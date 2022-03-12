BILLERICA – Last season as a freshman, Liam Milne had helped the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team to a very successful season, as the Rams won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title in the COVID-19 shortened season. He and the Rams however, like every other team in the state, did not get to compete in the post season, as the state tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
But this season was different, as the Rams opened post season play last Thursday night at the Hallenborg Pavilion against West/East Bridgewater in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament, and the Wilmington native made the most of his opportunity scoring a big third period goal for the Rams to help lead them to a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory.
Milne was thrilled to take to the Hallenborg ice for a tournament game in front of a raucous crowed, and was even more thrilled to help his team to a victory with his first ever post season goal.
“Seeing all those fans was incredible. I was on varsity my freshman year, but the season got cut short, and we didn’t have any playoffs, so to have it this year and seeing all those fans was awesome,” Milne said. “And then to score in front of them was even better.”
Milne’s goal was a huge one at the time for the Rams, who had entered the third period trailing West/East Bridgewater 2-1. An early third period goal by Milne’s linemate Dylan Higson had drawn the Rams even at 2-2, but Shawsheen was looking for more. And that was exactly what Milne gave them.
After a faceoff win in the Shawsheen end by Higson, Milne pounced on the loose puck and raced up the left side of the ice, streaking past a Vikings defender who had tried to break up the play, and beating goalie Brayden Bates with a shot from the left faceoff circle that eluded the eighth grade netminder low to the glove side with 9:34 left in the game to give the Rams a 3-2 lead. His goal occurred right in front of the Shawsheen student section and set off an eruption in the crowd, as well as on the ice with his teammates.
“I was shocked that the puck went in. I had to rub my eyes to make sure it actually went it, but when I saw all the fans going crazy, I knew that it had,” Milne said. “That was my first playoff goal, and there is nothing like that.”
Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker was glad to see Milne rewarded with a playoff goal, as once again this season, the sophomore has played a huge role in the Rams success.
“Liam is a hard working forward on and off the ice,” Baker said. “He brings hard work, physical play and a great shot. Liam is a great team guy, and we are excited to have him around for another two years.”
The Rams job wasn’t done after Milne’s goal, however, as West/East Bridgewater came back shortly thereafter to score a pair of goals in a nine second span to take the lead with 7:51 left in the game. Shawsheen didn’t panic however. Despite having a young roster filled with players lacking playoff experience, they held firm and then came back to win on a pair of goals by star sophomore Chase Darcey, the first coming with 1:47 left in regulation, and the second coming 1:07 into overtime.
“A lot of our top lines are freshman and sophomores and some juniors, so really a lot of us had no experience coming into it,” Milne said. “But it shows you what kind of heart we have there, battling back at the end.”
While the Rams don’t have a lot of experienced players on their team, Milne credited the few they do have, like senior captains Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill, both of Wilmington, along with fellow senior captain Tom Sampson, among others, for helping the team stay focused despite the change in momentum.
“A lot of our players on the bench, especially our senior players, this could have been their last game, so seeing the heart that we had and just battling back to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime was just crazy,” Milne said. “We wanted to get it done for them.”
It only gets harder from here of course for the No. 12 seeded Rams, who moved on to face No. 5 Winthrop in the round of 16 Wednesday night. Milne knew it would not be easy for the Rams to pull the upset on the road, but he also felt confident that his team would be well prepared to do just that.
“I think we just have to stay positive, and look at it as just another game. We can’t look at the seedings,” Milne said. “I think Winthrop is number five, but we can’t look at that. We just have to approach them like any other team in another round. That’s just how we have to go into it.”
