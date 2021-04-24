BILLERICA – Think about this for a minute. How difficult is it for a professional baseball player to get 15 hits in a row, a quarterback complete 15 passes in a row or a basketball player connect on 15 straight shots?
Pretty rare, if not nearly impossible, right?
Well in a much smaller scale, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Derek Munroe was able to string together his own streak of 15. He finished in first place in all three events during all five of the team's meets during this abbreviated Fall-2 season. He finished perfect, 15-for-15.
From the first meet of the season against Dracut, to two each against Chelmsford and Billerica, Munroe has come home with five first places in the long jump, five more in the shot put and five more in the 55-meter hurdles. He finished the sweep in las Wednesday's night win at Billerica High, giving him all 75 points that he could achieve and also, his mark accounted for 29.6 percent of the entire team's scoring through the entire season.
“The league rules are that you can not be entered in more than three events per meet. Derek has maxed out his entries and won every event so far. That's crazy — that's the track-and-field equivalent of batting 1,000 (in baseball),” said head coach Parsons earlier this season. “He's a great athlete, better human, and loves going out there and competing. It's been a joy working with him and I hope he gets recognized by some college and is invited to continue competing in college. Derek has exceeded expectations in the shot put, hurdles, and long jump, but he can really do it all.”
If Munroe's 15-for-15 accomplishment isn't incredible enough for you, he's had minimal shot put experience before six weeks ago, and also has been dealing with shin splints because of the long jump. On top of that, it wasn't until recently when he really realized the techniques that goes into many of the events, especially the long jump.
“The hardest part to figure out was what to do with myself once I am in the air,” he said. “It's way more technical than you think. There's a lot that goes into it, like reaching forward at the end. It's much more than just throwing yourself into the pit, which I obviously realized last year. That's when I started to really work on flight techniques instead of just jumping which is all I did prior.
“There's a hitch-kick where you recycle your legs around and then you reach at the end and that's all stuff that honestly I had no clue about. It definitely all works because it added a few feet to my jumps.”
In the five meets this season he has jumped 20-4, 19-10, 19-10, 19-7 and 20-3.75. His mark of 20-4 ranks him third in the entire Merrimack Valley Conference.
As a sophomore, he finished 10th at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet with a leap of 19 feet even.
While he has the most experience with the long jump, he was basically brand new to the shot put and after six weeks, he ranks third in the entire conference with his personal best throw of 45-9.50. In the five meets, Munroe has marks of 42-1, 41-11.25, 45-9.50, 44-6 and 45-9. He said he does the 'glide technique' which is fairly common.
“I mostly do that because that's what Coach (Mike) Davis has us do. It's definitely the easiest out of all of the momentum set ups. It's the easiest (technique) to teach, the easiest to learn and it works just as well (for others),” said Munroe, who will attend UMass-Lowell next year with the hopes of making the track team, while studying to become an environmental engineer. “You'll see people in the olympics who are doing it so it works for me.”
Davis is an excellent shot put coach and has done wonders with so many Tewksbury athletes over the years. Munroe said he has nothing but a great experience working with him.
“I really like working with him and I get along with him. He said it himself that he doesn't like to be an 'in your face' kind of a coach because it's not the way that he would want to be coached. It definitely helps to be able to have a good bond with him, it makes practices a lot more enjoyable,” said Munroe, who has twin siblings, Dylan and Jamie, who attends the Brooks School and competes on the girls' rowing team.
Derek's third event is the 55-meter hurdles where his personal best time of 8.1 seconds ranks him fifth in the league. He's been a bit inconsistent in this event with times of 8.1, 8.5, 8.2, 8.5 and 8.1 and he said he knows the reason.
“(I do) the three steps (between hurdles and that) has really never been a problem for me,” he said. “The part that does give me problems is figuring out my steps from the blocks to the first hurdle. The three step approach just always happened for me, but I would always mess up the first steps to the first hurdle.”
Last Wednesday, the hurdles was his second win of the night with the long jump third. He was asked what kind of celebration he had after knowing that he finished as a triple-winner for the fifth straight time.
“I was just thinking about the actual marks that I got. I wasn't thinking about any of that stuff, really. It's different with the hurdles because you are racing but in the field events, all I can think about is my marks,” he said.
With the Fall-2 season over, Munroe has just a short time to rest of his shin splints before the actual spring season begins where he plans on adding another event to his busy schedule. As a sophomore, he threw the javelin, and said that he has been working on that from his home, throwing now over 160 feet.
“The coach was saying maybe I'll be doing the decathlon, so I know I'll be pretty busy,” he said with a laugh.
