HAVERHILL – Coming off her best basketball season as a junior, being selected to the MVC All-Conference team, Maddie Stovesand was gearing up for the upcoming softball season when suddenly she hit a road block.
That road block was COVID-19.
The symptoms forced her to miss out on the first two weeks of the season, and it wasn't really until near the halfway point when she became a starter again, this time at the hot corner of third base. Two years ago, during the middle of her freshman season, she was forced in as the team's pitcher, after the previous one had left the team.
Once she returned to her normal position, Stovesand was consistent player the rest of this regular season, helping the Redmen capture the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title, the first since 2009. Then came the state tournament and her level of play went up a few notches.
“Maddie started the season off with COVID-19,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “She worked and clawed her way out to earn her spot. It was tough coming out of that as we were already two games into our season. She came back and had to practice and then she missed a few more games, but she had to feel it out. She kept working hard and we had a couple of conversations and I told her just to keep working and she would get her shot.
“She has earned that more than any kid on our team.”
In the team's 13-1 opening round win over Essex Tech, Stovesand went 1-for-2 at the plate with a two-run double, a walk and scored a run. She also made two putouts.
Then came her best game in a Redmen uniform, last Wednesday against previously undefeated Whittier Tech. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Tewksbury had two on with two out for its No. 9 hitter.
“I was just looking to get the bat on the ball and was trying to put the ball in play,” she said.
She certainly did that and more. She took an outside pitch and sent a shot down right field, which easily scored both Paige Talbot and courtesy runner Alyssa Adams from first. Stovesand hit the third base bag for her triple, but Souza wanted more. The coach was waving her home, for what should have been an inside-the-park-homerun.
“I was trying to run the jets on,” Stovesand said with a big laugh. “I was really trying to pick it up for speed getting around third and was trying my best to score.”
Stovesand made the turn around third and to slid under the tag but was called out.
“I was definitely safe,” she said.
As she was called out, it took a few seconds before Stovesand could get to her feet. The catcher's cleat went right into her knee, causing a rip in her uniform, a bruise and some overall soreness.
“After getting slaughtered in the leg (I feel better), but it was just awesome to see everyone just pick each other up. To see all of my teammates pick me up was just so great,” she said.
The strong play continued but on the other side, at third base. In the bottom of the eighth, with Tewksbury ahead 4-3, the first two batters both hit groundballs. The contact forced Stovesand to her left both times, and she quickly gobbled them up, before setting her feet to unleash perfect throws to first to record the two outs.
“I dialed down. I wanted this one for my teammates and just wanted us to win (so I was ready),” she said about her tough 'D'.
Two batters later, a pop up to Talbot ended the game, and allowed the Redmen to advance to the sectional semi-finals.
“We all fought really well and no one gave up the entire time and it was a total team effort,” Stovesand said. “It's a team effort, every single game. It's not just one person who carries the team, it's a whole team effort every time.”
Certainly in April, she never saw any of this coming.
“(I got COVID-19) at the end of March. It wasn't bad. My whole family got it and it was just like having a cold,” she said. “The first two weeks of the season I was out. Then I came back and worked as hard as I could, gave it everything I had and now I'm a starter again. I felt like I was just thrown right back into the mix and I was back at full speed.”
Indeed, her full recovery has been a huge benefit to the Redmen. In four tournament games, as the No. 9 hitter, she had a double, a triple, 4 RBI, two walks, scored a run and more importantly played flawless defense, making all nine plays sent her way.
