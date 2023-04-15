BILLERICA – After losing their first match of the season to perennial state champion Andover, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' tennis team rebounded nicely with wins over Haverhill, 3-2, on Friday and then Billerica, 4-1, on Monday bringing the team's early season record to 2-1.
In the win over Haverhill, No. 1 singles player Renuka Late defeated Mallory Amirion, 6-2 and 6-1. Then both doubles teams also were victorious with Darya Mehrabani and Ceceila Ho beating Abbey Tower and Abby Brounrigg in straight 6-1 sets and then Emily Laperriere and Reilly Williams defeating Boston Alvino and Olivia Dicke, 6-2 and 6-3.
At second singles, Chloe Burns was defeated by Meredith Amiron, 6-1 and 7-5 and at third singles, Gianna Doiron also lost to Abby Burrill by scores of 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
In the win over Billerica, all three singles players came away with wins. Late won her match 6-3 and 6-3, Burns came away with a three-set victory with scored of 6-3, 5-7 and 6-2, and then Doiron won in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3.
In doubles play, the team of Mehrabani and Ho came away with a come from behind win, losing the first set (7-5) before pulling out wins with scores of 6-1 and 6-4. Then at second doubles, Williams and Leperriere were defeated 6-3 and 6-3.
Overall head coach Mary MacDonald likes what she sees.
““The fairly mild weather during the pre-season helped our less experienced players to hit a lot of balls and get ready for the season,” said MacDonald. “Renuka Late has improved her game, adding pace to her serve and forehand. She has always defended the court well, and is a tough out. Chloe Burns has a very good serve and good groundstrokes, she is on track to have a successful season. Giana Doiron at third singles does not have match experience but is a good athlete and improved her strokes during the off season. She works hard on the court and is going have success this season.
“Darya Mehrabani and Ceceila Ho, number one doubles team are very consistent and work together very well during their matches. They are very consistent, with a good variety of shots, lobs, volleys, consistent serves and I look to them to have a strong season. Second Doubles has been played by two newcomers to the varsity, Emily Laperierre and Reilly Williams. They work hard on the court, and will continue to improve as the season progresses.
We also have several players currently on the JV team that are close to moving up and having their chance to play varsity matches.”
Tewksbury faced Lowell on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and will stay on the road to face Notre Dame Academy on Friday, North Andover on Monday and Haverhill again next Wednesday.
BOYS
LAWRENCE – After dropping a tough season opening match to Haverhill, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys tennis team came back in the next match and blanked Lawrence, 5-0.
To get that win, didn't come easy as the team played without its first doubles team of Pouroya Mehrabani and Peter Impink who were both injured. That pushed the second doubles team of Toffy Beyloune and Jason Morris to the first spot, and they delivered with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Danny Tran and Victory Alvarado. That also allowed the team of Ashwin Narayanan and John Erskine to get some playing time and they also came away with a two set victory over Diego Ortega and Michael Adina by scores of 6-0, 6-4.
“Our second doubles team of Toffy Beyloune and Jason Morris stepped up to the first doubles spot and not disappoint, winning their match in straight sets,” said head coach Rick Keene. “Ashwin Narayanan and John Erskine stepped into the doubles two slot for their first match of the year. Aswin and John played very well together, covering the court and using great communication throughout their match and came away with the win in straight sets.”
In the three singles matches, Tewksbury swept. Michael Gaglione defeated Arauro Coqyzo, 6-2 and 6-0, while Danny Franklin won his match in straight sets at 6-2 and 6-3, as dis Tyler Chesbrough with scored of 6-2 and 6-3 over Justin Murray.
“Our three single players Mike Gaglione, Danny Franklin and Tyler Chesbrough all played great matches taking their opponents in straight sets giving us the overall match,” said Keene. “We were able to get out Doubles backup team of George Zackular and Rafael Beluco some court time playing against Lawrence's JV team. George and Rafael played great and took their match as well in straight sets.
“This moves our record on the year to 1-1 We are very excited to get back on the courts Monday after a long weekend and are looking to follow up with another win. The team has worked very hard in a short time to prepare for the season and the results show.”
