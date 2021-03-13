BILLERICA — It might be hard to remember since so much time has passed since they have been on the field, but when the Shawsheen Tech Football team opens their season this Saturday afternoon at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex against Lowell Catholic, they will do so as defending CAC Large champions.
For those whose memories might be a little fuzzy, in the fall of 2019, the Rams completed a 10-2 season that saw them go a perfect 7-0 in CAC Large, while also winning a quarterfinal game in the MIAA Division 6 North Sectional Tournament before being eliminated in the semi-finals by Stoneham.
With the cancellation of the fall 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Rams didn’t get to defend their league crown in the usual way. But with the newly installed Fall-2 season set to get underway, the Rams will finally get that chance, and Shawsheen coach Al Costabile couldn’t be happier to not only be defending their title, but just to be on the field at all.
“We are very excited and very appreciative of having a season,” Costabile, who is entering his 23rd year as head coach of the Rams said. “The kids are excited. They wanted this opportunity and they hoped for it, but until you actually get it, you don’t actually know if it is going to happen in this time of unpredictability.”
In addition to just getting the opportunity to play at all, this season also has the potential to be a very special one for the Rams, as they return a large number of players from 2019’s championship team on both sides of the ball. Along with the obvious benefit of having so many talented players returning to the lineup, Costabile sees another benefit to fielding a veteran roster this season.
“I am relieved to have so many players coming back,” Costabile said. “This would be a difficult time to have a real young and inexperienced team. We have a nice nucleus of leadership and that experience is a he asset for us, especially with the abbreviated preseason. We spent the first week practicing in the parking lot and then this week we had some arctic temperatures, so that experience has really come through for us.”
Among the experienced players that the Rams will be counting on the most this season will be their offensive backfield led by the running back tandem of senior Diondre Turner and junior Dylan Timmons, both of Wilmington, along with senior quarterback Chris Disciscio.
Turner rushed for 1,028 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season, averaging almost seven yards per carry, while Timmons rushed for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging nearly nine yards per carry.
“They are both very talented players and they give us a 1-2 punch that I can’t remember a lot of teams having,” Costabile said. “They are both outstanding in all facets of the game, offense, defense and special teams where they are both dangerous kick returners
“The other thing that makes them both great players is that they both have the ability to take it to the house. A lot of times when you have a running back who is a power back, they can run well between the tackles but they have difficulty taking it all the way. But these two both have the ability to take it to the house from anywhere on the field.”
While the strength of the Rams offense will certainly be their running game, Disciscio also has the ability to put the ball in the air when called upon, after throwing for 1,407 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. Costabile is hoping for even better things from the senior signal caller this season.
“He has matured since last season and you could really notice it this week in practice,” Costabile said. “He has a very good grasp of the offense and he has a great ability to throw both deep and intermediate passes. He is also improving his decision making, which should help with his touchdown to interception ratio.”
Setting the tone for the skill position players will be an offensive line anchored by four returning senior starters, including three-year starter Jonah Varallo at one tackle and two-year varsity member Liam Kelley at the other. Three-year starter Alex Newcomb of Tewksbury will fill one of the guard spots for the Rams, while Liam Fitzgerald will return to a starting role at either the other guard or at center.
“The offensive line will be a big strength for us,” Costabile said. “We are lucky to have so many returning players, and they will really help the rest of the offense work.”
The only area of inexperience for the Rams on offense is at receiver, where they lost star wide receiver Josiah Martinez as well as fellow wideout Nick Bonnano and tight ends Connor Rooney and Santino Garofalo to graduation.
But while they lack experience, Costabile is confident that the Rams have some promising prospects to fill those gaps, with three seniors making their mark in the preseason. Tim Annino bounced back from knee surgery in his sophomore year to have a solid junior season for the Rams, while Pete Caniff and senior newcomer Nick Benson could also make some noise.
“Nick Benson has done a great job so far,” Costabile said. “He is kind of learning on the fly, but he is doing very well. He could be someone who takes advantage of the opportunity for playing time. He has very good eye hand coordination and very good feet. He is a talented kid.”
When the Rams do get into the end zone, or if they come up a little short, they also have a weapon that very few high school teams have in senior kicker/punter Randy Leavitt, widely considered to be the best placekicker in the CAC
“He is a huge asset for us. He is not only a great place kicker, but he is a great all-around kicker,” Costabile said. “Usually, a kicker can only do one or the other, but he excels in all aspects of the kicking game. He had some huge punts for us last year.”
Defensively, the Rams also bring back plenty of experience, much of it from the same players providing the experience on defense. The linebacker crew of Timmons, Newcomb and Fitzgerald should be a big strength for the Rams. Fitzgerald led the group last season with 52 tackles, while Newcomb had 48 and Timmons had 45 tackles to go along with two sacks and one fumble recovery.
The defensive line will also be strong, with Kelley returning after making 40 tackles last season, and Varallo returning to his starting role after making 38 tackles last season. Meanwhile at defensive end Annino will lead a group that also includes Caniff and senior newcomer Zach Wilson.
Turner will anchor the defensive backfield, returning to his starting role after a junior season where he made 56 tackles while also making three interceptions, forcing three fumbles and recovering two fumbles.
“We have great leadership coming back in every group on defense,” Costabile said, “Coach Morneau a great job for us. Defense wins games. Offense can come and go, but the determining factor is defense. If you have great defense in every game, you are going to have a great season.”
The Rams will be hoping that a great season leads them to consecutive CAC Large titles. With no post season tournament, and no league tournament in the CAC, the Rams will have to be at their best for each of the seven games on their schedule, all against league opponents.
“The league is intact and everybody is ready to go. Greater Lawrence is always a challenge and they will be again. They are always well coached. And Northeast is going to really tough,” Costabile said. “The way it is set up now is that everybody will get to play everybody once. Whoever has the best record at the end of the season wins the league. As defending league champs, it means a lot to us to defend our title.”
