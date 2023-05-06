BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse team split a pair of recent games, easily defeating Northeast Regional before dropping a close game against Essex Tech.
In a 13-3 win against Northeast, 10 different Rams had goals in a balanced attack.
Alexis Fox, Jude Slomann and Fiona Rexford each had two goals while individual tallies were scored by Kerry Brown, Riley Rourke, Morgan Glover, Izzy Ferguson, Adrianna Kepple, Kiley McFadden and Natalia Portillo-Pita.
Coach Alex O’Reilly praised the faceoff work of Brown and Rourke.
“They crushed it on the draw,” the coach said. “We won possession from every draw that Riley took. Our mids tried new things during this game and we were able to get different players in the circle. The girls have been working diligently on their draw techniques during practice, so to see different players be able to jump in and give it a go was really exciting.”
Ram goalie Pieris Fowler had seven saves in the first half and Mia Vacha had three stops in the second half.
Against Essex, Shawsheen lost 16-11.
Brown led the Rams with five goals, McFadden had three, Slomann scored twice and Fox added one goal.
“This game was huge for us in regards to growth,” said O’Reilly. “We played Essex exactly one month ago, and although we finished both games with a five-goal differential, the small things proved to have made a massive improvement. During Monday's game, the midfielders put all of the work they've been doing on draws to the test. Last time we played Essex, we only won two draws out of 27. This time around, we came up with 14 out of 29 draws. The increase in possession was an absolute game changer for us. We were able to re-establish control against our biggest league rival, take away multiple opportunities for them, and get ourselves an abundance of offensive opportunities compared to the last time we played them.”
Fowler had 20 saves in goal.
Shawsheen played Greater Lowell on Wednesday and hosts Whittier Tech on Monday afternoon.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team didn’t win on Monday at home against Essex Tech, but the Rams certainly gave their guests all they could handle before falling in an exciting contest, 14-12.
Shawsheen trailed 10-7 early in the third quarter before scoring four straight goals to take an 11-10 lead.
The Rams led 12-11 in the fourth quarter before Essex scored the final three goals of the game to pull out a tight win.
“It was a great back-and-forth game,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker. “I’m happy with fact that we battled back like we did. We have a good hockey and lacrosse rivalry with these guys. Next year when they leave for the Cape Ann League, we’re still going to play them.”
It was the second two-goal game of the year between the teams as Essex won the first battle between the squads by a 9-7 score on April 3.
Senior captain Derek Maguire of Wilmington had a big day against Essex with five goals and an assist while junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington had three goals.
Juniors Trey Elliott and Chase Darcey, both of Billerica, had three points, Darcey with two goals and an assist and Elliott with a goal and two assists.
Sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington chipped in with a goal and an assist and freshman defenseman Jake Giordano contributed an assist.
The loss to Essex came after two lopsided victories, a 19-0 shellacking of Northeast Regional and a 13-3 pounding of Minuteman Tech.
Nine different players had goals in the Northeast victory.
Gray had four goals and three assists, Darcey had four goals and one assist and sophomore Brayton Carbone scored once and had five assists to lead the Ram offense.
Adding two goals apiece was Maguire, junior Teagan Ledoux of Billerica, sophomore Niko Georgoulis and senior captain Mike Lawson of Billerica, who also added an assist.
Timmons added another solid performance with a goal and three assists.
Goaltenders Quinn Guinane and Nate Malandain shared the shutout, combining to make seven saves.
Against Minuteman, Carbone, Timmons and Darcey combined to pile up 18 points.
Carbone had four goals and three assists, Darcey had three goals and three assists and Timmons collected three goals and two assists.
Also scoring for the Rams was Elliott, with two goals, and Maguire, who also had an assist.
Gray added an assist.
Baker used both Guinane and Malandain in goal again and both played well. Guinane had nine saves without allowing a goal.
The Rams, 6-4 overall, played Greater Lowell on Wednesday and visit Whittier Tech in Haverhill on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.
TENNIS
It's victories like these that can sometimes define a season.
The Shawsheen Tech tennis team hasn't been pushed much this season.
The Rams were 4-1 heading into an April 26 match against Fellowship Academy of Methuen. In fact, aside from a 4-3 loss to Mystic Valley, Shawsheen had cruised to four victories with wins in 27 out of a possible 28 matches.
