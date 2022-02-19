METHUEN – With a largely inexperienced roster, it was hard to tell just how the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team would fare when they headed to Methuen High School for the Division One North Sectional Tournament last Saturday.
While many of their young wrestlers had put together fine regular seasons, including some excellent performances during some in-season tournaments, the question remained as to just how well they would respond in the post season.
If there were any extra nerves on the part of the young Shawsheen wrestlers, they certainly did a good job of hiding it, as the Rams, led by some of their youngest stars, battled their way to a sixth place finish in the 13-team tournament, with three wrestlers taking home championships in their respective weight classes, including two freshmen.
Overall, the Rams had seven wrestlers finish in the top six of their weight class, while four finished in the top four of their weight class to earn a spot in this weekend’s Division 1 State Tournament in Fitchburg.
Shawsheen finished with 126.5 total points to narrowly edge out Andover (126) and Haverhill (124.5) for sixth place. Saint John’s Prep won the tournament with 240 points, while Central Catholic was second with 213.5, host Methuen was third with 187, Lowell was fourth with 149 and Chelmsford was fifth with 135.
Champions for the Rams on the day were freshman Brayton Carbone at 106 pounds, along with classmate Sid Tildsley at 132 pounds, as well as senior captain Lucien Tremblay at 120 pounds. Another newcomer to the team, sophomore Caleb Caceres, earned a third place finish and a trip to the state tournament at 138 pounds.
Three other Rams, senior captain Sam Palmieri at 126 pounds, sophomore Tommy Cormier at 182 pounds and senior captain Xavier Santiago, each earned sixth place finishes to help Shawsheen’s cause. Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt felt confident his team would perform well in the tournament, but as it turned out they exceeded his expectations.
“We knew our big four would do well for us, but to have some guys step up, like Tommy at 182, who is a first year wrestler, and then (Palmieri) at 126, who beat the number three seed in his first match, was huge for us,” Pratt said. “I really felt like we could finish in the top ten, so to get sixth place was great for us, and those guys were a big reason why we did. We were very happy with sixth place.”
Leading the way among the Rams big four on the day was Carbone, who earned three decisions on the way to his title at 106 pounds, two of them in dominant fashion, including a major upset in the finals.
After winning his quarterfinal match by a major decision score of 15-2, Carbone battled his way to a 10-8 decision over Yandel Morales of Lowell. That set up a rematch in the finals with Cale Wood of Haverhill earlier in the week, Wood had beaten Caceres by major decision in a dual meet. That was not the case this time, however, as Caceres instead took control from the start, on his way to a 6-0 victory and a sectional title.
“Sometimes the guy who loses the first matchup has a bit of an advantage,” Pratt said. “You can change your game plan a little and fix your mistakes from last time. The key for Caleb this time was getting off to a fast start. He got an early takedown and then just controlled the match from there.”
Tildsley kept his undefeated freshman season intact with an exciting 3-2 win over Adam Schaeublin 132 pounds. It was the third time this season that Tildsley had beaten Schaeublin, a very difficult task against a wrestler of Schaeublin’s caliber, with each match being a tough battle.
Tildsley had won 2-0 and 5-0 in the previous two meetings, and Schaeublin came ready for battle this time around.
“Each time Sid has faced him, he has changed his game plan a little,” Pratt said. “He did a good job of slowing Sid down, but eventually they ended up in a scramble and Sid came out of it with two points to take a 3-1 lead.”
Schaeublin scored on a reversal just before the end of the second period, but Tildsley held off his third period comeback attempt to earn the win.
Tremblay, the senior captain, wasn’t about to let the newcomers have all the fun on this day, and he battled hiss way to a pair of close decisions to win the title at 120.
After a pin in the quarterfinals, Trembly survived a comeback attempt by Central Catholic’s Nick Spero to hang on for a 10-9 win in the semifinals, before taking a 4-2 decision over Elias Hijali of St. John’s Prep in the finals.
In winning the title at 120 pounds, Tremblay fulfilled a goal both he and the Rams late coach Mark Donovan had set for the senior grappler.
“He wrestled tough all day long. We were really happy for him to win.” Pratt said. “His whole goal this year was to get his name on the banner in our gym. Afterwards, he said to me that he did it for coach Donovan, because he is now the last sectional champ ever to be coached by Dunnie. Sid and Brayton are freshmen and Caleb didn’t wrestle last season, so Tremblay was the last one, and that was important to him.”
Caceres went 3-1 on the way to his third place finish at 138 pounds. After losing a hard fought 5-4 decision to Vincent DeMaio of Methuen in the semifinals, Caceres bounced back to dominate in the consolation bracket with a pin in 1:17 over Camden O’Donnell of Haverhill and 1:06 over Noah Faverman of Marblehead/Swampscott.
“I think he gave the kid in the semifinals a little too much credit, and he really just didn’t execute,” Pratt said. “But after that, he got back to doing what he does best and he just dominated. It was a great learning experience for him.”
Palmieri’s sixth place finish at 126 pounds was highlighted by a pin over number three seed Damian Pak of Lowell in the quarterfinals in a time of 1:27, while Cormier bounced back from a first round loss to pick up a pair of wins by pin in the consolation bracket to earn his sixth place finish at 182, winning in 36 seconds and 1:28, respectively.
Senior captain Xavier Santiago got a pin over Ian Mwangi of Chelmsford and a 5-3 decision over Ned Fitzgerald of Marblehead/Swampscott before losing by major decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Jack Blizard of St. John’s Prep.
Junior Troy Warwick of Tewksbury at 145 pounds, and sophomore Austin Malandain at 195 pounds, also both earned one victory on the day.
With four wrestlers, Carbone, Tildsley, Trembley and Caceres heading to the Division 1 Tournament, which kicks off on Friday afternoon at 11:00 am at Game On in Fitchburg, Pratt is confident his team will once again have a strong showing.
“We are counting on those guys. They have been getting it done and improving all season,” Pratt said. “If they all do what they are capable of doing, we will have a very good showing.”
Friday will feature a full day of wrestling at Game On in Fitchburg, all the way through the second round of consolation matches, before the teams return to the venue on Saturday, where wrestling will start at 10:30 am, featuring semifinals and finals matches, along with the remainder of the consolation matches.
