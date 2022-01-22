BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team suffered a tough loss in their most recent game, dropping a 5-2 decision to CAC rival Essex Tech at the Hallenborg Pavilion on Monday night, dropping their record to 6-2 on the season and 2-1 within the CAC.
Even with the loss, the Rams record remains good and they also remain in contention for the CAC title, but Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker would like to see more consistent play out of his team.
“We are still playing like a roller coaster. Some good periods, some really bad and some outstanding. We need to find our identity,” Baker said. “Each player needs to establish their roll. They may be told what is the expectation, but they need to buy in. We have some really tough games coming up, so I hope this happens sooner than later and we continue to build in the direction of a TEAM. Starting to get the feeling that we may need to do a mix up in the lineup.”
The Rams got goals from junior forward Brady Darcey and senior defenseman Tom Sampson in the loss to Essex, while senior defenseman and captain Ryan Dusablon, along with sophomore forward Liam Milne, both of Wilmington, each had an assist.
Things had gone much better for the Rams in their previous two games when they had pulled out a hard fought 3-2 win over non-league rival Rockport on Saturday night at Dorothy Talbot Arena, as well as a 7-1 rout of CAC rival Northeast last Thursday at the Hallenborg.
In the win over Rockport the Rams got goals from Darcey, Milne and junior forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, with Calouro netting the game winner in the third period off of assists from Milne and Darcey. Senior goalie Tom Dalton of Wilmington earned the win in net, making 16 saves on the night.
Several Shawsheen players got into the action against Northeast with six different goal scorers chipping in for the seven goals. Sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington led the offensive attack for the Rams with two goals, while Darcey, freshman forward Dylan Higson, sophomore forward Tyler Forristall, and senior forwards Zack Patterson and Sam Dagenais all had one each.
It was the first varsity goal for Dagenais, while junior goalie Aiden MacLeod picked up his varsity win in net.
“We always like the balanced attack. It shows that we are or could be dangerous throughout the lineup,” Baker said. “I just wish we could get that balance to show up every night.
“It was great to see Aiden get his first win. He has a lot of talent. He needs to continue to work hard.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday night when they host Latin Academy at the Hallenborg. Faceoff is set for 7:10 pm.
SWIMMING
Prior to this past week, between postponements and the holiday break, it had been quite a long stretch since the Shawsheen Co-Ed Swim team had been in the pool for an actual meet, with their last meet having been back on December 22 when they defeated Greater Lowell.
That all changed last week, however, when the Rams hit the pool twice and came away with a pair of wins against CAC opponents, defeating Minuteman 84-76 last Wednesday and Lynn Tech on Friday by a score of 88-68. The two wins improved the Rams record on the season to 4-1.
The Rams started their week last Wednesday with their win over Minuteman, getting several outstanding efforts along the way, including in the relay events. In the mixed 200-yard freestyle relay, the foursome of sophomore Jared Krueger of Tewksbury, sophomore Tim Niles senior Kevin Stevens of Wilmington and senior John Zembeck took first place in a time of 2:02.16.
Meanwhile in the mixed 200-medley relay, junior Anthony Bastianelli, along with Stevens, Krueger and freshman Harrison Kinsella took first in a time of 2:13.03, while senior Aidan Singh, Eliot Hong, Logan Dupont and Nathan Barnes took second in the event with a time of 2:14.13.
In addition to his success in the two relays, Krueger also had a big individual day, taking first place in the mixed 50-yard freestyle. Bastianelli also had a fine individual day, taking first in the mixed 100-yard freestyle as well as the mixed 200-yard freestyle.
Stevens meanwhile added to his relay success with a first place finish in the mixed 200-yard freestyle as well as the mixed 100-yard butterfly, while Singh was first in the mixed 500-yard freestyle and second in the mixed 200-yard individual medley.
Other place finishers for the Rams included senior captain Kasey McFadden of Tewksbury, who was second in the mixed 100-yard butterfly, while fellow senior John Zembeck was third in the event. Junior Nathan Barnes earned a second place finish in the mixed 100-yard freestyle, while freshman Harrison Kinsella was third in the event.
Eliot Hong, meanwhile was second in the mixed 500-yard freestyle, and third in the mixed 200-yard individual medley and freshman Makayla Nolan of Tewksbury was third in the mixed 200-yard freestyle and junior Leah Casey of Tewksbury was third in the event.
Shawsheen coach Rick Menard was proud of the way his team kicked off the resumption of their season after the long layoff.
“The kids stayed strong despite coming off the holiday break and many, like myself needing to take time off due to contacts and illness,” Menard said. “Lots of kids found themselves in "off" events but still swam great! Jared in the 50-free was lights out; crushing his old best time. Makayla Nolan and Leah Casey keep making the most of their opportunities and showed great effort in the 200
“Kevin (Stevens) and Kasey (McFadden) pushed each other in the 100-fly as good teammates will do when they are up against a softer opponent. Kevin was a beast in the 100-breast edging the standout from Minuteman.”
The Rams returned to the pool on Friday, and were even more dominant in their 95-74 win over Lynn Tech.
Krueger, Stevens, McFadden and senior Cailey McDevitt led the way in the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:21.34, while the Rams also got several outstanding individual efforts throughout their lineup.
