WAKEFIELD – Football can be a funny game.
It also sometimes can seem to be a little unfair.
Take the case of the Shawsheen Tech Football team. A couple of weeks ago in their season opener against Lowell Catholic, the Rams had done just enough to come away with an 11-6 victory, despite not playing anywhere close to their best game. They know they would have to be much better when they took on Northeast Metro Tech in their second game.
And they were. In virtually every aspect of the game, with the exception of turnovers, the Rams were much better than they had been the week before. It wasn’t even close. And their reward for their much improved play? A 22-20 loss to CAC rival Northeast last Friday night at Wakefield High’s Landrigan Field, with a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter providing the margin of defeat in this hard fought battle.
While the Rams were very much improved, they were not perfect. In fact, they were their own worst enemy at times, with two turnovers on interceptions as well as botching an onside kick recovery, but they also received no breaks in their favor for the entire game.
Northeast, for example, turned the ball over only one time, on an interception, but they also fumbled on three other occasions Each time they either recovered, or the play was blown dead despite a Shawsheen recovery.
The Knights also were not called for any penalties for the entire game, despite running a double wing offense which is normally ripe for holding penalties. The Rams meanwhile, were whistled for six penalties for 65 yards, including two holding penalties and two 15-yard illegal block penalties.
“We didn’t get any breaks at all,” Costabile said. “But we battled and we battled to the end, and that is a testament to these kids. It’s a very difficult offense to stop. There is a lot of deception and a lot of counters. You have to stay home and stay disciplined and we learned a lot today. We are a better football team at the end these four quarters.”
The game was a back and forth affair throughout, with the teams trading fire half scores and going to the break tied at 14-14 until Northeast broke the tie early in the fourth quarter after taking advantage of a Shawsheen turnover.
Northeast had received the kickoff to start the second half and had driven from their 30-yard line all the way to the Shawsheen 30, before the drive stalled and eventually came to an end on an interception by the Rams Jonah Varallo with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
The Rams couldn’t take advantage of their good fortune, however, keeping the ball for just two plays, the first of which was a holding penalty, and the second being an interception returning the ball to the Knights at the Shawsheen 24-yard line.
Northeast, on the other hand, did take advantage of their good fortune, going on a seven play drive that included 15-yard gain on a fourth and ten play, finally breaking the tie on the first play of the quarter on a one-yard quarterback sneak by quarterback Jared Hughes, followed by a conversion run by Trevor Tango to make the score 22-14 with 11:54 left in the game.
Shawsheen started the ensuing drive at the 50-yard line after recovering a Northeast onside kick.
Led by some key runs from senior running back Diondre Turner of Tewksbury (11 carries, 55 yards) the Rams had driven to the Northeast 22-yard line, and had appeared to score a touchdown on 22-yard run by Turner, only to have the score called back for a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block, moving them back to the 37-yard line.
On the next play, however, senior quarterback Chris Disciscio (8-for-12, 125 yards, 3 TD’s, 2 INT’s) connected with senior wide receiver Pete Caniff for a 35-yard gain to give them a first and goal at the Northeast two-yard line.
Three plays later, Disciscio rolled to his right and once again found Caniff, this time in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to bring the Rams within 22-20 with 6:47 left in the game. The two point conversion pass, however, fell short, and the Rams still trailed by two when Northeast took over.
Shawsheen would never see the ball again, as Northeast kept the ball on the ground, converting a pair of third downs to grind out the clock and drop the Rams record on the season to 1-1. Northeast, meanwhile, improved to 2-0.
“At times we moved the ball very effectively and at times we played excellent defense,” Costabile said. “There is so much we can build on with this. We just came up short on a couple of turnovers, but it showed that we were getting after the ball. We knocked things loose and we were just a little bit away,”
Shawsheen had gotten off to a great start in this one, going on a five play, 57-yard drive on the opening possession of the game, capped off by a 25-yard scoring strike from Disciscio to Turner with 8:50 left in the first quarter. Disciscio rolled to his right and found an open Turner at about the three-yard line, and the senior back did the rest from there, diving past defenders into the end zone.
Northeast responded however, going in a 16-play, 84-yard drive, which included only one pass, and was capped off by a three-yard keeper by Hughes with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The conversion rush failed and the Rams maintained a slim 7-6 lead.
Northeast took the lead shortly thereafter, taking advantage of a Shawsheen miscue and recovering an onside kick at the 49-yard line. From there, they slowly and methodically worked their way down the field, going on a ten-play drive, with Izzy Lainez scoring from three yards out and Hughes running in the two point conversion to make the score 14-7 with 5:21 left in the half.
Shawsheen, however, put together a clutch scoring drive of their own before the end of the half, going on a 12-play, 74-yard drive led primarily by Turner, who had 20 yards rushing as well as a big 26-yard catch on the drive. Disciscio then connected with senior tight end Tim Annino for a seven-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the half, and when senior kicker Randy Leavitt kicked his second extra point of the game, the teams would go to the half tied at 14-14.
Despite the tough loss, Costabile found plenty of positives to take out of the game, and he is looking forward to seeing how his team responds this Saturday when they host arch rival Greater Lowell for a 1:30 pm kickoff.
“We had a big time improvement this week,” Costabile said. “We improved so much. You improve so much from your first game to your second game in football. I think there is more improvement from your first game to your second than any other two games throughout the season.
“And the great thing about football is that after a loss like this, you’ve got another game next week. You win that game, and you are feeling better about yourself again.”
