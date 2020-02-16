Although the team didn't score any points – having no individuals or relay teams place in the top six of any events – and finished in last place, Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ track-and-field coach Fran Cusick said that there was still progress made with team's performance at Friday night's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
"This was a good day for us," he said. "Out of the 16 athletes that competed in individual events, we had 11 personal records. That’s about as good as you can hope for as a coach. Our two highest finishers on the day were Meghan Ostertag in the mile and Jess Smith in the shotput. Both came in seventh place overall and had stellar performances."
Tewksbury was without three of its stronger performers. Junior Makayla Paige, who would have at least scored 20 points herself, was off in New York, competing in the Millrose Games, while Jamie Constantino and Daniela Almeida were both sick.
That left 16 individuals, including Ostertag and Smith, who just missed out on placing. Ostertag was edged out by two runners at the finish line of the mile as she came across at 5:38.27.
“The mile was a strange race,” said Cusick. “First of all, there were only seven athletes in Meghan’s heat, which is a very small number for a championship race. Second, the top seed and eventual champion, the spectacularly named Asalia Mirambeaux (of Lowell) has this effective but frustrating strategy of running the first half of races at a pedestrian pace and then ramping things up significantly in the second half of the race. It’s arguably smart racing, but it tends to lead to slower times, which is exactly what happened in this race as the entire pack of seven runners came through the 800 in about 2:54 seconds, which is a 5:48 pace and that's slow.
“Meghan was right in the pack and though she’s traditionally been far more successful running even splits she ran a great second half of the race to finish 5th in her heat. Her 800 (half-mile) splits were roughly: 2:56/2:41, which is great. She raced well and was really engaged in what she was doing the whole time. Unfortunately, there were two girls that finished ahead of her in the first heat, so she just missed out on scoring.”
Smith tossed 30-10 to finish seventh in the shot put.
"Jess again continues to improve her standing in the league and in Division 3, throwing 30-10. She currently ranks around 11th overall in Division 3," said Cusick.
The two relay teams also just missed out on placing. The 4x200 relay group of Ashlyn Nawn, Carrina Barron, Maria Da Silva and Noelia Cura finished seventh at 1:55.74 and then Da Silva joined Emma Jensen, Olivia Millspaugh and Julia Barletta to place eighth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:39.34.
The other top ten finish came from Elyse O'Leary, who was ninth in the two-mile at 13:24.27.
Barron also competed in two individual events as she was tenth in the long jump at 14-07.75 and 17th in the 55-meter dash at 8.62 seconds. Millspaugh was also 12th in the 600 (1:52.80), Cura was 13th in the 300 (45.77), Jensen was 17th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.28), Da Silva was 21st in the 300 (47.89) and Nawn was 23rd in the 55-meter dash (8.29).
Also competing in the running events included Isabelle Carleton (3:22.88 in the 1,000) and Erin Sands (13:51.43 in the two-mile) both finishing 11th overall in their races, while Molly Cremin (3:28.67 in the 1,000) and Sophie Eskenas (1:56.31 in the 600) both finished in 14th place.
"Sophie ran a personal record in the 600 of 1:56," said Cusick. "Sophie is a great team leader and an amazing person who I am very happy to see running well. She was a little down on herself earlier in the year because she believed that she 'would never PR again' so it was nice to see her have a successful final indoor MVCs."
Rounding things out, Maci Chapman was 17th in the mile at 6:13.06 and Susanna Darrigo was 24th in the hurdles at 11.37, and then in the throwing events, Abby Demos was 15th in the shot put, throwing 29-05.25.
North Andover won the meet, followed by Central Catholic, Billerica, Lowell, Andover, Haverhill, Dracut, Chelmsford, Methuen and Tewksbury.
This Friday afternoon, Tewksbury will compete in the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center starting at 4:30. Makayla Paige is seeded first in both the 300 (40.13) and 600 (1:30.72).
