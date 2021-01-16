TEWKSBURY – Two years ago, Sarah Doherty was a sixth grader, who was just two years into playing hockey, a sport she had grown to absolutely love. That year, when she wasn't competing in her own games, she would hop in her parents cars and take the trips to the ice rinks to watch any one of her family members play, whether it was her brother Billy, or her cousins Abby, Will or Ben O'Keefe.
She distinctly remembers taking one trip into the TD Garden in March of 2018 when she watched the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls Hockey team defeat Austin Prep in overtime to capture the Division 1 state championship title, before seeing Will and his teammates fall to Canton in the Division 2 boys state championship game.
Sarah and Abby have grown very close over the years. Seeing her older cousin take a regular shift on the Garden Ice and forever be a part of Red Rangers history is something that will always stick with Sarah. So will the fact that it was Abby along with the three boys, who helped shape Sarah into the tough, feisty defenseman she is today.
Back in mid December, Sarah was nervous when she was taking her hockey skills to Methuen High School as she was trying out for the same team that Abby skated for just two years prior. All Sarah wanted to do was make the team. After all, being an eighth grader and playing with girls up to four and five years older than you is such an incredible and daunting task. Through incredible hard work, will and determination, Sarah was selected as one of the team's 20 players for the 2021 abbreviated season due to COVID-19. She wasn't able to land Abby's No. 18, instead she received No. 21, which was worn by another talented Tewksbury player Madi Sjostedt, who was a key player in the state championship season.
While Sarah was anxious and nervous about the tryouts, she knew all along that if she made the team, that the season would have to be put on hold. The Monday after Christmas she was scheduled to have surgery – brain surgery for the second time in 2.5 years.
"It was really awesome (to find out I made the team)," she said through a phone interview last Thursday night as she continued to rest at home after the surgery to remove a benign tumor in her brain. "I knew that I had to get surgery and I would miss some time but when they told me I made the team, I was just so excited. I didn't care that I would miss out – I did (care), but I was more nervous of whether or not I was going to make the team or not."
Said head coach Sarah Oteri, “I don't know Sarah well yet but she seems passionate about hockey and is always asking questions and wanting to improve. She seems to be a great teammate and enjoys being a member of our team.”
Athletic Family
Sarah is the youngest of two children, along with Billy, to BJ (Billy) and Kim Doherty. Young Billy, a junior, is a converted defenseman on this year's TMHS Boys Hockey team.
"Billy loves being on that team," said Kim. "Even seasons when he wasn't playing, he just loved being there and being on the team. He never complained once, nothing. It's a brotherhood to him and his best friends are his cousins to be playing with basically two brothers, who are his cousins is just awesome."
The cousins, Will is a senior captain and is on the brink of reaching 100 points in his career, while younger brother Ben is a sophomore goalie with a tremendous amount of potential. They are the younger brothers of Abby, who had a terrific career with the Red Rangers as a forward. They are the children of Kristin and Sean. Kristin, BJ's sister played softball, tennis and was a cheerleader at TMHS. Kristin and BJ's father, Bill, was a longtime youth hockey coach and their cousin, Derek Doherty, is the head coach of the TMHS Boys Hockey team, who was a star player back in the 1980s and his father and his son, were also tremendous hockey players. Sean O'Keefe was a three-sport athlete, including hockey at Hampton High School in New Hampshire.
Then there's BJ, who is a TMHS Hall of Fame Athlete, inducted in 2007. A 1990 graduate, he is considered one of the all-time great baseball pitchers in program history who was named the Merrimack Valley Conference and Lowell Sun Player of the Year as a senior, as well as to both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic teams. That season he was 3-0 on the mound with 2 saves and a 1.50 ERA, while at the plate he batted .447 with 4 home runs and knocked in 27 runs. He was also a four-year standout in hockey.
Mom grew up in Windham, New Hampshire and attended Pinkerton Academy High School where she was a cheerleader for both the football and basketball teams. She went on to cheer at the University of New Hampshire. She and BJ lived in North Carolina for several years before moving to Tewksbury when Billy was seven and Sarah was four. At that time, Kim spent 11 years working in sales before earning a Master's Degree in Teaching and Guidance. In 2010, she became the cheerleading coach at TMHS, held that position for a few years before leaving to take the same job at UMass-Lowell but stopped shortly after that.
