be more difficult for a right-handed setter.”
“Julia was voted the 7th player by her teammates for always going above and beyond the call of duty on and off the court. She was also pulled up to the varsity team for our state tournament roster.”
One of the nicest aspects of this season for Stokes and her team was being able to play a “normal” volleyball season, as opposed to the Fall-2 season they experienced this past spring. While grateful to have been playing at all during Fall-2, this year’s more typical regular season was much more enjoyable for Stokes and her players.
“Only Darya had played on a pre-covid team and experienced a regular game schedule without any rule restrictions,” Stokes said. “Much of this season was spent adjusting back to normal playing rules and the fast pace schedule of our season. We also had to adopt a "go with the flow" mentality when it came to Covid restrictions due to exposures. The team worked incredibly hard and many players stepped up to practice different positions so that we had different lineup options for matches if need be. I know as a coaching staff, we were all really happy to be able to travel together and cheer each other's teams on. It was so nice to feel the excitement of everyone being all together. I also think it was hugely beneficial for the JV and freshman teams to see varsity play and aspire to their skill level someday.”
In addition to their growth as players on the court, Stokes was equally proud of the way her team grew as people as well, making great contributions to the community.
“I really just want to thank my team for all that they did to make this season as special for our program as it was. On the court they worked hard, but they were always making sure everything behind the scenes ran smoothly,” Stokes said. “We always incorporate philanthropic events during the year and we were able to donate to breast cancer research after our Dig Pink game and a blanket donation after our Project Linus event. I hope they are all inspired by our varsity team to work hard in the offseason and come back even stronger next year.”
Members of this year’s junior varsity volleyball team were freshmen Charlotte Morris, Julia Moura, Sarah Doherty, Madison Shakes, Ella MacAllister, and Olivia Cueva, sophomores Sheila Parma, Kiera Frechette, Candace Odams, Giana Craig, Chelsea Keefe and Jaden Kasule, as well as junior Darya Mehrabani.
FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
At the freshman level, the youngest group of Redmen began their high school careers with a 5-13 record, that much like the JV team, featured some exciting wins while the first year players gained some valuable game experience.
Regardless of her team’s record, veteran coach Erin Murphy truly enjoyed working with this group of players and seeing their improvement as the season went on.
“I am incredibly proud of the way the team played this year. I think overall we had a lot of solid talent and the team worked well together,” Murphy said. “I was able to try a few different rotations, putting players in different spots to see where they could be the most successful. It was encouraging to see the team be able to be flexible and open to trying new spots as it demonstrates their grasp on the sport as a whole. We definitely continued to improve as the season progressed.
“This team also made practice a great time each and every day. Learning a new sport can be frustrating but I was happy with the way the players were able to support each other and build each other up. They are a spirited group of athletes that made my job very enjoyable.”
The Redmen had several exciting matches during the course of the season, including a close loss to Wilmington in their season opener as well as a win over Lawrence, a team with a notoriously good volleyball program. But it was more than just those two matches that stood out to Murphy this season.
“In all our games I feel we continued to show solid skill,” Murphy said. “I encouraged the girls to use all three touches and set up aggressive plays. Often at the younger levels the ball is sent over on the first or second ball but we were able to execute a bump, set, hit, very often.”
Murphy felt that her entire team contributed for the Redmen this season, starting with her setters, Paige Crowley and Reilly Williams.
“Setting is such a hard position for anyone, let alone someone new to the sport but these girls rose to the challenge,” Murphy said. “These players were able to put their teammates in positions to get solid hits. They were also two of my most consistent servers. Paige and Reilly also got some time hitting on the right side towards the end of the season when I changed our rotation to have them set in the back row. Paige being a lefty really showed here. It showed what great all-around skill she is developing.
“Gianna Doiron was also a huge asset behind the line. Multiple games Gianna would be able to keep us on the offensive with a number of hard hit serves. Gianna was also a great middle hitter for us getting some great swings.”
