TEWKSBURY – It was penciled in before the start of this season and once some paperwork gets filed, it will be official, Steve Boudreau will be the next head boys basketball coach at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Boudreau served as an assistant last year, before being elevated to co-coach duties along with Tommy Bradley before the start of this abbreviated season. Bradley handed the keys to Boudreau for this season letting him call the shots and the Redmen finished 5-7 overall, including wins over North Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut and two over Billerica.
After last Thursday's 57-48 loss to Methuen in a consolation round game of the Merrimack Valley Conference playoff format, Bradley resigned, and Boudreau will officially become the program's tenth coach since the early 1970s, following Tony Romano, Mickey Sullivan, Dave Mullen, Bob Melillo, Charlie Micol, Jeff Nelson, Jim Sullivan, Phil Conners and Bradley.
"Steve's been a big asset," said TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "Quite honestly, Tommy found Steve. He did some work with some of our younger players and came across Steve, who is a young coach and a young teacher in our school system. Tommy thinks the world of Steve and I do too.
“Obviously we are going to look to go forward with Steve here. He's got the title of associative head coach. Tommy's going to step down when the season is officially over and we're going to move forward with Steve."
Boudreau was a former two-year MVC All-Conference player at North Andover, who in his senior year helped the Scarlet Knights advance to the Division 2 North Sectional Finals. He went on to play at Keene State as a shooting guard and served as a two-year captain.
From there, he stayed on at Keene as a coach for several years. He then started to be an instructor for some training sessions, coached the fall team at Tewksbury and also organized many clinics. He became a physical education teacher at the Ryan School.
"I think Steve has a tremendous work ethic and he has a tremendous network in the basketball community," said Drouin. "He's a teacher, he's passionate about learning basketball and teaching basketball. I'm a big believer in the fact that when you have a teacher who has access in all of the kids in the district that's always a good thing. Where he's at the Ryan School teaching fifth and sixth grade so just about every single one of the kids in our system has to go through him there in order to get to the high school. I know that was beneficial to me as the baseball coach to have access to all of those kids and I know it'll be beneficial to Steve.
“I'm looking forward to Steve taking over. He is extremely organized, extremely passionate and I think we're handing our basketball program to good hands."
Bradley, who served as an assistant coach for five years under Phil Conners before taking over before the 2016-'17 season, agreed with Drouin, saying Boudreau is the right choice.
"I'm never going to disappear, totally. I'm going to help Steve out anyway I can, through fundraising or just overall support or whatever. I think the program is in a good spot with Steve,” said Bradley. “He's going to develop this program to the highest of its abilities. He's got the energy, he's got the youth, he's a school teacher so he has time and he loves doing it. He has such a passion for the game and he has a passion for the kids. I'm excited about that and I am excited for him to be able to do that.
“Steve just has a lot of energy and a lot of passion for the game and he has the time to develop, especially the younger grades moving forward. He'll probably be able to run a camp during the summer and do that kind of stuff to really get the interest bigger here in town. I think that will be one of the bigger bonuses of him coming on as the head coach.”
Bradley said that when it comes to X's and O's, the two of them had a lot of the same plays/sets/ideas.
“We kind of have the same philosophies. I believe that we have to play man-to-man (defense) and obviously we are still working on it, but we have to get better at that,” said Bradley. “In basketball, I feel personally, you still have to make sound plays. You can draw up any X's and O's as you want, but it doesn't always work that way. You still have to make the right basketball decisions to be able to move forward and to score points.”
The right decision certainly seems to be Boudreau, who certainly has tremendous respect in and out of the Merrimack Valley Conference. He got his first taste of what it's like to coach a Tewksbury team – one of, if not the smallest team in the conference, this year. Certainly the team had some ups and downs, but effort wise, no one can argue what was displayed on the parquet floors every single night.
“This group has given a coach everything that we could ask for, being ready everyday, practicing and playing games at a high level, so I really feel for them. We were just unable to get over the hump,” said Boudreau after the playoff loss to North Andover last week. “This was a year of unchartered territories, but I am just really proud of our program at all three levels. The way that we worked and competed, and represented Tewksbury High School Basketball.”
For Boudreau to get this program to the next level, it's going to take some time and perhaps some years. This year's group is losing six seniors, including four two-year starters including Kalu Olu (finished his career with 944 points), Brady Eagan, Ryne Rametta and Michael Kelly, as well as Dom Valway and Michael Cronin.
“This senior class is a special group. There's six of them and they have played together for a long time. They put in a lot of time and effort into Tewksbury High School Basketball and we couldn't be more proud of their contributions on the court and we are also proud of the people they have become off the court,” said Boudreau. “We wish them the best as they start the next chapter of their life. They'll be missed but they will always be part of our program.”
Next year's team will be centered around current sophomore Um'ari Seney, who displayed flashes of brilliance this season. Extremely athletic, quick, a soft touch, good ball handling skills and good size, he's certainly going to be a player to watch over the next two years. Christian Marsden, David Miller and Michael Sullivan logged some minutes and will return, as will Brady Lane and Thomas Crawford.
“In terms of moving forward, we are obviously excited about our future,” said Boudreau. “We're going to need to get better. We're going to need to continue to get better and continue to do the right things. I am really excited about the future of Tewksbury Basketball.
“I know we have a group that's going to work really hard and a group that's eager to learn and that's really important, but we're going to have to get better from a skill set standpoint and from a Basketball-IQ standpoint. There's a lot to build on, but there's also a lot of work to be done.
“We want to continue to have that passion for Tewksbury Basketball and continue to preach to our players that everything matters and everything we do is going to be important. I want to continue to promote the proper mindset, continue to play with an extremely high level of effort and energy.”
