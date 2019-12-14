TEWKSBURY — Although there’s been changes to the coaching staff and numbers are lower than usual, the goals remain the same for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ indoor track-and-field team.
The Redmen are hoping to progress as individuals and as a team, which of course helps put crooked numbers in the win column and achieve the results, times and personal records for the individuals.
Fran Cusick returns as the girls’ head coach, but longtime coach Peter Molloy, who previously at one time was both the boys and girls head coach has elected not to come back to either program, so Jill Paige, a former All-American runner in college, will take over as the sprints coach and Emily Murphy, who previously coached as part of the Arlington High School program, has joined the staff.
“There has been some coaching turnover, as Peter Molloy decided not to come back as head coach,” said Cusick, who is now serving as a three-seasoned head coach with the girls cross-country and indoor and outdoor track teams. “Jill Paige, who coached with us last year, is taking over as the girls sprint coach.
“Jill has a great background as an All-American long jumper and sprinter at UMass-Lowell and has done a great job getting the girls ready and excited for the season in the few days of practice that we’ve had.
“We have also added Emily Murphy, who is a classroom aide at Tewksbury and coached at Arlington High School for the past three years, to our staff. We are only a week into the season but I am liking the energy that our coaching staff is bringing to practice.”
A handful of talented girls, who all piled up the points and place finishes last year, have since graduated. Tewksbury lost Marissa Ladderbush, Stephanie Jean-Baptiste, Devyn Veits, Lily Robinson, Jade Gizzi, among many others, but those athletes certainly competed in many events, thus this year’s team will need to find some replacements.
“We lost a ton of important athletes to graduation, particularly on the sprint side of things. Grace Higgins, Marissa Ladderbush, Kerry Shea, Stephanie Baptiste, Jade Gizzi, Nicole Cofer … basically the entirety of our sprint varsity lineup either graduated or is not running this winter. Our numbers are a little smaller than usual as well: we have about 50 athletes on the team,” said Cusick.
Only two members of the team who competed at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet return, in juniors Makayla Paige and Isabelle Carleton. Paige earned All-American status last winter in arguably one of the best seasons ever by a Tewksbury High individual, which included winning the 600 at both the D3 and All-State Meet.
“Makayla Paige will be our biggest point scorer once again. She is capable of doing any event from the 300 on up, but will likely focus on the 600 or 1,000 this season, with a few 300s in there,” said Cusick.
Carleton finished 20th in the 1,000 at the D3 Meet.
Coming back from the spring team includes Jess Satterfield, a junior, who made tremendous strides.
“Jess is the strongest kid on the team and will be one of our top hurdlers and relay athletes,” said Cusick. “Thankfully, we have added some new pieces on the sprint side that should deter the loss of a good group. Emma Jensen is a freshman, but she has track experience with the Haverhill Elite Track Club in middle school. She was a top seven athlete for us in cross country and should be a good high jumper and 300/400 meter runner for us.
“Madi Forgione, Ashlyn Nawn, and Noelia Cuera all ran for us last year and should be some of our top sprinters. In addition, we have two very intriguing newcomers in Daniela Almeida and Carinna Barron. They are two of the best athletes in the school on the soccer and volleyball teams, and though their practice time will be limited by their commitment to their primary sports, should factor into our team scoring.”
Paige, Carleton and Satterfield are competed on the cross-country team this past fall and pretty much all of their teammates are back for the indoor season and will most likely compete in the distance events.
“We have some good depth with our sophomore cross country class in Maci Chapman, Molly Cremin, and Elyse O’Leary,” said Cusick. “All three had breakthrough seasons in cross-country. It will be interesting to see how their fitness from the fall carries over to the track.
“Those three will probably go between the 1,000 and mile. Olivia Millspaugh was another strong cross country athlete who will be a good middle distance runner for us, as will Izzie Carleton. (Senior) Meghan Ostertag is in fine shape and should be one of the better athletes in the league in the two-mile.”
Turning to the throwers, Tewksbury returns three of its top ones from a year ago and added another strong athlete for depth. Abby Demos and Faith Mazzapica finished 18th and 20th in the shot put at the MVC Championship Meet last year.
“Our throwers bring back everyone from last year and will be led by junior Emma Demos and senior Faith Mazzapicca,” said Cusick. “Coach Mike Davis has done a great job with this crew and they should be ready to go. We also have Gianna Bourassa, who had a great spring season, and Jess Smith, who is a standout on the softball team, in the mix.”
Adding depth in the throwing events includes seniors Danielle Bain and Kylee Araujo and junior True Rappold.
The sprinters will include a large group consisting of seniors Casey Stevenson, Sarah Polimeno and Tammy Varnum with juniors Abby Hansbury, Brianna Iandoli, Iris Diaz, Caitlyn Finnegan and Susanna Darrigo, sophomores Ally Costello, Courtney Capachieti, Sophia Brown, Ashley Bielecki and Tiffany Chevez, and freshmen Julia Barletta, Alexandria Macauda, Madi Felix, Ava Paquette and Jamie Constantino.
Adding depth in the middle-distance to distance events include seniors Sophie Eskenas and Shannon Crowley, juniors Maria DaSilva, Erin Sands and Adrianna Dawson, sophomores Tierney Trant, Angelina Georgacopoulos, Isabel DeSisto, Victoria Allen and Erica Hinkle and then freshmen Kayleigh Nagle and Colleen Cremin.
Tewksbury will open the season on Monday, December 16th at Boston University at 4 pm. The MVC runs three meets with teams rotating against one another in a multi-team format.
“In terms of our league outlet, we are in the MVC Small along with Billerica, Dracut, Chelmsford, Lawrence. If everything comes together and we avoid injuries, we should be able to beat all of those teams with the possible exception of Billerica. Coming in second in the MVC Small would be an excellent accomplishment for our very young team,” said Cusick.