On the back row, the Redmen had several players who progressed as the season went on and allowed the team to run a successful offense, including Lucia Alvarado, Ashe Wogan, Shay Scalli and Emalee Boyce.
“They all worked really hard throughout the season to improve their passing and therefore their defense,” Murphy said. “All of these girls were comfortable diving on the floor to save a ball which is great to see at this level. I believe we were a very scrapy team by the end of the season.
“Again, all the girls contributed to this season’s success! I know many of the players on my team have already tried out for club teams to continue working in the off season. This makes a huge difference when we see players the following season. I look forward to watching them progress and move forward in the program. Losing less than a handful of seniors means it will be a really competitive tryout next fall.”
FRESHMAN FOOTBALL
By now everyone is familiar with the tremendous success that the Tewksbury High Football team has had year in and year out at the varsity level. It is a standard of excellence that is well known and respected throughout the state.
That standard of excellence doesn’t just start when players in the football program reach the varsity level. Rather, it starts right from the beginning when they join the program as freshmen. This year’s Tewksbury High Freshman Football team was no exception, as under the direction of first year coach Derek Tarpey, the youngest group of Redmen began their high school careers with a 7-4 record which included several big wins throughout the season.
Tarpey, a 2012 graduate of Tewksbury High, who starred with both the football and wrestling teams under the direction of coach Brian Aylward before going on to have a fine football career at UMass Dartmouth, was very pleased with the progress his team made this season. He, along with assistant coach TJ Contalonis, another former star for the football team, who graduated from TMHS in 2016, were especially happy just to get this group of young players on the field this season after missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the progress their team made throughout the season made it even more special.
“Unlike the JV and Varsity teams, the Freshman team did not have the opportunity to play last season at all. In addition, this team has a lot of players who had never played organized football prior to this season,” Tarpey said. “Despite that, these kids worked hard each week to get better and it showed. Week by week, the kids started progressing with their knowledge of the game and grew increasingly confident in their abilities. The relationships among players also grew stronger each week, and the players have made lifelong friends that will continue to grow throughout football careers.”
Among their seven wins this season, there were a couple that truly stood out for the Redmen, including a big win over a very good North Andover team early in the season, as well as a 22-8 win over Wilmington in their season finale. In the win over Wilmington, Tarpey was happy with the resilience his team showed in picking up the victory after getting off to a slow start.
“Wilmington started with the ball and they scored on their first drive moving the ball well downfield. Our kids responded with grit. For the rest of the game the players played as a team,” Tarpey said. “When things did not go our way, they picked each other up and kept competing. We were able to put together some great drives offensively. This is the game where our kids were able to put all their hard work throughout the season and show it on the field. The energy of the game was in true Redmen-Wildcat fashion. This was a well-earned victory for the players and was a great way to wrap up the year.”
Like any Redmen football team at any level, the freshman team got contributions up and down their roster. Tarpey did point out, however, that a big key to the team’s success this season was the leadership of their five captains, Joseph Barletta, Vincent Ciancio, Jason Lavoie, Jaden Maxi and Anthony Monteiro. These players were not named captains until late in the season, after they had established their roles as leaders for their teammates.
“Every single athlete on our team had some role this year and all should be proud of their contributions to a great season,” Tarpey said. “But these players were selected as captains because of their consistent leadership on and off the field. This group earned the respect of their peers as a result of their dedication and positive attitude. All these players have a bright future ahead of them, and I am sure other coaches will enjoy their presence in their respective sports.”
Members of this year’s freshman football team included Joseph Barletta, Matthew Beggan, Owen Caggiano, Vincent Ciancio, Lincoln Crane, Anthony Curreri, Anthony Delgado, Dante Dunac, William Fillmore, Nicholas Kearney, Cameron Kingston, Jason Lavoie, Seamus MacDonald, Jaden Maxi, Manuel Mengata, Anthony Monteiro, Eriel Portillo, Andrew Ryder, Kyle Sandberg, Mario Simeone, Collin Todd and Mason Veits.
