TEWKSBURY – If ever there was an example of going out on top, it would have to be former Tewksbury High Wrestling coach Steve O’Keefe.
Last Tuesday night, O’Keefe, who is fresh off guiding the Redmen to their first league title since 1997, stepped down after eight years as head coach.
In his final season, he led the Redmen to a 19-5 overall record, including an 8-2 mark in MVC Division 2 competition, tying the Redmen for the league title with Andover, (whom they defeated in their head to head matchup) giving them their first league title in 23 years.
The success didn’t end there for the Redmen, who went on to earn a second place finish as a team at the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, their best finish at the sectional in at least ten years, earning O’Keefe both MVC Division 2 and Division 2 North Coach of the Year honors.
For O’Keefe, it was the perfect way to close out his head coaching career.
“I felt like going into the season that we could have a very good year. We had some experienced seniors, as well as some young kids who had gotten some good experience with the youth program,” O’Keefe said. “I really enjoyed the camaraderie the kids had in the room.
“Even as the kids were having great individual success, the other kids were coming to the tournaments to cheer them on. That is not always the case. A lot of times kids just move on when their season is over. That was great to see. It was just great to be a part of that.”
While O’Keefe announced that he is no longer the head coach, truthfully, he’s not going anywhere. He will be staying with the program, just trading roles with Steve Kasprzak, who after eight years as O’Keefe’s assistant, will take over as the head coach.
O’Keefe started his coaching gig 22 years ago, first as an assistant to legendary coach Al Donovan and later with Brian Aylward before taking over as head coach of the Redmen in 2012.
Being able to switch roles is a move that O’Keefe had been anticipating for a couple of seasons. He just felt that now was the right time to hand the reigns over to Kasprzak, a young and talented coach that O’Keefe believes will be a tremendous success in continuing to build the Redmen program.
“Kas is in the school system and is in the building every day (as a physical education teacher). He has been a great assistant, and has done a great job recruiting,” O’Keefe said. “He has shown great ambition and he deserves this chance. I still love coaching, but I just feel like any year I could decide to retire, and I felt like Steve was in good position to lead the team.
“If you are doing a lot of the coaching like Steve was, and doing a lot of the fundraising and recruiting, I just felt like he should be the guy. Now, he can be the guy, and I feel like it should be him. If you’re going to cook the dinner, you should be able to buy the groceries.”
O’Keefe stepping down for the good of the program should come as no surprise to anyone who knows him. The 1979 TMHS has always put the program and the kids first.
“Steve has done a great job for the wrestling program,” Tewksbury High Athletic Director Ron Drouin said. “And he is as good a human being as we have ever had in the program. He has always just been first class all the way. It was important to him that Kas follow him as head coach.”
Before coaching, O’Keefe was an outstanding wrestler himself during his high school days. He was part of MVC championship teams in his sophomore and junior years of 1977 and 1978.
Individually, he wrestled his way to a sectional championship at 121 pounds in 1978. The following year as a senior, he was crowned a sectional and state champion coming at 128 pounds, where he was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Additionally, he was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. He went on to take sixth at the New England Championships, ending a terrific career.
As a head coach, wins were not always easy to come by for O’Keefe and the Redmen during his tenure. His teams were often competing with less than a full roster, unable to compete at certain weight classes at many meets.
Over the eight years, O’Keefe compiled at 59-87 record, but also coached eight sectional champs, three Division 2 state champions, and one New England champion, Dylan Chandler, who accomplished that feat for the first time since Dave Shunamon back in 1997.
O’Keefe certainly takes pride in the individual champions he has coached, and even more so in last year’s league title, but beyond those on the mat victories, O’Keefe has enjoyed other aspects of coaching the Redmen even more.
“As much as it is about teaching wrestling, I am hoping that I was able to give them some life lessons as well,” O’Keefe said. “As a coach, you always want to know what is going on in the kids home life and you want to help in any way you can. I would hope to be a positive role model in their life.
“Obviously, the kids like wrestling, but many of them will never wrestle another day in their life after high school, and that is fine. It’s more important that they learned life lessons about hard work, team work and commitment. Those are the more important things. That is what makes me want to stay on as an assistant coach. I still want to be a part of that.”
As important as all of those things are, Kasprzak also values O’Keefe’s wrestling knowledge. He has learned a great deal from O’Keefe while serving as his assistant for the past eight years and he intends to continue to learn now that their roles are reversed.
“The beauty of it is that Steve has forgotten more about wrestling than I will ever know,” O’Keefe said. “He is a great resource and I will continue to take advantage of that for as long as I can.”
O’Keefe will be happy to provide any guidance he can to Kasprzak, but he also feels that the new head coach will be just fine on his own. For one thing, Kasprzak has a great respect for the tradition of the TMHS program, just as O’Keefe did when he took over for Aylward back in 2012.
“You go back to 1983 when Al (Donovan) took over, and what has happened since then. It’s now 2020 and we are just moving on to our fourth coach,” O’Keefe said. “I had a great opportunity to learn under Brian and Al, so I hope to give Steve some of my insight. I know he is going to be successful.
“I feel like our program is heading in the right direction and Steve is the right person to continue that. Hopefully the success we had last season will help the program to continue to grow.”