During those first few years of settling back in Tewksbury, it didn't take long before the Doherty Family, along with the O'Keefe's, started a lifetime of hockey memories together.
"We live next door to the O'Keefe's, so every year we had a rink in our back yard so Sarah being the youngest, she was always trying to keep up with Will, Abbey, Ben and Billy," said Kim. "Sarah really got hit by the bug and started playing hockey four years ago. She just absolutely loves it and stopped playing everything else. She started over in Chelmsford and played two years over there, then came over and played for Herb Post and for the boys team here in Tewksbury. Then she was turning twelve and she was ready to go off to a girls team. She tried out for the (North Shore) Vipers, made the team and has been there for the last two years.
"Sarah works out with her brother and boy cousins a couple of times a week and also works out with Kelly Boyle for off the ice training. She's mixing it in with the boys but she's obviously inspired by Abby. They are basically like sisters. Sarah was excited to hear that the high school team needed eighth grade players to tryout because they had graduated a bunch of seniors from last year's team. She was very cautiously excited about trying out as she was very nervous."
Billy grew up playing in TYSA and also went on to play for the Jr. Redmen and Jr. Rangers programs. While he was learning his craft, so was Sarah, who watched and learned everything from older bro.
"He's really good," said Sarah. "Sometimes I make fun of him because I'm his sibling and I just joke around, but then when I go out and see him play and he'll do this fast skate and I'm like 'Oh I forgot that you are wicked good'. He got put on defense (after being a forward) and I was trying to teach him (the position) but he already knew it. He's already better than me at skating backwards and I'm like 'oh come on'."
Sarah used to compete in gymnastics, but now spends about nine months a year lacing up the skates.
"I remember when I was really little, my Nana taught me how to skate," said Sarah. "She used to take us even before I was allowed to skate. (Before that) I would sit in the bleachers and watch (my brother and cousins) use a milk crate (to learn how to skate). Eventually when I got old enough to skate, they would all watch me use the milk crate and learn how to skate. It was just so much fun.
"Skating in general is just so much for me. Just being able to glide across, it's almost like skateboarding in a way. It's just wicked fun to be able to glide across the ice. I like competing against people. I like taking shots or making this impressive move and people are like 'wow'."
The backyard rink has served as a place where Sarah and Billy improved their game, but also it's a place of comfort for the family, knowing so many lifetime moments have been shared there.
"It's pretty fun and (hockey has) been our life since the kids were little with Billy and Sarah," said Kim. "Every birthday Sarah has had here since we have been living here the past ten years has been out on the hockey rink, every January. She's always had skates on. She's the youngest in the family so she's always been competitive with them, so she's always been trying to keep up with them. She has that fun competitiveness with her cousins."
During those years in the backyard, BJ saw two pretty good hockey players growing up before his very own eyes. He said with Sarah, one of her strengths is her toughness, which he said was brought out by Billy and her cousins.
"She's a tough little cookie," he said. "In the years that we built the hockey rink out back, she was always with Will, Billy, Ben and Abby and she would get the skates on and go out and play with them. She did gymnastics when she was younger and she was really good at that but then she saw the hockey and gravitated to that and just loved playing it.
”The first couple of years she played with the boys and she just started getting better and feeling more comfortable in her own skating and just having fun. She just loved it."
Just a bad day
Sarah is going to turn 14 years old later this month and if you spend any time with her, her perspective of everything that has happened to her is truly amazing. She's extremely tough on and off the ice, but in conversations, she's just so Down-to-Earth, so sweet and so thoughtful. Not for one second did she ever say 'why me' or felt sorry for herself. Her attitude about going through two brain surgeries, while not even reaching high school yet, is nothing short of incredible.
"She's always trying to be the best or figure out how to do better in something than she did before whether it's schoolwork or hockey," said her mom. "Even when she was learning how to do crossovers in hockey, she was getting so mad that couldn't do crossovers on her left side. She would ask her brother and ask her cousins to come over and help me how to do it better. She would be out front shooting pucks and her brother and cousins would get home from hockey and she would be out there trying to perfect her snapshot or wrist shot. She is never satisfied with what she is doing so she can be better. I'm really impressed with that because a lot of kids don't do that.
"She's a very highly motivated kid. She's funny too. She has a quick wit which always helps, too. She's very humble which is great. She’s a thirteen year-old girl with a quarter of her head is gashed and shaven and I said to her 'maybe you can wear a hat?' and she said 'Mom, I don't care. Whatever, I don't care'."