JV FOOTBALL
The players closest to moving up the varsity level also had a successful season for the Redmen, as the Tewksbury High Junior Varsity Football team went 5-5 on the season under the direction of coaches Joel Mignault and Paul Saunders.
Even more important than their won-loss record however, is the role that this group of young players had in helping the varsity program to yet another great season.
"It is nice to go out and compete on Mondays, but part of playing JV is doing whatever you can to make an impact on what happens on Friday nights, " Mignault said. "The guys on this team were vital to the success of the varsity program helping them capture another MVC title. They put in work every single day on the scout team on both sides of the ball and special teams. That is the success that is not measured by the JV record."
As well as the JV squad did in their role of preparing the varsity squad, Mignault acknowledges that there are still plenty of things to work on. Fortunately for Redmen Football program, Mignault feels like this group will put in the work to improve in those areas and help the program continue to succeed.
"That being said, we were our own worst enemy many times during JV games. Fewer mistakes and this team could have knocked off a few more victories," Mignault said. "Hard work was never a question with this group, but they need to take hard work to another level this offseason to see improvements for next year. We are excited with the group that we have and hope that they can have a big offseason and be ready to contribute any way they can next year."
Despite some struggles, there were also plenty of big moments for the Redmen, who picked up some big wins along the way, including one stretch they won three games in a row against Chelmsford, Dracut and Andover.
"There were a lot of games that showed promising glimpses of what this group of players are going to be able to accomplish in their futures," Mignault said. "Andover being a 16-0 shutout was a great win for the team. The defense played great in that game, but the offense excelled in the other two, scoring 30+ in each of those wins. Although we didn't come out on top of some other games like Billerica and N. Andover, those were both back and forth battles that we played well in."
The Redmen had many key contributors to their success this season, starting on their offense, where their rotation of three quarterbacks in each game, sophomores Cam Kearney and Zach Hayes, along with freshman Vinny Ciancio all played well.
They took snaps behind a variety of offensive linemen led by juniors and sophomores. The backfield was also a variety of players including, Ryan Fleming, Richie Bongiorno, Tyler Barnes, Braydon Aylward, and more who all saw touches. Timmy Bradley, Kenny Nguyen, and Noah Russo were some of the top receivers this season for the Redmen.
On defense, the Tewksbury defensive line was also a variety of players but mostly led by juniors Royce Bacay, Albie Bosworth, AJ Russo, Max Mattuchio, Jonah Bennett, and sophomores Ben Piccolo, Dave Forgione, and Skyler Schieding. The Redmen linebackers were crucial to the team's success and were a mix of Jack Donovan, Ryan Fleming, Tyler Barnes, Harshit Pal, Shaun Martin, and James Cappiello.
The Tewksbury secondary was also strong this year led by Braydon Aylward who was a huge leader of the defensive secondary, always helping guys get the right place and making plays when the Redmen needed it. Brandon Contardi, Aiden Cramm, and Timmy Bradley were some other great players for the Redmen in the secondary.
"There are many names left out that helped contribute to the team's success and have huge upside going into next season with hard work put in this offseason," Mignault said. "But we hope to see all the players mature and grow."
That growth already began this season of course, as the Redmen were able to experience a full season on the field, gaining valuable experience for their future.
"Although we didn't have a traditional offseason with the transition to the new facility, these guys found a way to get it done," Mignault said. "High School football seemed to be back. We still had some protocols that we had to follow and we had guys that missed a rare extensive amount of time for things out of their control, but we are excited to keep working hard this offseason to prepare for next year. We can't do anything about the past and we look forward to what's to come."
Mignault knows this season would not have been the success that it was without contributions from everyone, including many people who were not on the field.
"I want to give a huge thank you to the parents that have shown up to support the team," Mignualt said. "The boys enjoy the big crowd on Monday afternoons. We hope this group stays hungry and has a great offseason!"
