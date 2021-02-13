In what seems like a different meeting/vote/decision/outcome nearly every month, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Football Committee reversed its decision in regards to the new state wide playoff format.
Last month, the committee voted 17-2-1 in favor of having a nine-week season in which the top eight-teams in each division (across the entire state) qualify for the playoffs. That seemed to ruffle a lot of feathers, as many Athletic Directors and coaches felt as if that would eliminate many good teams from post-season play, plus those numbers would not match up with how all of the other post-season formats are aligned through all of the other MIAA sanctioned sports.
In last Thursday's Meeting, the committee voted 11-9-1 in favor of going back to the original plan of an eight-week schedule and the top-16 teams in each of the eight divisions (from across the entire state) getting in, meaning 16 of the approximate 35 teams will advance. That plan will start with this upcoming Fall season.
One of the advocates for the original plan was Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin and he stressed to the committee that allowing 16 teams to get in benefits all of the teams and players from the entire state.
“I'm very happy, I think the committee did the right thing,” he said. “To go from 67 percent of the teams qualifying to 23 wasn't the right thing to do. I think 16 teams getting in gives a lot of teams a chance to play for a state title. In most divisions, the eight, nine, 10, 11 teams can play and I'd hate to see those teams left out.”
When the MIAA voted for the eight teams to get in, TMHS Football coach Brian Aylward voiced his displeasure about it on Twitter.
“It's the first social media post I have ever made in probably five years,” he said with a laugh. “I think it helped in the sense that I think there was a lot of confusion among coaches with what the discussion was all about. It needed to be explained that it wasn't going from 16 teams down to eight, it was going down from 32 to eight and that's what that proposal was. I thought it was wrong right from the beginning.
“If you look at all of the other sports, you have between fifty and sixty percent of teams that make the post-season. In football, with the system that they have with six divisions and eight from each section, that number was sixty-seven percent, which I do agree was high. But to make the jump (down) from sixty-seven percent to twenty-two percent — which is what the eight would do from each division — that was crazy.
“My biggest point on that is it's hard to evaluate teams that play in different conferences. There would potentially be other teams playing in other leagues that might not be as competitive as ours and playing teams that are playing Division 4 teams or lower which we would never see until a playoff situation. Yet, we're going to be evaluated on the same scale to get into the playoffs and I thought that was wrong. But I thought the good compromise was getting sixteen teams in each division so the likelihood is the percentage is now going to be between forty and forty-four percent, which is lower than most sports, but you're going to eliminate some of those teams that had losing records.”
Aylward presented a strong point with his disagreement of the eight team proposal. He said take Division 1 for example where there's a large group of perennial state championship caliber teams every year. That group would — or should — dominate the eight-team field every year, if the eight-team proposal stuck.
“I think the eight team proposal made sense for some teams but it didn't make a lot of sense for a number of teams who would be knocked out of it (every year),” he said. “If you look at Division 1, what now becomes the likelihood that if you take St. John's Prep, Xaverian, Everett and a number of those schools who should be in the playoffs every year, where does that leave Lowell, Methuen, Lawrence and schools like that? It now becomes nearly impossible for those teams to get in because you are now talking about teams from the entire state. If you took St. John's Prep, St. John's Shrewsbury, Springfield Central, Xaverian, Everett, Marshfield, Brockton, you are already running out of spots.”
That plan for the 16 teams to qualify does not go into effect until this upcoming September-December season.
The 2021 Fall-2 Football season is slated to begin with tryouts/practices on February 22nd. Each team will have a mandatory 15 practices in before games will start sometime in mid-March. The Merrimack Valley Conference has yet to announce its schedules, and it appears as if Tewksbury will play its four league games with Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut and North Andover and then either several crossover games and/or there's talk of a potential league playoff format.
“This has been such a hard year. I'm excited to be able to get out on the field, practicing and working towards getting better and those kinds of things,” said Aylward. “The games are gravy to me. I'm more focused about getting these seniors kids, who have worked so hard all the way through an opportunity to go out and play. For those kids, they have earned it, they deserve and opportunity. They are going to get an opportunity but I think it's going to be different with every program with how they work their way through the COVID-19 restrictions and things like that. I was hoping that we would be in a much better situation with vaccinations and that sort of thing so that could kind of limit those restrictions and play it safely, but we'll do what we have to do to get out there and play.”
With the ongoing construction of the new field, the Fall-2 games will be held at the high school's turf field, on Saturday afternoons. It appears as if the other MVC teams want to keep Friday night home games.
“We have no choice but to play our home games on Saturday afternoons at the high school. Things haven't been nailed down yet which is frustrating because we're two weeks away. It's easy to complain and everyone likes to complain about the way things are (during the pandemic), but I think if anything we have to be flexible and whatever it is we're start practice on that Monday and we get ready for a game on that Friday and Saturday,” said Aylward. “We'll keep doing that as long as they let us, against whoever we have to play and we're fine with any of that.
