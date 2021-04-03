BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team had seemed to be making some progress in recent matches despite not failing to pick up their first win of the season, suffering defeats in four and five sets where they appeared to be close to picking up their first win.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Rams seemed to take a bit of a step back in their quest for their first win as they suffered a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-15) defeat to CAC rival Greater Lowell at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
Shawsheen coach Kelsey Rapoza had seen the progress her team had been making and was a little disappointed to see them be less competitive in this match, as her team dropped to 0-7 on the season.
“It all comes down to communication. Once things start going badly, we start to make mistakes, like letting balls fall in between multiple players,” Rapoza said. “That all comes down to communication and a mental game.”
The Rams actually started off well in each of their sets in this match, staying very competitive early on, but each time the game would slowly slip away from them.
In the first set they trailed just 5-4 early on, and then later in the set, they put together a pair of rallies to close within 15-14 and then 19-18 with Cade Barron and Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury each picking up big points, but each time, Greater Lowell would respond, eventually pulling away for the 25-20 victory.
In the second set, the Rams actually led 7-4 early on, and were tied at 12-12 midway through the set, before the Gryphons once again pulled away for the 25-19 victory. Making the loss even more difficult to swallow for the Rams was that several of the Gryphons points came off of unforced errors, such as serves that were either into the net or out of bounds.
“The missed serves and things like that were a big part of why we lost,” Rapoza said. “We have been working on our serves, but as coaches we just have to work harder on that. But I know I sound like a broken record, but really it just comes down to communicating with each other on the court. If you don’t have communication, you have nothing, so we have to work on that as well.”
Two players who did play very well for the Rams were Bianca Corso of Tewksbury and Chloe Gaglione, of Wilmington, each of whom played very well in all aspects of the match.
“Bianca was our strongest person on the court today, between her passing, and her hitting, but mostly her attitude. She has completely turned that around this season and is really doing her best to try and motivate the rest of the team with her attitude,” Rapoza said. “Chloe did a nice job for us with her hitting as she usually does, and today she did a great job passing as well, so that was great to see from her.”
In the third set the Rams jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, but seven straight points by the Gryphons suddenly had them in a hole they could not get out of. The did close to within 20-14 late in the match, but Greater Lowell dominated from there on their way to a 25-15 victory.
“We just really need to clean up our unforced errors, with our missed serves and our lack of communication,” Rapoza said. “That really cost us tonight. I really felt like Greater Lowell was a team that was very comparable to us, so it was frustrating to see us lose in three sets. But we will keep working and keep trying to get better.”
The Rams will get their chance at redemption on Thursday when they travel to Greater Lowell for a rematch, before hosting another CAC rival, Essex Tech on Friday morning.