The gash in her head is just part of what Sarah has gone through over the last 2.5 years. Towards the end of her fifth grade year during the summer of 2018, Sarah was sitting at home watching television when her entire life changed in a matter of seconds.
"(This incredible pain in my head) just came on all of a sudden," she said. "I felt something and it was like a big punch to the head. It was getting really bad so I thought it was a migraine so I went upstairs (to my room). I had never had a migraine before but it hurt so bad so that's what I thought it was. I then went outside and the light was really sensitive for me.
"It just hurt so much and I was crying so much that my parents thought I got hit, and I said 'no it just came on'. I then went to lay down on the couch and they put a mask over my face to block the light. Then I got nauseous and got sick a little bit. It was just a bad day."
BJ and Kim thought like Sarah did, that it was just a bad migraine, but over the next few days, the pain and the concerns of what was going on remained.
"We ended up at Children's Hospital and they told us that she had a brain bleed. They had to go in and take out that nest of veins that had ruptured," said Kim. "It's basically an aneurysm that she had."
The medical term for her diagnosis is called an "AVM", Arteriovenous Malformation, which is "the arteries and veins in an Arteriovenous Malformation can rupture, causing bleeding into the brain or spinal cord. Symptoms can include headaches and seizures."
Sarah's pain wasn't going away and then she started to have some vision problems. After initial tests were taken, she was sent to Children's Hospital where they finally were told what was going on. While all of those medical terms were being thrown around the doctor's office, Sarah was asked what her initial reaction was when she heard that she needed an eight hour brain surgery at the age of 11.
"It was kind of surreal to me," she said. "It was weird to think about that I needed brain surgery. My mom got wicked upset when the doctor told us the news but I was like 'it's OK Mom, it's fixable, it's OK'. I wasn't really upset. It was weird and just so surreal to me. I didn't expect that to happen. I was in the fifth grade so they had to describe it in this weird way. It was really confusing and I'm still confused with it but they told us everything and I was like 'OK'. We scheduled the surgery. They gave me some medicine and I started feeling OK.
"The days before I went to the hospital (for the surgery), I was really sick. I never got hungry. If I had a piece of toast, I would end up taking just one bite because I was in so much pain. I got better, a little bit the days after (the surgery). I stayed home from school."
Those months were trying enough for the Doherty Family. The stress and problems continued to mount. On June 24th of that year, National Grid, where Billy is employed, locked out its workers and then on July 1st, 1,200 families were without medical insurance. BJ and several other of his co-workers appeared on Channel 4 news on September 12th with BJ in complete fear not knowing how his daughter's surgery was going to get paid.
"It's like an aneurysm that popped. The bills coming now, we have to bring her to PT, OT, specialists for her eyes. We don't know how we're going to do that yet," he said on the telecast.
"Billy got locked out by National Grid on July 1st basically of 2018 and her surgery was scheduled for late June/early July," said Kim. "We had no health insurance (because of the lock out) and that was very scary and nerveracking. The Steel Workers Union did step up and cover her surgery for us, so we were very lucky about that. That was just a very, very stressful time to be locked out of work, have no insurance when you actually needed it was all just very stressful."
That year was incredibly difficult for the entire family. Post surgery, Sarah was recovering but there were some lasting effects.
"From her first surgery, my husband and I can tell and not sure if anyone else can tell, but she's got a pretty significant blind spot," said Kim. "It took her about a year or so to get used to having that blindness on that one side – of her peripheral vision so when she's on the ice, she's been able to adapt to that. She has definitely downplayed a lot of the issues that she has had to overcome to get back on the ice.
For BJ, the work issues were there and certainly uneasy but in reality, it was all on the backburner. All he wanted was a healthy daughter.
"When she had her AVM, it was obviously scary times," he said. "We have always been positive about it with her, because I think that's the type of people we are. According to the doctor, one out of every four people who have this pass away. The silver linings of where it was — if you think of it in that sense of where she had it, it could have been a lot of worse if it was in a different spot. She went through it and she had family, cousins and friends right there with her. She fought back, she fought hard and it was important to her that she got back on the ice."
Knowing that BJ went back to work and his insurance was reactivated, the Doherty's were able to breathe a little bit as Sarah was recovering.
"I was tired a lot because of the medicine. I can't remember being in pain much, but I remember having my bother and my cousins there at the hospital and I loved having them there. They are all just so funny and they all just talked normally and I loved it," said Sarah.