Against Fellowship, although the Rams won by a 6-1 score, four of the seven matches were decided by three games or less.
In other words, Shawsheen won quite a battle.
"Fellowship really pushed us," said Ram coach Jay Tildsley. "I was proud of the way we battled. We played the big points really well and that's what makes the difference in these tight matches. I was happy with the way the kids supported each other too."
Both matches at the top two singles spots were close.
At No. 1, Ethan Hines pulled out a 10-8 triumph and, at two, Bobby Dodge held on for a victory by a 10-7 score.
"Ethan and Bobby both came through under pressure," Tildsley said. "Making shots in tight situations isn't easy and they did a great job."
At first doubles, Nate Barnes and Will LaMonica outlasted their opponents, 11-9.
"Nate and Will beat a good team," said Tildsley. "We have a lot of depth at doubles, but these guys play very well together. That was a tough win."
Shawsheen's three other wins were a little less dramatic.
Jake Metcalfe and Sarah Johansen won at third doubles by a 10-2 margin and Trevor Engel didn't drop a game at third singles, cruising to a 10-0 win.
Faith Martin was the other Ram winner at fourth singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Jasmine Johansen and Chris Rivera nearly completed a sweep for Shawsheen, but the Ram combination was edged in another tight contest, 10-8.
Shawsheen's next two matches are at home, a Wednesday battle with Northeast Regional before Monday's 4 p.m. rematch with Mystic Valley that will likely decide the Commonwealth Athletic Conference regular season champion.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Shawsheen Tech track and field squads lost a pair of tight meets last Tuesday against Greater Lowell, dropping both teams to 1-2 on the season.
For the boys, the Rams lost by a 70-66 score.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley scored 15 points on the day with three first-place finishes in the 400-meter hurdles, the long jump and the javelin.
Tildsley won the javelin with a distance of 132 feet, 7 inches, leading a 1-2 finish that saw Michael Ware take second with a throw of 119-7.
In the long jump, Tildsley leaped 18 feet, 8.5 inches for first with junior teammate Zachary Rogers taking third with a distance of 18-3.
In the 400 hurdles, the Rams took 1-3 as Tildsley won in 1:03.5 and senior Gianni Zompa was third in 1:05.27.
Rogers had 16 points on the day, adding two first-place performances.
In the shot put, Rogers led a 1-2 finish with a distance of 38 feet, 5 inches. Ram Joshua Caruso took second, throwing 37-8.
Rogers also won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 23.61 seconds. Zachary MacLauchlan was second in the race in 23.75.
Rogers and MacLauchlan then combined to help the 4x100 relay team take first-place points along with Jack McLaughlin and Christian Rainone.
Sophomore Noah Brooks continues to improve in every meet and Tuesday was no different. He had 3 personal bests. A 11:08 in the 2 mile, 2:15 in the 800m and a 56s split in the 4x400m relay.
MacLauchlan's busy day also included a victory in the 100-meter dash 12.02 seconds. McLaughlin finished third in the event in 12.53.
Caruso had a big day in the throws.
Along with his points in the shot, he also tied for first place in the discus, throwing 99 feet, 3 inches. Caruso set personal records in both events.
Chipping in with second-place points for Shawsheen was Matthew Ramsey in both the triple jump, with a distance of 34 feet, 8.5 inches, and the 110-meter hurdles, in 18.93 seconds. Zompa was third in the 110 hurdles in 19.44.
In the mile, Shawsheen finished second and third as Ethan Melanson took second in 5:20.66 and William Biscan was third in 5:29.67.
Adding third-place performances for Shawsheen was Cameron Camelio in the 400-meter run, Noah Brooks in the 800-meter run and the two mile, and Maximus Boston in the high jump.
The girls lost 73-63.
Sophomore Makayla Nolan scored 13 points to lead the way for the Rams.
Nolan won the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 6 inches, took first in the triple jump with a distance of 27 feet, 11 inches, and was second in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 5 inches.
The Rams won several other events.
In the 400-meter run, Sarah Simonds placed first in 1:13.98 and Maura Kreuger ended up third in 1:15.32.
Arianna Farrell won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.38 seconds.
In the discus, Shawsheen went 1-2 as Lindsey Frontain won with a distance of 87 feet, 9 inches and Gabriella Walazek was second, throwing 81-7.
