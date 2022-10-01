On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing.
For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the sports department. He covered all of Shawsheen Tech sports teams since his first debut articles were published back in the September 11th, 2002 edition and did that all the way up to last week’s edition covering different sports between Shawsheen Tech, Wilmington and Tewksbury High School.
Besides his incredible dedication of covering Shawsheen Sports, he also helped out immensely writing so many stories on Wilmington and Tewksbury athletic events and people. He averaged about 8-to-10 stories a week, always highlighting every student-athlete, every coach and every team that he possibly could. He did all of that, while working a full-time job as an Operations Manager at a Law Office.
Every week Mike was so consistent with his work, his professional manner and most of all, his enjoyment of this job. He absolutely loved his relationships with all of the coaches, kids and community members.
Besides his writing career, his biggest fame was his family. His wife Lisa of 28 years and their sons Michael and Adam, who over the years attended many of the games that Mike reported on. He loved the three of them so much.
On Tuesday, the TMHS Golf team dedicated its match to Mike, while the WHS Girls Soccer team held a moment of silence for Mike and his family before its game against Melrose. Lisa Ippolito and her boys were so thankful for those gestures and she wanted to make sure that those programs know how much that means to the Ippolito Family.
In next week's edition, we will pay tribute to Mike's 20-year career here with the Town Crier.