During the recovery process, all she wanted to do was put her helmet and gloves on, grab a stick and get back to the frozen pond.
"To get back on the ice (after the first surgery) was so great," she said. "I was already feeling better but I was waiting for the time to be cleared to go on the ice so I went on the bench with the team with a helmet on. Then there were times when I would watch my brother play and I would get sad because I missed playing hockey. Whenever that happened my mom would cheer me up and tell me how close I was to getting back out there. When the right time came, I did go skating and it was nice and just really fun."
An unplanned sequel
"Part of Sarah's ongoing treatment is that every year she gets another MRI," explained Kim. "She had a couple of clean MRIs (post the first surgery), but then the last one the doctor saw a benign tumor essentially that is growing in the part of her brain that controls her movement. They met with the panel of neurosurgeons and they all agreed that it needed to come out so that's what she went in for the Monday after Christmas. They were able to biopsy it and were not able to take a lot of it out due to her other surgery."
That all happened just a week or so after making the high school team.
"I was never in pain when they found the tumor from the new MRI," said Sarah. "I was feeling fine and normal. The tumor was growing but at a small (rate), so I didn't have any effects from it. They found it and said that I would probably need to get another surgery once (the neurosurgeons) had their conference."
This surgery was much different than the first.
"I think this time Sarah underestimated how much pain she was going to be in," said Kim. "This time they had to cut through the muscles into her jaw area. I think we all underestimated how much pain she was going to be in when she came out of surgery."
Sarah was in the hospital for four or five days, came home on New Year's Eve, only to go back on New Year's Day and remain there until the 3rd.
"We went back this time because she had significant swelling and pain," said Kim. "The funny thing that we are learning with Sarah is that when the medical people ask her on a scale of one to ten what kind of pain she is in with ten being the worst, she says one or two when she's coming out of brain surgery. Most people would be a nine or a ten. She's just a pretty strong kid."
Five days since being home for good, Sarah admitted that she wasn't truthful at times about her pain, but knows that she needs to be in the future. For now though, she's storming back.
"I have been feeling great the last few days. I've been feeling pretty normal," she said. "A lot of people have been reaching out to me and giving me gifts. The hockey team, my family, my friends and then some of my best, best friends would Face Time me (at the hospital and at home) and they just talked normal, which made me so happy. They would talk and act normal which felt so good because I wanted to think about normal times and like nothing ever happened.
"I get tired very easily during the day. If I hurt just a little bit, I just take some medicine and I'm OK. I'm barely having pain so it's really nice. It was more last week (right after the surgery) when I first came home. That was pretty bad and I could barely talk and when I did, I would mess up the words. I still do that now but not as much, just mostly when I'm tired. When the swelling goes (completely) down, I'll be all set.
"I've been recovering faster this time compared to the first surgery. Last time I couldn't see good at first and walking was troubling, but now I feel good."
While she feels good, there's still also expected concerns and questions.
"Between Children's Hospital and Dana Farber, they are going to give us a plan of how we're going to move forward with this and what's going on there because there's a lot of questions," said Kim. "Is (the tumor) still growing? How fast is it growing? Can we find targeted medicines to help shrink it? There's a whole lot of unknowns that we are waiting to hear on. The first hurdle was the surgery, and for her it was kind of a stinky time because she was able to tryout for the (varsity team), but she's missed out on all of these practices. I think she attended two practices before she went in for the surgery."
Teammates for life
Just a few months after Abbey and her teammates celebrated on the TD Garden Ice, the lives of the Doherty Family all completely flipped upside down. About three months after that overtime victory, Sarah had her first surgery, her father was locked out of work with no insurance to pay for the costs. No one knew what would happen with the surgery, Sarah's health going forward, the bills — it just kept piling on.
"BJ and I are very lucky that we are surrounded by amazing family and friends. We joke around when we look in the mirror and say that we both look twenty years older so all of this has taken a lot of years off of our lives," said Kim laughing.
The set backs or troubled times didn't stop after that first surgery. Like all of us, the Doherty's have gone through the pandemic, the protests and other happenings in the country. During that time, the Doherty's got belted again with Sarah's tumor diagnosis which immediately led to a second eight-hour surgery.
"If you look at the big picture, if she never had the AVM, the doctors never would have found this tumor," said Dad. "So you go through the woe is me, but yet the silver lining is if she didn't have it, who knows what would have happened? It could have been a lot worse.