“This is just about giving these kids an opportunity to play. They are talking about a possible six week schedule with a possibility of a one or two game (league) playoff, but to me whatever creates more football, works for me.”
COSTABILE SHARES THOUGHTS
Over at Shawsheen Tech, Athletic Director/Football coach Al Costabile also liked the vote going back to 16 teams to qualify in each division, but he thinks a big part of the constant back-and-forth, changing formats is due to the consolation games.
“I really see the validity of getting more teams into the playoffs. There are teams who are in a bad situation as far as their leagues and qualifications, so I understand that side of it by allowing sixteen teams to qualify. I just really love Thanksgiving and I'm in favor of anything that makes Thanksgiving more meaningful.
“I think what we can do to make both sides feel that things are better is it's not so much Thanksgiving that's an issue because it's not going to change that much whether its eight teams that qualify for sixteen. What I think changes everything is the consolation games. That's more the issue. I think we should try to do a better job at linking up the teams in the consolation games. There can be more thought put into them. The people who are unhappy about the sixteen teams qualifying are mainly unhappy because of the current consolation bracket system. It just leaves a bad taste in people's mouths, mostly coaches.
“I think what they need to do is the sixteen teams qualifying is good, I think Thanksgiving is really up to us to make it meaningful as best as possible and I think we need to maybe find a better process or put more thought into the process for what happens to the teams that fall into the consolation bracket. To me, that's where a lot of the complaints come from. You end up in the consolation bracket and you end up with mismatches or end up with a match-up that's not as good geographically. The teams that are in the consolation bracket feel as if they are an afterthought.”
Costabile added that in years past teams were matched up really without much thought, and there should be a better, simpler plan.
“Sometimes inter-divisional consolation games are better. We know that there are teams that are unhappy with the division that they have been placed in, and sometimes there's a team in a different division that are a better match-up geographically. When it comes to the consolation games, (the MIAA) says let's do this, this and this (and everything is all set). The more consolation games you have, you are opening yourself up to more of that criticism.”
As for the upcoming Fall-2 season, the veteran coach said that his plan as of now is to schedule Saturday afternoon games in the beginning of the season and depending on the weather, perhaps then shift to Friday nights later on when it gets warmer.
“Flexibility of terms of game scheduling is going to be important,” he said. “If you are planning on playing Saturday afternoon and you know beforehand that it's going to be a terrible, windy, rainy day like we know it can be in March and early April, then you have to move it to Friday so everyone perhaps should leave the Friday/Saturday option open and possibly even Sunday. The more that you stay flexible, the more you are going to be able to deal with this situation.”
He was also asked about the modifications which were released the week before. The biggest change comes from the field box as the 45 dressed players and six field coaches have to socially distanced, starting from the ten yard line and going to the opposite ten yard line. Certainly calling for substitutions could be a big hill to climb.
“I was really happy with the modifications that they are allowing people to come to the games. That was really, really important to be able to do that. I know they are revising some of the modifications and that needed to happen, but for the most part I'm good with the modifications,” he said. “Sideline management is going to be the biggest issue of them all and the availability of being able to do things quickly with what we have and maintain what (the state and MIAA) expects us to maintain for social distancing.”
Either way, consolation game problems, sideline game management are all on the backburner for Costabile, who like all other football coaches, just want to play.
“I'm totally excited and can't wait to get going, especially for our seniors but I am excited overall for all of the players,” he said. “I'm looking at it as a challenge. I've been around a longtime so this is a challenge that I've never confronted before and I welcome that. It's going to make us think, it'll make us think on the run and that's a good thing sometimes. It's good to shake things up sometimes and this will shake things up.”
EEA GUIDELINES
On Monday, the MA Energy and Environmental Affairs Office (EEA) provided today a revision to the workplace safety and reopening standards for businesses and other entities providing youth and adult amateur sports activities, Phase 3, Step 1 document.
Here is a summary of the updates for our Membership:
Sport & Recreational Activities Allowed by Risk Level During Phase III, Step I
Competitive cheer has been included in the Higher Risk moderate contact category. This is an improvement from the previous identified category of High Risk sustained contact.
Football may conduct Level 1 play indoors but must only engage in Level 2 and 3 activities outdoors. Level 1 play is defined: Individuals or socially distanced group activities (non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work, and drills
Indoor and Outdoor Facility Capacity and Spectator Limits
Capacity limit is 40% maximum occupancy for indoor facilities.
Spectators are limited to two adults (parents/guardians or chaperones) and two siblings of the participating player indoors and outdoors.
EEA has removed specific numbers related to surface limits and instead schools should be guided by social distancing guidelines and facility capacity when determining appropriate numbers on a surface. MIAA sport specific roster and participant limits must be followed.
The MA EEA guidelines are the minimum standard for school districts to adhere to. Final decision on sport participation and guidelines are held at the local level in coordination with local Boards of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.