Shawsheen's other victory came in the 4x100 relay behind the foursome of Farrell, Alexis LeBlanc, Megan Steeves and Nadia Moustafa.
The Rams kept the meet close with their depth.
Shawsheen took second and third in two sprints, a jump and one throwing event.
LeBlanc and Steeves went 2-3 in the 100-meter dash in respective times of 13.79 and 14.51 while Steeves and Shea Kelley were second and third in the 200-meter dash.
In the javelin, Walazek was second and Emily Penny took third.
Steeves and LeBlanc also went 2-3 in the long jump.
Additional second-place points were scored by Ayla Biscan in the mile with a personal-best time of 6:52, Brielle Pigott in the two mile with a season-best time of 14:06 and Kara Clayton in the 400-meter hurdles.
Amelia Metzke chipped in with a third-place point in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:55.
The Rams are back in action Thursday with a home meet against Essex Tech.
BASEBALL
A perfect 10.
The Shawsheen Tech baseball team continued its torrid start to the 2023 season on Monday with a 13-3 win against Essex Tech in a game played at Shawsheen in Billerica.
Senior Conlen Powell pitched a complete game for the Rams, allowing seven hits and striking out two.
It was Powell’s fourth victory of the campaign.
Shawsheen scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to take command, then busted the game open with seven runs in the fifth.
The team finished the day with 13 hits while improving to 7-0 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play.
Senior Mike Maselli of Wilmington led the Ram offense with three hits and four RBIs including a two-run home run that cleared the fence in centerfield.
Lukas Poirier had three hits and drove in two runs while senior Mavrick Bourdeau and Dyllon Pratt also had two RBIs each and two hits.
Last week, Shawsheen defeated Saugus, Northeast Regional and Whittier Tech.
In a 7-4 win against Saugus, Powell earned the win on the mound and Bourdeau threw the seventh inning and earned the save.
The game was tied 4-4 before Shawsheen scored three times in the top of the sixth to pull ahead.
Bourdeau hit a two-run double before Nate Galanis drove in Bourdeau with a single.
Galanis had two RBIs on the day and Aiden MacLeod also drove in a run.
In a 13-2 thumping of Northeast, C.J. Newkirk was the winning pitcher for Shawsheen, tossing five effective innings in his first varsity start. Senior Nick Gagnon tossed the final inning in the victory.
Robbie Welch sparked the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Welch hit a home run and scored twice.
Pratt also drove in three runs and had a pair of doubles while Bourdeau had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Shawsheen topped Whittier, 5-1.
MacLeod earned the win on the mound with six strong innings before Bourdeau came in for another save.
Bourdeau also had a solid day with the bat, smacking three hits and driving in a run while Brendan Lee had a clutch two-run single early in the game. Poirier also had an RBI for Shawsheen.
Shawsheen’s busy schedule included a Wednesday game at Greater Lawrence, a Thursday home game against Greater Lowell and a home game on Monday against Wilmington at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Shawsheen Tech softball team combined to score 20 runs in its last two games, a 13-4 win over Northeast Regional and a 7-5 triumph over Minuteman Tech.
The victories improve the Rams to 5-4 overall heading into a Wednesday trip to Notre Dame Academy and a home game next Tuesday against Greater Lowell.
Against Minuteman, the Rams actually led 7-0 after five innings before Minuteman rallied with one run in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
Five different players had RBIs for Shawsheen as the Rams belted out 14 hits.
Mia Bisso earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings.
Alivia Imbimbo and Frankie Reardon each had three hits for Shawsheen while Raegan Bowden, Kayla Mason and Haylee Johnston all had two apiece. Stephanie MacKeen and Katrina Raymond also had hits.
Bowden, Mason, Johnston, MacKeen and Raymond had the Ram RBIs.
Shawsheen actually trailed Northeast by a 4-0 score after two innings before storming back. The Rams scored four times in the third inning, three times in the fifth and four more times in the seventh to blow the game open.
Gianna Caruso had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 5 and driving in a run.
Anna Warford had three hits and three RBIs while Bisso had two hits and drove in two.
Mason, Bowden and Imbimbo also added RBIs.
Brooke Carlquist, MacKeen, Reardon and Bowden all had two hits each for the Rams.