JV BOYS SOCCER
While their 2-16 record might not reflect it, this past season was a very successful one for the Tewksbury High Boys Junior Varsity Soccer team, as this young squad, which included many freshmen and eighth graders made great strides during the course of the season under the direction of first year coach Brandon Melo.
Melo, a 2019 graduate of Tewksbury High, who served as a team captain for the Redmen Soccer team in his senior season, was very pleased with the progress his team made throughout the season.
“I feel like our record this year definitely didn't represent how much the players have grown throughout the season. At the beginning of the season, we suffered some brutal defeats, but by mid-season, the team was starting to hold their own,” Melo said. “I felt that the team could honestly compete with any of these other teams but were just unlucky. We also had a very young group this year as we had eighth graders play up to help complete the team.
“I'm happy those players got to experience high school soccer and ultimately be prepared for next season. I am so proud of this team and how they overcame these defeats and just didn't give up. No matter the score I can say that the players always left all they had on the soccer field and that's all I can ask for as a coach.”
Melo was particularly proud of his team’s performance in their first win of the season, back on October 14, when they defeated a talented Haverhill squad by a score of 3-2.
“This game was amazing to watch. I felt this game really represented our growth throughout the season,” Melo said. “We lost to Haverhill early in the season and in this game, I felt the players showed great heart and passion that ultimately led us to the victory. The players really stepped up in this one and I was happy that all their hard work in practice finally paid off.”
Melo felt like every member of his team showed growth this season, and that started in net with his young goal keepers, freshman Ryan King and eighth grader Vincent Rodriguez.
“Both of our goal keepers had very strong performances throughout the year both saving one penalty each, and overall helped bring the energy to the team especially after making big saves,” Melo said.
On defense, the Redmen were again led by a very young group which included freshmen Brady McDermit, Nathan Marsden and Nathan Laboy, along with eighth graders Maddox Chretien and Gustavo Oliveira.
“They all grew significantly as players throughout the season,” Melo said. “Our very young backline overall was very consistent throughout the season and at times were all able to play any of our defensive positions by the end of the year.”
In the midfield, the Redmen were led by center mids Christian Queiroga, a sophomore, along with freshman Austin Mannetta and eighth grader Owen Sovie, while fellow eighth grader Gustavo Oliveira also chipped in when needed by the Redmen.
“These players were ultimately the engine of this team as games are won and lost in the midfield,” Melo said. “Despite our record, by the back half of the season, I felt that these players were very dominant and helped set the tone in our victories as in both of those wins we won our midfield battles.”
Playing outside midfield for the Redmen were freshman Michael Donahue along with eighth graders Logan Holmes, Seth Ruchalski and Connor Flynn.
“Our outside midfielders definitely were the most hard-working players on the field as they played both defense and offense throughout the entirety of the games,” Melo said. “As a group these players grew significantly, as I felt by the end of the season the outside midfielders had a good grasp on how to play their positions well.”
Powering the Redmen offense was senior striker Patrick Texeira, along with sophomore Ian Shpritzer, freshman, Colby Mengata and eighth graders Arbel Levenson and Jonathan Berger. “This group scored most of our goals this season and helped the team in ways they didn't know.” Melo said. “In general, I feel that every one of these players on this team has the potential to play at the varsity level. It all depends on how bad they want to play varsity going into tryouts next season. We will be able to tell which players put the work in the offseason.”
In his first season coaching the sport he loves, Melo, who is currently a junior at Merrimack College majoring in Business Administration, could not have been happier with the efforts of his players. He was also very grateful for the opportunity to coach at his alma mater, and especially grateful for the guidance he received from his fellow coaches.
“I was lucky enough to be brought in as the JV coach by varsity head coach Mario Almeida,” Melo said. “Despite no prior coaching experience, I was given a chance and guided by coach Almeida and varsity assistant coach Jay Cohen. I am very thankful for all their help. Overall, I enjoyed coaching and giving back to the program that I loved so much.”
JV GOLF
The Tewksbury High Golf program has established quite a winning tradition over the years, particularly the last few seasons where they have won three out of the past four MVC Division 2 championships at the Varsity level.
