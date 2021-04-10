ANDOVER — The co-op Tewksbury/Methuen girls swim and dive team has opened up the abbreviated Fall-2 season on fire, with a 7-2 record thus far, which includes beating Dracut and Haverhill this past week, and beating both Central Catholic and Haverhill in the same season for the first time in program history.
The Red Rangers, who swim out of the Gr. Lawrence Tech High School Pool, defeated Dracut 136-34 and also edged out Haverhill 96-90 in a close meet. Before the 2019 season, Methuen had never beaten Haverhill and now have done it two seasons in a row.
There's only one Tewksbury resident on the team this year, as opposed to usually four to six, and that's freshman Lana Dang.
“Lana fits in so well with the rest of the team,” said head coach Jason Smith. “She gets in the water each day without complaint, working hard to improve, and she is always encouraging teammates during meets. Lana is very versatile, swimming all over the lineup where she may be needed.”
That versatility has been impressive as she has competed in four different individual events as well as a number of relay teams.
“Thus far this season, Lana has competed in the 100 breaststroke, the 100 butterfly, the 200-IM, the 500 freestyle, and numerous relays,” said Smith. “A shining moment for her came in our win over Central where she finished fifth and earned us a key point in what would end up being a two-point victory.”
Dang's best times in four different individual events including 3:14.22 in the 200-IM, 1:33.75 in the 100-butterfly, 7:38.09 in the 500-freestyle and 1:37.75 in the 100-breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.