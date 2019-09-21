The Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team suffered their first loss of the season this past week, dropping a 6-2 decision to CAC rival Northeast last Thursday, but the Rams bounce back in impressive fashion to pick up a hard fought 1-1 tie on Saturday at Mystic Valley.
Last Thursday, Shawsheen traveled to Northeast Metro Tech and picked up their first loss of the season, dropping their record to 3-1. Northeast won the game 6-2, powered by a hat trick from Angel Pineda and two goals from Julio Chavez.
The Rams countered with two goals from senior Chris Melo of Tewksbury, with assists by junior Tyler Archibald of Tewksbury, and senior Zach Langlois. Juniors Adam Kearns and Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington split Time in goal for the Rams. Playing well for Shawsheen were juniors Anthony Papa and Billy Hartshorn along with sophomore
If the Rams were feeling any ill effects from the blowout loss on Thursday, they certainly didn’t show it on Saturday when they hit the road once again to take on undefeated Mystic Valley Charter School, and played to a 1-1 tie against the highly ranked Eagles.
Mystic Valley took a 1-0 lead into half time courtesy of a Lukas Drahos score. Shawsheen got the equalizer when Tyler Archibald streaked down the right side and sent a perfect cross out front to sophomore Adriano Trotta who wasted no time burying the ball into the back of the net. Tyler Newhouse in the first half and Adam Kearns in the second half, split net minding duties for Shawsheen. Also playing well for the 3-1-1 Rams was sophomore Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, senior Matt Pustizzi, senior Zach Langlois and junior Devin Almeida.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Some outstanding individual performances highlighted the Shawsheen Tech Cross Country team’s start to the season, as both the Boys and Girls teams split their tri-meet with Greater Lowell and Minuteman last week at Greater Lowell
On the Girls side, the Rams came away with a 15-50 win over Minuteman, while suffering a 21-37 loss to Greater Lowell. Rachael Halas was the top Rams finisher, taking second overall in a time of 24:20 over the 2.9 mile course. She was followed closely behind by Kelley DeLosh, Hannah Lyle, Jamie Odams of Tewksbury and Gabrielle Roy.
For the Boys, junior Alex Smith led the way for the Rams on the 2.9 mile course, finishing third overall in a time of 18:48. Matt Hemenway followed close behind, finishing fifth overall, Paul Tower, Dan Lee and Joe D’Ampolo, all of Tewksbury, rounded out the Rams top five finishers.
GIRLS SOCCER
After getting off to a bit of a rough start to the season in their first week, going 0-1-1 in their first two games, the Shawsheen Girls Soccer team seems to have hit their stride, going 2-0 this past week with wins over a pair of CAC rivals.
The Rams opened their week with a 2-1 win over Northeast in a home game last Thursday, before coming back the next day to shock defending CAC Large champion Mystic with another 2-1 win, once again in a home game.
Junior Jess Scholl of Tewksbury had the game winning goal in both contests for the Rams, while fellow junior Maya DiMino also had a pair of goals. The Rams have also been receiving outstanding defensive play from juniors Eryn Ward of Wilmington and Katie Amadon, along with freshman Brielle Pigott, while Shelby Bourdeau has done a fine job in net for the Rams.
GOLF
The Shawsheen Golf team continued their impressive start to the season last Thursday, improving to 4-0 on the season with a 92-45 win over CAC rival Nashoba Tech at Patriot Golf Course in Bedford. Aiden Sullivan led the way for the Rams, taking medalist honors with a score of 44.
