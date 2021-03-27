CHELMSFORD – Understandably, they have been a little slow out of the gate – between the abbreviated pre-season, the COVID protocols, brutally cold weather, injuries and playing two road games in five days – yet the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team is 2-0 and have combined to score Dracut and Chelmsford 50-7 during last week's two Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 games.
On Friday night, just four days after beating Dracut on that brutally cold evening, the Redmen were back on short rest to play the Lions. Although the scoreboard didn't show it, the Redmen dominated the first half and led 7-0, and then broke it wide open but wearing a young Lions team down in the second half with three additional scores for the 29-7 victory.
“It was a slow start and a little bit of a struggle on offense with personnel stuff,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “It's hard because we have taken on some injuries at the running back position, but the guys up front (on the offensive line) played good against another solid (defensive) line so that's encouraging to control the line of scrimmage for the most part on both sides like they did at times. The penalties are a concern. We're going to have a hard time beating anybody when we beat ourselves.”
In the first half, Tewksbury had the ball at the Chelmsford 20, 13 and 33 yard lines but couldn't score, or couldn't convert on fourth down tries. A third down QB sack was the difference maker on the first drive, but two penalties pushed the Redmen back on the second one, and then a penalty and two incomplete passes ended the third threat.
After senior Will McKay stuffed Chelmsford's Malakai Linton for a six-yard loss on fourth-and-two from the Lions 41, the Redmen made quick work moving the ball and chains with big plays coming on a 10-yard pass from QB Ryne Rametta (15-for-23, 163 yards, 1 TD) to Michael Sullivan, the first catch of his varsity career, for 10 yards.
That followed with two direct snaps to Kyle Darrigo for a combined 16 yards, before he darted to his right from four yards out for the first of three touchdowns on the night.
As he was against Dracut, Darrigo was magnificent, finishing with 146 rushing yards and six catches for 69 yards, all from the right arm of Rametta, who also had a strong night after being forced to attempt to throw in terrible weather conditions against the Middies.
“Part of (throwing the ball so much) was out of necessity and just trying to manage what we had personnel wise,” said Aylward. “We did a lot more encouraging things than stuff than we need to be concerned about. We have so many things that we need to look at. We have to keep (Kyle Darrigo) healthy. Pound for pound as tough as they come. He gives us everything, every time out.
“The guys upfront were really outstanding. They are starting to gel and we're working different combinations of kids, more so than we have in the past. That's going to benefit us not only with the COVID stuff but injuries too.”
The second half was all Tewksbury. Darrigo caught a 25-yard pass from Rametta for a touchdown which capped off 10-play, 58-yard drive.
A three-and-out gave Tewksbury the ball back an five plays later, the perfectly executed inside counter with Michael Kelly pushed the lead to 21-0 after he went untouched for a 57-yard run. Senior Nabil Barkallah nailed the extra point, making it 6-for-6 on the young season for the captain of the soccer squad.
Three plays later Mark Bradley intercepted a Chelmsford pass and six plays after that Darrigo scored on a two-yard run capping off a six-play, 61-yard drive. Darrigo had a 22-yard run, while Sullivan added a 27-yard completion through the middle of the field.
Chelmsford added a late score, breaking up Tewksbury's run of 76:55 without giving up a point.
Tewksbury finished with 398 total yards of offense compared to just 102 for the Lions, with 82 of those coming in the air. The Redmen ran 67 plays – 29 in the first half, while the Lions had 28 of the game. The Redmen also had 23 first downs compared to just four for Chelmsford. Defensively, Tewksbury held Chelmsford to 20 rushing yards on 12 carries.
“We did a good job (defensively). The coaches did a good job and the kids were dialed in,” said Aylward. “They knew that we were on short time as we didn't have a lot of time to run different looks (in practice) and things that we thought they like to do.
“Will McKay is the leader of this team in a lot of ways. He's the quarterback of our defense, getting everyone set up on short notice, meeting with the coaches and going over everything that we're trying to do and he has just done a really good job.
Chelmsford head coach George Peterson said that Tewksbury simply wore his team down.
“You play a tough team like that who is class of our side of the league and you hope to play well and hang in there. I thought we did for the first half, just too many mistakes and we couldn't move the ball in the offensive side. They stymied us offensively and when you're defense is on the field for that period of time against a real physical, downhill running team, eventually you're going to wear down a little bit and I think that's what happened to us. We started to get a little fatigued and banged up and that's what they do so well, they continue to come at you in ways and don't seem to get tired or fatigued.”
Aylward is certainly pleased with the 2-0 start, but not with the 120 yards in penalties through two games, as well as three turnovers.
“It still feels like we're in the Twilight Zone a little bit, but we're working it. The kids are working hard and I'm just glad that they are getting this opportunity. Ultimately that's the most important thing but we also want to score in every game and we want to win every game, so we're going to keep focusing in on the things that we need to work on and get better at those things because we know the schedule is going to get tougher and tougher as the weeks go on. It'll be good not playing three days from now.”
Tewksbury will host Billerica from the Ed Dick Memorial Turf Field at the high school on Saturday for a 1 pm start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.