"We have a huge support system through our friends, our family and the hockey world. Everybody has been real supportive of us. Humor gets us through tough times with our family. If we have something, there's other people who have something worse."
Sarah acknowledges the love and support she has received from her parents, and of course her cousins, other family members, friends and teammates. But if you ask her, the glue of it all was her older bro.
"I love my brother. He's awesome. He recently got his license so sometimes I'll say to him 'hey can we go get some food? He takes me and even pays for me. I said that I could pay for it and he said, 'nope, I got it'. He came and visited me at the hospital. Then when I came home and was sick, he helped me and was just really nice to me. I love when he makes jokes and acts normal with me. I love that too because it makes me forget about surgery and it makes me happy. I just look up to him."
A better ending for this sequel
Sarah plans on going back to remote learning soon. She hopes to get back on the ice. Just two days after the interview, Kim posted a picture on social media with Sarah being able to slide her helmet on her head, despite a very big incision from her left ear lobe to the peak of her head.
"Obviously with any surgery there's swelling involved," said Kim. "Where it's her brain, it's more painful and she just has to take it easy which she doesn't like to do. She always wants to go out and shoot pucks and just do more than she should be doing. Keeping her down for the next two weeks is going to be tough. Hopefully she can get back to doing some off the ice training and get some skates on.
"The neurosurgeon was laughing because he said that he knows that she is anxious to get back on the ice, it's just a matter of her incision healing. With the titanium plate, well now two of them in her skull, she's probably a little bit safer on the ice because she has that layer of protection where before she didn't. He was kind of laughing about that.
"He also said between being lucky, if you will, not only where her aneurysm erupted from the first surgery and where it was located, and for this one to be already under sort of medical supervision who were able to find it this way rather than down the road when she may have had movement or speech issues, the silver lining is that we are lucky of not only the locations of these issues in her brain, but the fact that we found them when we did."
Thanks to doctors, science and medicine, BJ knows the healing process has started for not just Sarah physically, but for her and the entire family emotionally as well.
"When she first found out she was devastated that couldn't play hockey and me in the back of my mind at this point, I didn't care about hockey, I just wanted her safe," said BJ. "We are very fortunate. We look at the Silver Linings. We can do the woe is me as much as we want, but there's so many people out there who have it worse. We're very fortunate."
No one knows if and when Sarah will be able to get back on the ice this season, but the Twitter picture of her with the helmet on, sporting a big smile was a giant step. Until that day officially happens, BJ knows first-hand that his daughter will be chomping at the bit to get better strap the helmet back on again.
"Her strengths are her toughness and her competitiveness. She does not fear the physical contact of the game," said BJ. "She's fast, she hustles and she's always trying to fix a mistake. If she makes one, she's the first person back to the puck. She needs to polish up on her skating, backwards skating and stuff like that, but overall she understands the game and she knows what she's supposed to do.
"When I watch her play every year she gets a little bit stronger and a little bit faster and it's actually kind of fun to watch her in front of the net. I've had other fathers ask me if she knows that it's non-checking, right? And I'll say 'yeah, yeah, we know that'. She's so hard on herself. She's always coming back to the bench saying she could have played better and I'm like 'you did fine'. She just loves her team. She was so excited and so humbled when she heard that she made the (Red Rangers) team."
The same team that her 'older sister' Abbey – played for before all of this craziness started.
"I loved watching Abbey play. She got up to I think the second (forward) line and she was just wicked good. Whenever she got on the ice I would always yell her name, ABBY! She has taught me a lot, but we talk about everything. We are both very chatty," said Sarah with a laugh.
Hopefully sooner than later, it'll be Abbey who will jump in the car with Sarah's aunt and uncle, Kristen and Jeff, and be the ones cheering from the stands. Until then, Sarah's taking it one shift at a time while recovering.
"Sometimes I get sad but I try to think about the little goals and achieving those," she said. "Like I just went shopping online on Amazon and I got some things that I have been looking at so that was a small goal that I achieved. I walked up to Dunkin Donuts. I just keep making little goals for myself and it makes me happy when I can do them. My birthday is later this month so that's a goal I'm looking forward to. I've just been trying to keep positive. I think I'm like that anyway in general. When I'm not in pain and I feel good, it's like a half of a second that I don't remember that I just had surgery.
"And that's nice."
