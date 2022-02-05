ARLINGTON – Coming off a win over the No. 14 ranked Lincoln-Sudbury Warriors during a Friday afternoon tilt, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team needed fresh legs two days later facing their toughest challenge of the season against Waltham in the first round of the Ed Burns Cup of Coffee tournament, featuring the top 16 public school teams in the state.
This would be the toughest game because all eyes were – and have been – on the Redmen, who came into the contest undefeated and as the No. 10 ranked team in the state, according to the latest Boston Globe Poll.
The No. 4 seed Redmen kept their perfect record intact with a solid, convincing 4-1 win over the Hawks played at the Burns Arena. The win pushes Tewksbury to 11-0 on the season, while they advance to play the No. 8 seed Marshfield (10-3-1), who pulled off a big 3-2 overtime win over No. 1 seed Arlington, in the semi-finals of the tournament to be played this Sunday, 2 pm at the Canton Ice House.
“It was a good game and I thought we played very well, especially in the first period. I thought we definitely controlled play,” said Derek Doherty, who after the win now has exactly a .700 winning percentage in his 21-plus years as coach. “Things started to open up a bit in the second period. Waltham's a good team, and I thought they are comparable to Lincoln-Sudbury, and we had a good one against them.”
Senior defenseman Caden Connors had yet another huge game for the Redmen, figuring in all four goals with two goals and two assists. After laying a big bodycheck on Waltham's Chris Konstantopoulos, Connors took the puck up ice and was on a 2-on-1. He slid the puck over to Jeremy Insogna, who made a nice before, before burying his shot.
“Jeremy was very patient coming down on a 2-on-1. He made the goalie shift and then he just ripped a shot to the top corner. He's been very good for us. He's getting better and better and he's only a sophomore,” said Doherty before being asked about Insogna's big production as a part of the potent third line. “I was hoping that he could jump right into (the line-up) and he has definitely exceeded my expectations (to this point of the season).”
Connors then assisted on the second goal, as he flipped a pass over the defenseman's head and Jason Cooke came racing in before finding the back of the net. Then early in the third period, Connors scored on a slap shot through a screen, with a helper going to Brady Chapman.
Connors now has 25 points this season in just 11 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
Things got interesting down the stretch. Waltham scored on a power play goal, as Kevin Dann put home a rebound after an initial rush by Justin Cormier, an outstanding defenseman.
Minutes later, Connors was called for a penalty late in the game and Waltham pulled its goalie for the two-man advantage. Tewksbury killed it off before Connors got out of the box and eventually scored an empty-netter to seal the win.
“We really did a good job of killing off that last penalty off, when they pulled the goalie and everything was hectic. (Cole) Stone, Jason Cooke with (Nick) DiCioccio and (Justin) Rooney on defense were the ones killing that penalty (along with goalie Ben O'Keefe) and everyone did a great job,” said Doherty.
