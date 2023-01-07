ANDOVER – When a gymnastics team puts up 134.95 points in a meet, averaging an 8.4 score per person, per event, that's a pretty darn awesome night.
But for the Tewksbury High School team, that played second to Andover, who somehow had a little better of a night, finishing with 140.9, to come away with the Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet held last Wednesday night.
The loss drops the Redmen to 1-2 on the season.
“Even though we lost, we put up our highest team score so far this season,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey.
Senior Amanda Ogden continues to strive as she had another phenomenal performance in this meet, again proving she is one of the top gymnasts in the league and state. She finished with a 9.65 on the floor exercise – just 3.5 point deductions from a perfect score. She also finished with a 9.4 on the vault, a 9.1 on the beam and then an 8.7 on the bars. Having three scores of 9.0 and over is purely special. She finished with an all-around score of 36.85.
“Amanda Ogden continues to impress. She had her highest all-around score this season, even with two major mistakes on the uneven bars,” said Wilkey.
Also competing in all four events was Kayla Saunders, who once again proved how consistent she can be in the events. Her best performance came on the vault with an 8.95 and she followed that up with an 8.45 on the floor, an 8.4 on the bars and a 7.4 on the beam. Jaden Kasule was back to compete and she just did one event with an impressive 8.6 on the uneven bars.
Freshman Lila Areias also continues to impress. She ended the night competing in three events and coming away with an 8.6 on the floor, an 8.1 on the vault and a 7.5 on the bars. Madison Carroll was back in the line-up and she also competed in three events with a 8.6 on the vault, an 8.05 on the floor and a 7.0 on the bars.
Rounding out the competitors included Alexis Devlin with an 8.2 on the floor and 7.7 on the vault, Keira Gaffney with a 7.0 on the beam and a 5.3 on the bars, Abigail McCarthy with an 8.0 on the beam and Alyssa Flahive with a 6.7 on the beam.
“The consistency of Abby McCarthy on the balance beam this season has helped us create a solid beam line-up,” said Wilkey. “Newcomer Lila Areias has been a solid, consistent performer and both Jaden Kasule and Alexis Devlin are always consistent.”
Tewksbury will have 15 days off between meets, next in action on Thursday, January 12th at home against Haverhill beginning at 7:30.
