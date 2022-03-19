Back in 2019, no one expected Tewksbury to reach the state final.
This year, the expectation was there. And now it's just a few days away from becoming a reality.
This Sunday, the No. 1 seed Redmen will make their second appearance in the Division 2 state final to be played at the TD Garden (time not announced as of presstime) and fourth in program history, winning titles in 1995 and 2011, before losing in 2019.
That 6-2 loss back in March of 2019 came to the hands of the Canton Bulldogs, who made quick work of the very young Redmen team and went on its way of becoming one of five teams to finish a season without a loss.
Seven members of the current Redmen team were on the Garden ice when the Bulldogs celebrated and certainly don't want to go through those same terrible feelings.
While they don't want that to happen, the Bulldogs also don't want a repeat of the feelings they had just two years ago. After beating Tewksbury in '19, they were slated to defend their title with a match-up against Redmen rival Lincoln-Sudbury, but COVID-19 cancelled the game and the two teams were crowned co-champions.
“It's a redemption game,” said Canton forward Sean Connolly to the Boston Herald minutes after he scored two goals in the team's 6-2 state semi-final win over No. 2 seed Gloucester on Tuesday night. “It means the world. I remember sitting in the classroom in (2020) all of us balling our eyes out. To get a chance to go right back at it, I can't wait. We all can't wait.”
And neither can the Redmen.
“We have seven kids who were freshmen and played on the team that lost in the Garden (back in 2019) when we lost to Canton, so it's been kind of in the back of our minds that we want to get there again,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “These guys have been working hard all year long and have been playing tough.”
Both Tewksbury and Canton are pretty similar in terms of numbers. The Redmen will enter the game with a 21-2 record, winners of eight in a row. On the season, Tewksbury has outscored opponents 108-30.
Canton will enter the game with a 22-2-1 record and have outscored opponents 113-33. After going 0-2-1 to start the season, the Bulldogs – winners of 34 league titles – have won 20 straight games, including big regular season ones over Reading, Natick and Newburyport, and then in the tournament over No. 30 seed Plymouth South (3-0), No. 14 seed Plymouth North (4-1), No. 6 seed Walpole (3-2 in OT) and then No. 2 Gloucester (6-3). In that win, they scored four goals in the first five minutes and were up 6-0 at one point.
“Canton's a very solid team. They are very disciplined and play good defense,” said Doherty. “They are very well coached. They started the season slow, but have established themselves as one of the top teams in the state.”
In the last Boston Globe Poll, Canton was ranked No. 11 in the entire state with Tewksbury right behind at No. 12.
In terms of common opponents, there's two. In the first game of the year, Canton was defeated by Lincoln-Sudbury, 5-4, and the Redmen beat them twice, 5-1 and 3-2. Canton also defeated Boston Latin, 6-2 back on February 22nd and Tewksbury defeated the Wolfpack twice in a week's span, 2-0 and 5-0, the latter coming seven days before Canton got them.
As always numbers, records, who beat who last time, 2019 memories and 2020 missed opportunities, are all thrown out the window. It's the state championship. It's go-time.
“When you come in as a freshman and you're on varsity and you make it to the Garden, you feel like you've done it but we didn't win it,” said Tewksbury senior captain Caden Connors minutes after the Redmen's dramatic 4-3 state semi-final win over Duxbury held on Monday night. “This time, I'm looking forward to definitely going back there and to win it. I don't really care who we play, but it would be sweeter to play Canton and to beat them.”
