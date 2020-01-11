READING – Unlike the past couple of weeks when the Tewksbury High Wrestling team had great performances at a pair of prestigious tournaments (Wilmington Sons of Italy and Lowell Holiday), this past weekend the Redmen took to the mats for a quad meet at Reading High School, taking on Beverly, Windham, New Hampshire and host Reading.
The setting may have been different, but the results certainly looked familiar for the Redmen, who continued their strong start to the season by going 2-1 on the day, defeating Reading by a score of 34-24 and Windham by a score of 39-17, while losing to Beverly 46-29.
For Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe, the 2-1 day was another step in the right direction for his team, which improved to 5-2 in dual meets on the season,
“Absolutely, it was a good day for us,” O’Keefe said. “Reading is a division opponent for us, so that was a good test for us, and the win should help us with seedings in the post season. We have been wrestling Windham for a few years now and we lost to them big last year, so it was a nice way to bounce back for us.”
Several Redmen had big days to lead the team to victory, led by senior Connor Charron at 138 pounds junior Danny Lightfoot at 132 pounds and freshman Jack Callahan at 120 pounds, each of whom went 3-0 on the day, with each picking up two pins.
“Connor has been very consistent so far this year,” O’Keefe said. “He is a good character guy and he is a hard worker and that is starting to pay off for him. And Danny had a very good day. He wrestled hard and he has been doing well for us, so it was good to see him do so well.”
Callahan meanwhile, continued what has been an outstanding freshman campaign with his three win day.
“You always know you are going to get everything he’s got,” O’Keefe said. “There is no quit in him, and this was another nice weekend for him.”
Callahan wasn’t the only freshman to have a big day for the Redmen, as fellow first year grappler Sam Ros picked up the first win of his varsity career with a pin at 113 pounds over Reading.
“That was really nice for him,” O’Keefe said. “It was great to get him out there and he wrestled hard. Hopefully it will be a nice confidence boost for him.”
Two other Redmen stars, seniors Pat Fleming and Dylan Chandler each were also undefeated on the day, but each only got to wrestle one match due to their other matches being declared no contests.
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday night when they hosted defending MVC champion Haverhill. Results of the meet were not available as of press time, but O’Keefe was looking forward to seeing how his team would match up with one of the best teams not just in the league, but in the entire state.
“They are a very good team, and they really took it to us last year,” O’Keefe said. “We are hoping to be much more competitive this time.”
On Saturday, the Redmen will travel to Andover for a quad meet where they will take on Lowell, Methuen and host Andover.
Heading into this week with a 5-2 record, O’Keefe and the Redmen will be looking to continue to improve, but the coach has been very happy with what he has seen from his team so far.
“We have been wrestling well,” O’Keefe said. “Even the two we lost, I felt like we wrestled well and if things went a little different, we could have ended up on the winning side. We still have a lot of work to do, and we still want to get a full squad going, but as of now, we are doing really well.
“Our goal is to keep improving as the year goes on and be at our best when it is time for the sectionals.”
