BILLERICA – With two more wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team took another step towards clinching the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, improving to 11-4 overall and 8-1 in the CAC Large, with wins over Northeast on Friday night and Kipp Academy on Saturday afternoon, with both games at Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
The two wins, along with the Rams win over Greater Lowell on Tuesday night set up a big showdown on Friday night, when the Rams travel to Andover to take on CAC rival Greater Lawrence.
With a win, the Rams will clinch their first outright league title since 2008, while with a loss, they would likely have to settle for a tie with the Reggies, whom they defeated earlier this season.
But before they could move on to their epic matchup with Greater Lawrence, the Rams had to first take care of business against Northeast and Kipp. They were two very winnable games for the Rams, but as they found out recently in an upset loss to Whittier, a winnable game does not necessarily mean an automatic win.
Since that Whittier loss, however the Rams have won four games in a row to edge closer to the league title.
“I think the Whittier game was a good, humbling loss for us,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “It allowed us to get back basics and start playing well. We were fortunate enough to pick up some wins, and now we are looking forward to what lies ahead.”
Before looking ahead, Gore looked back for a few moments at his team’s big wins from this past week, starting with a 71-36 rout of Northeast on Friday night that at the time gave the Rams their tenth win of the season, clinching a state tournament berth.
The Rams led just 13-9 after the first quarter, but took control from that point on, taking a 34-17 halftime lead and holding a 51-32 lead after three quarters.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start which has been a problem for us for a good part of the season,” Gore said. “We want to improve on that the rest of the season. We were able to get our rhythm and chemistry going in the second half, which is another thing we have been able to do for most of the season.”
Shawsheen was led by a big night from freshman guard Franck Moron, who had 17 points on the night. Moron recently hit a game winning shot at the buzzer against Arlington Catholic, and he has been improving with every game as he gains more experience.
“Franck is getting his confidence up” Gore said. “At the high school level, there are some things that you can’t get away with that you could in AAU or Travel basketball. It was a struggle for him early on, but he is getting used to the speed and the pace of the game and he has been huge for us coming off the bench.”
The Rams were back at Mark Donovan Gymnasium the following afternoon, hosting Kipp Academy, this time coming away with a 63-45 victory. While a freshman had led them to victory over Northeast, against Kipp, it was their two veteran leaders, senior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury and junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau, who led the way.
Perez had 15 points, six assists and five steals on the night, while Bourdeau had a game high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds.
“It was great to see those guys step up,” Gore said. “When we have balance as a team that is when we are most successful, and when we get those two guys going, it is usually great for us.”
Kipp was no pushover, however, as the Rams led by just eight points, 31-23, at halftime. But they took control in the second half on their way to the 18-point victory.
“You have to give credit to Kipp,” Gore said. “They came out and played a tough, physical game. But our kids responded and our leaders stepped up in the second half. Those will be the guys we are counting on going forward.”
On Tuesday night, the Rams kept their strong play as of late, picking up a 63-56 win over CAC rival Greater Lowell on Senior Night at Mark Donovan Gymnasium. The Rams (12-4, 9-1). The Rams were led, appropriately enough, by senior captain Jeff Kelly, who had 19 points including eight in the fourth quarter. Junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau had another big game with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
The Rams return to action on Friday night at Greater Lawrence with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 pm. Shawsheen will then stay on the road on Monday to take on non-league rival Wilmington at 2:00 pm at Cushing Gymnasium.