Shawsheen swept the 200-yard freestyle event, with Nathan Barnes taking first in a time of 2:24 37, followed by Harrison Kinsella in second in a time of 2:28.27 and Daniel Penney in third in 2:30.54. They also picked up a sweep in the mixed 50-yard freestyle, with Aidan Singh taking first in 24.79, followed by Anthony Bastianelli (27.00) and Barnes (29.81).
Singh had a big day for himself. In addition to his first place finish in the 50 freestyle, he also too first in the mixed 100-yard backstroke in a time 1:09.08 and was part of the mixed 200-yard freestyle relay that earned a first place finish.
Kevin Stevens meanwhile, was first in the mixed 500-yard freestyle in a time of 7:26.36, along with success in the 200-medley relay.
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday when they traveled to Canton to take on Blue Hills, with results of the meet not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will take on non-league rival Melrose at home next Tuesday before hosting CAC rival Northeast next Friday, January 28.
Menard is looking forward to seeing his team finish the season strong.
“I am so proud of this group. Despite being small, and in most cases very inexperienced, we have done a great job against the vocational teams and have held our own against the traditional schools as well,” Menard said. “We have two more meets against the Voc's and hope to pull off the season sweep headed into a scaled back Vocational State Championship. Blue Hills is usually pretty tough and Northeast is always an unknown from season to season.”
WRESTLING
It says something about the history success of the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling program that every time they lose a meet, which over the years has not been very often, it is headline news. And that is particularly the case when they lose a league meet, as heading into this season they had won 14 consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles.
With that as a backdrop, it is now wonder that last Wednesday night’s 39-33 loss to CAC rival Whittier was such big news. Despite wrestling very well on the night, and getting some outstanding individual performances, the Rams came up just a little short in their effort to keep their undefeated league record intact, falling to 2-1 in the league at the time.
With the win, Whittier now has the clear inside track to the league championship, putting the Rams incredible streak in jeopardy.
Heading into the meet, Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt knew the Wildcats would present a stiff challenge for the Rams, and that the results of the meet would likely come down to who was able to avoid taking too many losses by pin. As it turned out, he was proven correct, as the Wildcats edged the Rams just 7-6 in terms of overall victories, but more importantly, they won six matches by pin, as opposed to only four by Shawsheen.
“We wrestled well, but we just needed a couple of guys to stay off their back and we weren’t able to do that,” Pratt said. “The effort was there, but we just weren’t able to avoid the pins or get enough pins. We came close in a couple of matches to getting pins, but we weren’t able to get them, and it ended up being the difference.”
The four wrestlers who did win by pin for the Rams were freshman Brayton Carbone at 106 pounds in just 39 seconds, freshman Sid Tildsley at 132 pounds in 3:30, junior Ben Gooltz at 152 pounds in 1:10 and senior Xavier Santiago at 285 in just 14 seconds.
Other winners on the day for the Rams were senior Lucien Tremblay with a 6-4 decision at 120 pounds and junior Troy Warwick of Tewksbury with a 6-3 decision at 145 pounds.
Whittier was able to pick up victories by pin at 113, 126, 170, 182, 195 and 220 pounds. The only victory for Whittier not by pin was at 160 pounds where senior Tayla Tildsley battled her opponent before dropping a 7-1 decision.
“They had some real studs going against some of our younger guys, so that was certainly to their advantage,” Pratt said. “Tayla did a nice job for us. She stayed off her back and did well.”
Needless to say, the victory for Whittier was a huge one for their program, setting off a wild celebration for the Wildcats.
“It was well deserved for them. They are a well coached team, and those kids earned it,” Pratt said. “They managed to stay off their back more than we did. We had a couple of matches where we thought we were going to get pins, but we weren’t able to do it. If those matches go the other way, maybe the results are different, but they didn’t and Whittier deserved to win.”
On Saturday, the Rams were back in action against another CAC opponent, this time hosting Greater Lawrence at Mark Donovan Gymnasium, and the results were much more to their liking, as they routed the Reggies by a score of 60-23 to improve to 3-1 in the CAC and 4-4 overall. Pratt felt it was important for his team to bounce back quickly after the tough loss to Whittier.
“Our goal every year is to win the league and win the State Vocational Tournament,” Pratt said. “The league is kind of a long shot at this point unless Whittier stumbles, which I don’t think they will. But we would still like to get the number two seed in the vocational tournament, so this was a big match for us.”
Carbone got the Rams started with a win in just 30 seconds at 106 pounds, while Tyler Manty of Tewksbury followed up with a pin in just 35 seconds at 135 pounds. Tremblay followed up with a pin in 2:16 at 120 pounds, followed by pins from Sam Palmieri (126, 4:40), Sid Tildsley (132, :17), Caleb Caceres (138, :32), Gooltz (152, 2:42), Thomas Cormier (195, 1:35), Austin Malandain (220, 1:35) and Santiago (285, 2:07).
“We rebounded well real quick, which was great to see,” Pratt said. “Greater Lawrence is a very well coached team, but they are just a little bit inexperienced, and our young guys looked really good against them.”
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Tewksbury High to take on non-league rivals Tewksbury, Franklin and Melrose in a quad meet.
“Tewksbury is really tough and Franklin year in and year out is very good as is Melrose,” Pratt said. “It is going to be a tough quad meet. It will be very competitive, but hopefully we are able to come away with a couple of wins.”
