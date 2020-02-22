BOXFORD – In the days leading up to last Saturday’s Division 2 North Sectional Wrestling Tournament, Tewksbury High senior Pat Fleming took a moment to look back on last year’s sectionals, where he earned a third place finish at 160 pounds, and also to look ahead at the upcoming tournament where he would be competing at 170 pounds.
“I like to think of it one match at a time, that is the mantra I try to follow, but obviously everyone wants to make it as far as they can,” Fleming said. “I definitely want to do better than last year.”
Well, mission accomplished for Fleming, who continued what has been a tremendous senior season for both himself and the Redmen by taking the 170-pound title in the tournament which was held at Masconomet Regional High School, going 3-0 on the day with a pair of pins to win his first ever sectional crown.
A day after winning the title, Fleming looked back on the moment he became a champion, with a 6-3 win over Tyrian Saeturn of Dracut in the finals.
“It was pretty sweet,” Fleming said. “I was a little tired, but I was so happy for me and for my coaches. I was just so pumped to win.”
Making the win even more special for Fleming was that it came over Saeturn. Last Wednesday night, during the Redmen’s MVC Division 2 title clinching match against Dracut, Fleming had suffered a loss to Saeturn. He had defeated Saeturn earlier this season at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament, so Saturday’s final set up as the ultimate rubber match, with the winner not only taking home bragging rights, but also the sectional title.
“It helped having faced him a couple of times before, because I knew what to expect,” Fleming said. “He is a good kid and a very good wrestler as well, and I had made some mistakes the last time I faced him that I didn’t correct quickly enough. But I fixed them this time.
“He is a strong kid, and I was on the defensive side for a lot of the match, but I felt like I was doing well, and it definitely felt better than Wednesday.”
Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe was happy to see Fleming not only gain his redemption against Saeturn, but also be rewarded for all the hard work he has put in this season and in seasons past.
“He had a tough loss to him the other night, so it was nice to see him get the win in this one, especially in the finals,” O’Keefe said. “This might not be the last time he sees him this season.
“I was really happy for Pat. He is a hard worker and he is a good leader, so it was good to see him come out on top.”
Fleming had stormed his way into the finals with a pair of victories by pin, first taking down Victor Sousa of Greater Lowell in just 46 seconds in the quarterfinals before pinning Gerry Callagy of Lynnfield/North Reading in 11:10 in the semifinals.
“I had faced some of the kids earlier in the season, so I kind of knew their game and I was feeling pretty good, but I just had approach it like it was any other day,” Fleming said.
The sectional title continues what has already been an incredible season for Fleming, and it also continued what has been a tremendous senior year of sports in general after he helped the Redmen Football team to the Division 3 North Sectional title in the fall as a fullback and a linebacker.
Fleming felt that the winning mentality developed over the years with the football program definitely helped him and other members of the Redmen Wrestling team this season.
“Kas (coach Steve Kasprzak) helped a lot with that with recruiting football players to wrestle,” Fleming said. “I think half the wrestling team also played football. It has definitely helped both recruiting wise and mentality wise.”
Fleming has brought his winning mentality as well as his leadership skills to the wrestling team as one of the team captains, a role he has thrived in, according to O’Keefe.
“Pat doesn’t say a lot, but he leads by example,” O’Keefe said. “He is not afraid to help out with the younger kids, and he has always been a real class act for us.”
Fleming’s hard work and leadership have not gone unnoticed, even by fellow senior captain Dylan Chandler, who won his second consecutive sectional title on Saturday at 285 pounds. Almost as great as winning his own title was seeing Fleming take home the 170-pound crown.
“Pat is one of the hardest workers in the room, so it was great to see him do that,” Chandler said. “He definitely deserved it, especially beating a kid who had just beaten him the other night. It was great to see him avenge that.”
Fleming will be looking to keep his momentum going this weekend when the moves on to the Division 2 State Tournament at Milton High School on Friday and Saturday.
“I definitely feel confident and it is good to have won the sectional championship, but I am still going to take it just one match at a time,” Fleming said. “There is still a lot of work to do, but I just have to keep working at it and do the best I can to win.”
