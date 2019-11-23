WORCESTER — The Methuen/Tewksbury Co-Op/Co-Ed swim and dive team completed yet another successful season on Sunday, competing at the Division 1 state meet held at WPI.
The Red Rangers girls team finished in 13th place out of 15 teams, and on the boys side, two boys competed and took first and second in the diving competition.
Andover won the meet for the 14th time in the past 16 years.
"We didn't swim as fast as we wanted to at the state meet, but we swam well," said head coach Jason Smith. "And our divers did a tremendous job. It is very difficult to prepare for three meets the caliber of MVC's, sectionals, and states on three consecutive weekends and expect to get best times each week. That rarely happens for everyone."
The best performance came from the divers as Cale Canavan was crowned the state champion as he compiled 378.10 points and Lexander Flores was second at 376.70 points.
As for the other individuals, Kyra Donahue, a senior, finished 10th in the 50-freestyle at 25.92 seconds and 15th in the 100-freestyle at 57.20. Callie DeLano, a freshman, was 20th in the 500-freestyle at 5:46.54 and 22nd in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:14.64. In the 100-meter backstroke, Ava Facella was 24th at 1:05.97 and Julia Galuska was 33rd at 1:07.79.
Finally, the lone Tewksbury swimmer to compete at this meet, senior Callie Legvold, finished 26th in the 200-freestyle at 2:11.13 and she was also a part of the 12th place 400-freestyle relay with Facella, DeLano and Donahue, collectively finishing at 4:08.00.
This marked the end of the season and career for Legvold, who swam all four years, improving significantly along the way.
"Callie had a wonderful career swimming for us over the course of four years," said Smith. "She goes down in the record books as the first swimmer from Tewksbury to qualify for both sectionals and states in individual events. She was always counted on to score points in middle and long distance freestyle for us, and she produced during her junior and senior seasons. And when we needed her in butterfly, she came through there as well.
"There were some bumps in the road along the way in terms of injuries, but I think those setbacks made her more determined and stronger mentally. I'm proud to have been able to coach her, and we will certainly miss her next year."
Rounding out the competitors included the 200-medley and 200-freestyle relays, both taking 13th place. The medley team consisted of Facella, DeLano, Katie Lefebvre and Donahue and they finished at 2:05.08 and the freestyle team consisted of Facella, Lefebvre, Samantha DeNaro and Galuska and they finished at 1:52.57.
Overall, Smith said this was a terrific season.
"I am extremely pleased with the season we had," he said. "It was long and grinding, but the kids worked hard and it paid off winning the MVC II regular season and meet championships. I am so proud of what they've accomplished, especially the seniors. Add in that the coaches voted for us to receive the MVC Sportsmanship Award, and I'd say this was a pretty memorable experience for all of us."