At the junior varsity level, the Redmen are hoping to build towards the future success of varsity program, and they took some steps in that direction this season. While they posted just a 2-6 record on the season, many of their players showed great potential for the future.
First year Tewksbury coach Mark Weitz, a 1980 graduate of Tewksbury High, who played both golf and football for Redmen, liked what he saw from his young squad this season as they gained valuable experience which should help them contribute in the future at the varsity level.
“Although we didn’t have a winning season there was measurable improvement as the season progressed,” Weitz said. “A lot of what we stress with young golfers are the rules of play, golf etiquette, and score keeping which are all important parts of the game. Match Play and best ball scoring is new to most of the young golfers and takes some getting used to. Practice rounds gave us the opportunity to not only work on their games but work on those important aspects of golf.”
While they only picked up two wins on the season, the Redmen did play in several close matches against quality opponents throughout the year. They did, however, pick up a big win over Methuen, where they showed off some of the skills they had been working on so hard in practice.
“We swept all 20 points of the match, which is not easy thing to do on an away course with young players,” Weitz said. “Mike Hill, Ryan Baker, Cooper Robillard, and Jake Civitarese all had great rounds on a challenging course.”
Weitz sees varsity potential for several of this year’s players, including Mike Connors, Baker and Hill.
“For next year I can see them as having a decent shot at varsity but it’s really open to any of them if they work hard enough,” Weitz said. “Mike Hill in particular really understands the game and was very helpful in getting me through my first coaching season.”
While Connors, Baker and Hill showed varsity potential this season, several of the Redmen’s younger players also showed great improvement which could also lead to a spot on the varsity in the future.
“We were able to get away to the driving range and practice green at Billerica Country Club, and those were very helpful on skill development,” Weitz said. “I used the football analogy of the weight room, constantly reminding them that in order to improve they needed to get to their "weight room" whenever they could. These sessions were particularly helpful to the newer golfers, Cam Heichman, Ashton Blaikie, and Cian Dawson, all who showed improvement over the season.”
JV FIELD HOCKEY
With a 1-11-2 record this season, wins were a little hard to come by for Tewksbury High Junior Varsity Field Hockey team, but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t have many personal victories and accomplishments along the way under the direction of second year coach Christine Smith.
More than anything, Smith and her players were excited to be back on the field for a full season without restrictions this season. Their excitement to be back on the field showed in their efforts in both practices and games throughout the season.
“Words cannot describe how happy we all were to be back playing again,” Smith said. “The girls worked hard and improved with every game they played.”
The season had its share of great memories, but perhaps none more so than a late season matchup with Andover, when the Redmen’s Madison DeGrechie, who is part of the LifeSkills Program at TMHS was able to score a key goal for the Redmen against Andover.
“Madison was able to come on the field for this game and score a goal. It was a special moment for both teams,” Smith said.
In addition to DeGrechie, the Redmen also had several other players who contributed big plays this season, including Gabby Couillard, who Smith said scored the prettiest goal of the year for the Redmen, along with Paige MacMillan, a natural leader who scored three goals for the Redmen on the season.
Erin Costello made the move to midfield during the season and helped control the field for Tewksbury, while Anya Cranston was the Redmen’s big playmaker and Reilley Whalen and Kaylen Mantel backboned the Redmen’s defense. Maddie Burke was solid in net for the Redmen as their last line of defense.
The entire team continued to progress as the season went on, until they were finally rewarded with a win over Methuen in their final game of the season.
“Our last game against Methuen was special as we won our first game,” Smith said. “All of the skills and strategies that they learned all came together and it paid off.”
Also contributing to the Tewksbury High Junior Varsity Field Hockey team this season were Emily Carney, Kimberly Carney, Colleen Cremin, Avery Harrington, Olivia DiPalma, Abigail Solemina, Alexis Devlin, Gabrielly Diniz, Kamryn Pereira and Kallie Frechette.
